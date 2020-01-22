Westbrook grad named to All-America team

January 22, 2020 chris
Photo courtesy of jsugamecockssports

Jacksonville State University freshman and 2019 Westbrook Christian graduate Jackson Luttrell recently was named to the 2019 Phil Steele FCS Freshman All-American Second Team.

In 10 games this past season, Luttrell (pictured above) finished with 18 tackles (including six for a loss), 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
As a senior for Westbrook, Luttrell had 70 tackles (including 23 for a loss), 14 sacks, 19 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries while helping the 2018 Warriors post a 7-4 record and a earn berth in the Class 2A state playoffs. He was a Class 2A second team All-State, selection and a member of the All-Messenger Football first team.

