Legals for 1/24/20 - 1/30/2020

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Charles C. Mickle and Tonya Mickle to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., (MERS) acting solely as nominee for Lender, MortgageAmerica, Inc. and successors and assigns dated October 1, 2008, and Recorded in Instrument Number 3302907 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, which said mortgage was subsequently assigned to Arvest Central Mortgage Company by instrument recorded in Instrument No.: 3446867 in said Probate Court records; notice is hereby given that the undersigned as mortgagee will under power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours of sale on the February 6, 2020, at the front door entrance of the Courthouse of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forest Ave Gadsden, Alabama 35901, the following described real property in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, being the same property described in the above referred to mortgage:

ALL THAT PART OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 4 EAST, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT A POINT WHICH IS LOCATED NORTH 00 DEGREES 44 MINUTES WEST 667.5 FEET FROM THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 2; THENCE FROM THE POINT OF BEGINNING SOUTH 89 DEGREES 53 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 1320.0 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 44 MINUTES WEST 667.5 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 53 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 1320.0 FEET TO POINT; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 44 MINUTES A DISTANCE OF 667.5 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

LESS AND EXCEPT:

COMMENCING AT AN 1/2 INCH PIPE FOUND AT THE PURPORTED SE CORNER OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 4 EAST OF THE HUNTSVILE MERIDIAN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 48 MINUTES 04 SECONDS WEST (NORTH 00 DEGREES 44 MINUTES WEST-DEED RECORD) 667.50 FEET TO A 1/2 INCH PIPE FOUND, THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING FOR THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; THENCE FROM THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING AND ALONG AN EXISTING FENCE LINE, SOUTH 89 DEGREES 53 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST 230.59 FEET TO A NAIL FOUND IN THE CENTERLINE OF SHADY GROVE ROAD; THENCE ALONG THE CENTERLINE OF SAID SHADY GROVE ROAD THE FOLLOWING COURSES:

NORTH 32 DEGREES 52 MINUTES 06 SECONDS EAST 55.58 FEET

NORTH 28 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 16 SECONDS EAST 40.90 FEET

NORTH 27 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 52 SECONDS EAST 44.49 FEET

NORTH 21 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 30 SECONDS EAST 56.90 FEET

NORTH 19 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 18 SECONDS EAST 253.71 FEET

NORTH 20 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 26 SECONDS EAST 78.94 FEET AND

NORTH 18 DEGREES 22 MINUTES 54 SECONDS EAST 64.74 FEET

TO A NAIL FOUND AT A POINT THAT IS SOUTH 00 DEGREES 48 MINUTES 04 SECONDS EAST (SOUTH 00 DEGREES 44 MINUTES EAST-DEED RECORD) 117.47 FEET FROM AN 1 INCH SOLID ROD FOUND ON THE NORTHWESTERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF SHADY GROVE ROAD; THENCE LEAVING SAID CENTERLINE, SOUTH 00 DEGREES 48 MINUTES 04 SECONDS EAST (SOUTH 00 DEGREES 44 MINUTES EAST-DEED RECORD) 549.41 FEET ALONG AN EXISTING FENCE LINE TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING FOR THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; SAID LANDS CONTAINING 1.31 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND LYING AND BEING IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the judge of the probate where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the mortgagee.

Arvest Central Mortgage Company

Mortgagee

Beth McFadden Rouse

McFadden, Rouse & Bender, LLC

718 Downtowner Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36609

January 10, 17 and 24, 2020

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on September 28, 2012 by Faith N. Scott and Chris Scott, wife and husband, as joint tenants with full rights of survivorship, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for First Federal Bank, and recorded in Instrument Number at 3374467 on October 5, 2012, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument Number, 3429505 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on February 7, 2020, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot Fourteen (14) in Block Two (2) of Larkhaven, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat book “G”, Page 119, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Rainbow City, Etowah County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 170 Peteet St, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro & Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO & INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 19-018856

