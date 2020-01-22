Westbrook grad named to All-America team

Photo courtesy of jsugamecockssports

Jacksonville State University freshman and 2019 Westbrook Christian graduate Jackson Luttrell recently was named to the 2019 Phil Steele FCS Freshman All-American Second Team.

In 10 games this past season, Luttrell (pictured above) finished with 18 tackles (including six for a loss), 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

As a senior for Westbrook, Luttrell had 70 tackles (including 23 for a loss), 14 sacks, 19 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries while helping the 2018 Warriors post a 7-4 record and a earn berth in the Class 2A state playoffs. He was a Class 2A second team All-State, selection and a member of the All-Messenger Football first team.