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

January 10, 17, and 24, 2020

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated April 11, 2016, executed by Kelsey L McCurdy and Dustin McCurdy, wife and husband, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Acopia, LLC, which mortgage was recorded on April 12, 2016, in Instrument No. 3432530, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on March 10, 2020, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

ALL THAT CERTAIN LOT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF ETOWAH, STATE OF ALABAMA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT A POINT WHICH IS THE SOUTHERNMOST CORNER OF LOT 8; THENCE FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, RUN NORTH 48 DEGREES 02 MINUTES WEST ALONG THE SW LINE OF LOT 7, 250 FEET TO THE WESTERNMOST CORNER OF SAID LOT 7; THENCE RUN NORTH 41 DEGREES 58 MINUTES EAST ALONG THE NW LINE THEREOF 100 FEET TO THE NORTHERNMOST CORNER OF SAID LOT 7; THENCE RUN NORTH 00 DEGREES 45 MINUTES EAST ALONG THE WEST LINE OF LOT 9, 33.35 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 51 DEGREES 35 MINUTES EAST 272.48 FEET TO A POINT IN THE SE LINE OF LOT 10; THENCE RUN SOUTH 41 DEGREES 58 MINUTES WEST ALONG SAID SE LINE AND THE SE LINE OF AFORESAID LOT 8, 142.03 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND EMBRACING ALL OF LOT 7 AND 8 AND PORTIONS OF LOTS 9 AND 10, IN BLOCK 8 OF SIMS SECOND ADDITION TO GLENCOE, ALABAMA, AS AMENDED BY PLAT RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK D, PAGE 195, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/cls

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

January 10, 17 and 24, 2020

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Bo Winningham and Brittany Winningham, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for First Federal Bank, on the 27th day of November, 2012, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3377629; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on February 13, 2020, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Begin at the NE corner of Lot Number 17 in Block B then run East 980 feet to the NE corner of said lot, thence run South 105 feet to a stake, thence run West 980 feet to the west line of said lot, then run North 105 feet to the beginning corner and all being part of Lot Number 17 in Block B in the R.R. Yeats Subdivision as the same is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate Etowah County, Alabama in Map Book C, Pages 26 and 27 and all being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 122 Hood Road, Rainbow City, AL 35906

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee

Jahan Berns

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P.O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

458307

January 10, 17 and 24, 2020

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Barbara Jo Dunn A Single Woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Guild Mortgage Company, a California Corporation, its successors and assigns dated August 25, 2016; said mortgage being recorded on September 1, 2016, as Instrument No. 3439342 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Guild Mortgage Company, a California Corporation in Instrument 3459369 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Guild Mortgage Company, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 10th day of February, 2020 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

PARCEL ONE: BEGINNING AT THE N.E. CORNER OF THE SE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4, SECTION 9, T13S, R6E AND RUN S 44 DEGREES -40 MINUTES E FOR A DISTANCE OF 576.5 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN S 30 DEGREES -30 MINUTES W FOR A DISTANCE OF 942.28 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTHEASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF PILGRIMS REST ROAD, THENCE DEFLECT 103 DEGREES -39 MINUTES TO THE RIGHT AND RUN ALONG THE RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID PILGRIMS REST ROAD FOR A DISTANCE OF 723.38 FEET TO THE BEGINNING POINT OF THIS DESCRIPTION; THENCE CONTINUE IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION AND ALONG THE RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID PILGRIMS REST ROAD FOR A DISTANCE AT 170.82 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE DEFLECT 90 DEGREES – 00 MINUTES TO THE RIGHT FOR A DISTANCE OF 255 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE DEFLECT 90 DEGREES – 00 MINUTES TO THE RIGHT FOR A DISTANCE OF 170.82 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE DEFLECT 90 DEGREES – 00 MINUTES TO THE RIGHT FOR A DISTANCE OF 255 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; AND CONTAINING ONE (1) ACRES (MORE OR LESS). THE ABOVE DESCRIBED LAND BEING A PORTION AT THE SE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4, SECTION 9, T13S, R6E, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

PIN #: 21-02-09-0-001-064.001

Said property is commonly known as 3406 Pilgrims Rest Rd, Southside, AL 35907.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9234519

www.foreclosurehotline.net

January 17, 24 and 31, 2020

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by those certain real estate mortgages executed by Thirteenth Place, Inc., to The Exchange Bank of Alabama on the 1st day of September, 2006, recorded as Instrument Number 3254503 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, and on the 11th day of May, 2009, recorded as Instrument Number 3313613 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama; Said Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all the indebtedness secured by said mortgages due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such defaults continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the powers of sale contained in said mortgage, the Mortgagee will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest and best bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of the Etowah County Courthouse, during the legal hours of sale on February 12, 2020, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama:

Lots number 1, 2, and 3 of Hill and Campbell Resurvey of Block Number 9, of Hill and Cansler Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 193, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, said property being known as 405 & 409 South 12th Street, Gadsden, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the mortgage, and said foreclosure sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Liens and/or special assessments, if any, and all other liens, restrictions or encumbrances on record.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help person avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

THE EXCHANGE BANK OF ALABAMA

By: /s/Laura T. Lloyd

TURNBACH, WARREN, RICE, LLOYD,

FREDERICK & SMITH, P.C.

P.O. Box 129/200 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35902-0129

(256) 543-3664

January 17, 24 and 31, 2020

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on September 13, 2010 by Jon Richardson and Crystal Richardson, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Network Funding, L.P., and recorded in Instrument # at 3340059 on October 21, 2010, and modified in agreement recorded June 19, 2019 in Instrument Number 3486001, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, NA as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument #, 3399132 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on February 24, 2020, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

LOT NUMBER FIVE (5) OF OPEN MEADOW SUBDIVISION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “L” PAGE 77 PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 85 Harper Ln, Gadsden, AL 35903.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro & Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO & INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 17-012983

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

January 17, 24 and 31, 2020

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on February 14, 2013 by LeAnna R. Lewis, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registr LeAnna R. Lewis ation Systems, Inc. as nominee for First Federal Bank, and recorded in Instrument # at 3381240 on February 20, 2013, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument #, 3451353 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on February 17, 2020, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot 12, Woodland Hills, according to the map of plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “H”, Page 121, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Southside, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 4730 Woodland Dr, Southside, AL 35907.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro & Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO & INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 17-014530

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

January 17. 24 and 31, 2020

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Curtis Stringfellow and Jennifer O’Day, as Mortgagors, to Thomas M. Huie and Cecilla Rebecca Huie Mize, as Mortages, dated the 29th day of January, 2019, and recorded in instrument Number 3479152, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; and later a Affidavit dated February 4, 2019, listing the correct lot, was recorded in instrument Number 3479540 in the same said County.

With default of the said Mortgagors, having continued to this date, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder between the legal hours of sale, on the 11 day of February, 2020, at the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, Gadsden, Alabama, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Eight (8) in Valegreen Unit Two (2) Subdivision, in the Town of Southside, Etowah County, Alabama, recorded in Plat Book “J”, Page 16, in the Office of the Judge of Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fees, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage, and will be made subject to the rights of redemption as provided by law.

“Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help person avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.”

Elizabeth P. Haney

Inzer, Haney, McWhorter, Haney & Skelton LLC.

Post Office Drawer 287

Gadsden, AL. 35902

256-546-1656

January 17, 24 and 31, 2020

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Aaron R. Smith-Main Pamela Smith-Main Joint Tenants to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Pacific Union Financial, LLC, its successors and assigns dated August 29, 2017; said mortgage being recorded on September 12, 2017, as Instrument No. 3456352 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper to be recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 4th day of March, 2020 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4 NORTH 89 DEG 23 MIN 32 SEC EAST 144.1 FEET TO THE BEGINNING POINT IN THE PLEASANT HILL ROAD; CONTINUE NORTH 89 DEG 23 MIN 32 SEC EAST 262.5 FEET, SOUTH 414.88 FEET, SOUTH 89 DEG 23 MIN 32 SEC WEST 262.5 FEET; NORTH 414.88 FEET TO BEGINNING POINT, BEING IN THE NE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4 SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 5 EAST, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, SUBJECT TO ROAD RIGHT OF WAY.

Said property is commonly known as 3109 Buffington Rd, Boaz, AL 35956.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9230419

www.foreclosurehotline.net

January 24, 31 and February 7, 2020

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Anthony Mince and Janet Mince to Joyce F. Johnson dated March 2, 2006 and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3241932; the undersigned mortgage owner, Joyce F. Johnson, has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 16th day of January, 2020, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number 44 and 45 in Western Hills Subdivision 1st Addition, Part B, as recorded in Plat Book “I”, Page 120, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the

property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

JOYCE F. JOHNSON

Mortgage Owner

COPELAND LAW, LLP

Attorneys for owner

816 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

P:256-546-9500

F:256-546-9598

This foreclosure has been postponed until February 4, 2020.

January 24, 2020

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Justin Tidmore, a single man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”) (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns), dated the8th day of October, 2013, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, as Instrument Number 3393060; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns) to Alabama Housing Finance Authority by virtue of that certain Assignment of Mortgage dated December 11, 2018 and recorded in said Probate Office as Instrument Number 3477473. The undersigned Alabama Housing Finance Authority, as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of

Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on March 5, 2020, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All of Lot 1 and Lot 2, Block 2 of the Gibbs and Helton Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 457, in the Judge of Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and the East ½ (20 feet) of Henry Street (an annulled 40 foot right of way), above said tract more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a 1” solid stock iron found at the Southeast corner of Lot 2, Block 2, of said subdivision; thence North 87 degrees 55 minutes 44 seconds West a distance of 120.00 feet to an iron pin set in the center line of the annulled right of way of Henry Street, thence along said centerline North 00 degrees 40 minutes 14 seconds West a distance of 147.76 feet to an iron pin set at the intersection of said centerline and the southerly right of way of Ridge Avenue, thence along the right of way of Ridge Avenue South 87 degrees 55 minutes 44 seconds East a distance of 120.00 feet to an iron pin set at the Northeast corner of Lot 2, thence leaving said right of way South 00 degrees 40 minutes 14 seconds East a distance of 147.76 feet to the point of beginning, and being all of Lot 1 and 2, Block 2 of the Gibbs and Helton Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 457, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and the East 1/2 (20 feet) of Henry Street (an annulled 40 foot right of way).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 49696-3018

ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE

ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE

AUTHORITY ASSIGNEE

January 24, 31 and February 7, 2020

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Robert E Guardiola Husband and wife Christy Guardiola to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns dated November 18, 2016; said mortgage being recorded on November 22, 2016, as Instrument No. 3443025 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper in Instrument 3495503 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 24th day of February, 2020 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Beginning at a point at the intersection of the South margin of a public street and the East margin of a public street which is South 02 degrees 23 minutes West 20 feet and South 89 degrees 34 minutes East 20 feet from the NW corner of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 9, Township 10 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama; thence from the point of beginning along said South margin South 89 degrees 34 minutes East 210 feet to a point; thence leaving said South margin South 02 degrees 23 minutes East 100 feet to a point; thence North 89 degrees 34 minutes West 210 feet to a point on the East margin of a public road; thence along said East margin North 02 degrees 23 minutes West 100 feet to the point of beginning.

Said property is commonly known as 240 Alexander Dr, Boaz, AL 35956.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9231919

www.foreclosurehotline.net

January 24, 31 and February 7, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Thomas Michael Holcomb and Steven Lance Holcomb, was appointed Personal Representative on 12/10/2019 Estate Dorothy Ellen Martin Holcomb deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 10, 17, and 24, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Lemuel Joshua Beck, was appointed Personal Representative on 12/06/2019 Estate Ruby Payne deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 10, 17, and 24, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Lisa Nan Brackett and Wendy Brackett Miller, was appointed Personal Representative on 12/18/2019 Estate Martha Gail Nix Brackett deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 10, 17, and 24, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Amanda Rose Parker, was appointed Personal Representative on 12/20/2019 Estate Constance Hubbard deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 10, 17, and 24, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Glenda Pearson, was appointed Personal Representative on 11/19/2019 Estate James Leon Pearson deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 10, 17, and 24, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Allison Kilgore, was appointed Personal Representative on 12/13/2019 Estate Billy G. Vincent deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 10, 17, and 24, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Ethelwyn Smith, was appointed Personal Representative on 01/02/2020 Estate Terry J. Smith deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 10, 17, and 24, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Teresa Diane Jennings and William Wayne Jennings, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/16/2019 Estate Linda Diane Jennings deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 10, 17, and 24, 2020

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of Jerry R. Marker, DECEASED

Case No. S-10787

Take notice that Letters of Testamentary having been granted to Retha Gay Goode, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Jerry R. Marker, deceased, on the 27th day of December , 2019, by this Court.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or in the same will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

January 10, 17 and 24, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Christopher R. Garner, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/30/2019 Estate Marion Warren Wheeler deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 10, 17, and 24, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Paula Tara Campbell, was appointed Personal Representative on 12/19/2019 Estate William Lester Tarvin deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 17, 24, and 31 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Andrea Jay Tucker Harris, was appointed Personal Representative on 01/02/2020 Estate Charlotte Irwin Tucker deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 17, 24, and 31 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Donna Ross Copeland, was appointed Personal Representative on 07/17/2019 Estate Anita R. Barnett deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 17, 24, and 31 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Richard Pullin and Kathleen Castillo, were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/18/2019 Estate Earl S. Pullen deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 24, 31 and February 7, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Angelus George Likos, was appointed Personal Representative on 01/08/2020 Estate Michael George Likos deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 24, 31 and February 7, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Scott Pletcher, was appointed Personal Representative on 01/10/2020 Estate Carl E. Pletcher deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 24, 31 and February 7, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Terri Tidwell, was appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/07/2020 Estate Willard Aaron Coe, Jr., deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 24, 31 and February 7, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Scott F. Stewart, was appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/10/2020 Estate Alexander Kroll deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 24, 31 and February 7, 2020

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF R. KENT HENSLEE, DECEASED

CASE NO:

Take Notice that Letters of Testamentary having been granted to Mary B. Henslee, as Personal Representative of the Estate of R. Kent Henslee, deceased on the 8th day of January, 2020 by this Court.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or in the same will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

January 24, 31 and February 7, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Dennis George, was appointed Personal Representative on 01/03/2020 Estate Rene Roger Thrift deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 24, 31 and February 7, 2020

PERSONALREPRESENATIVES

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RONNIE DEWAYNE SORRELLS, DECEASED

Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Ronnie Dewayne Sorrells, deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 6th day of January, 2020, by the Honorable Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate of said County, Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Clark Hall

Attorney for Movant

750 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-549-4357

January 24, 31 and February 7, 2020

NOTICE OF CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF: THOMAS HAROLD BROWN, DECEASED

CASE NO: S-10712

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Phillips Cochran, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Thomas Harold Brown, on the 9th day of January, 2020, by the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the small will be barred.

Jason Knowles

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC.

Attorney for Petitioner

400 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-7200

January 24, 31 and February 7, 2020

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900012-CDR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

2007 Cadillac DTS

VIN: 1G6KD57Y47U101635

Defendant

In Re: Angelina Sharese Waker

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED VEHICLE:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described vehicle. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 18th day of March 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said vehicle.

DONE this the 15th day of January 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

January 24, 31, February 7 and 14, 2020

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900013-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

1999 Yamaha YZF-R1

VIN: JYARN02E 3XA002455

$1,234.00 U.S. Currency,

Ruger LCP2 380 Cal.

Serial # 380194833

Defendant

In Re: Adam Scott Greer

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED VEHICLE, CURRENCY, AND FIREARM:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described vehicle, currency, and firearm. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 18th day of March 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said property.

DONE this the 15th day of January 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

January 24, 31, February 7 and 14, 2020

ORDINANCE – O-01-20

Authorizing Conveyance of Certain Property

Whereas, the City of Gadsden owns the following described property pursuant to a warranty deed dated March 13, 2017;

Lots 1 and 3 in Block 34, in Alford’s Second Addition to Alabama City as recorded in Plat Book A, Page 308, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and being a part of Government Lot 8, in Section 6, Township 12 South, Range 6 East in Etowah County, Alabama.

Whereas, Floyd Handy and Ruby Nelson have offered to pay $700.00 for the property;

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

This real property is not needed for any municipal or public purpose. The Mayor is hereby authorized and directed to execute a quitclaim deed to and in favor of Floyd Handy and Ruby Nelson for the sum of Seven Hundred and 00/100 Dollars ($700.00).

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at a meeting held on January 14, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 24, 2020

RESOLUTION – R-04-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

106 Elmer Street (or possibly 104 Elmer Street) in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

For a point of beginning to describe the lands herein, start at the Northeast corner of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4), and from thence run in a Southerly direction and along the East line of said forty a distance of 210 feet to a point; thence run in a Westerly direction parallel with the North Line of said forty a distance of 278 feet more or less, to the East line of that certain tract of land conveyed by R.L. Garrison and wife, Flora E. Garrison to J. Elmer Martin and wife, Bera M. Martin by deed dated the 15 day of March 1946, and recorded in Deed Record 7-H, page 282, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, which said point is the point of beginning; and from said point of beginning run in a Southerly direction and along the East line of said Martin tract a distance of 216 feet to a point; thence run in an Easterly direction, parallel with the North line of said forty a distance of 100 feet to a point; thence run in a Northerly direction parallel with the East line of said Martin tract a distance of 216 feet to a point; thence run in a Westerly direction, parallel with the North line of said forty a distance of 100 feet to the point of beginning; said description embracing a portion of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) in Section Thirty-four (34), Township Eleven (11), South Range Six (6), East of Huntsville Meridian, in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, save and except a strip 25 feet wide across the South end thereof dedicated to the City of Gadsden for a street by that certain instrument dated the 30 day of April, 1947, and recorded in Book 406, Page 107, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, subject to the rights of Alabama Power Company, as shown in Book 605, page 225, Etowah County Probate Office is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Regina Kay Lawson, and Tonya H. Bogle 45 Granger Rd. Gadsden, AL 35901, 104 Elmer St, Gadsden, AL 35901.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on January 14, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 24, 2020

RESOLUTION – R-05-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

123 Penn Drive in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots Twelve (12), Thirteen (13) and the South 10 ft. of Lot Eleven (11), all in Block Five (5) of the Highlands to Gadsden, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 263, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to THE STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. Box 327210, Montgomery, AL, the rights of redemption of Charlotte Turman, 1406 Goss Ave. Gadsden, AL, Lynda Riggins, 318 N 6th Place, Gadsden, Alabama, 425 Granville Ct, Atlanta, Georgia 30328.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on January 14, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 24, 2020

RESOLUTION – R-06-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1015 3rd AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LOT 12 IN BLOCK 5 IN GADSDEN LAND AND IMPROVEMENT COMPANY’S KYLE ADDITION ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “A”, PAGE 23, PROBATE OFFICE ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA SAVE AND EXCEPT A STRIP OF EVEN WIDTH BEING 25 FEET IN WIDTH ACROSS THE ENTIRE NORTH END OF SAID LOT.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Delphine E. Blake, P.O. Box 502, Gadsden, AL 35902, 1015 3rd Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901, Family Savings Credit Union, 711 E. Meighan Blvd, Gadsden, AL 35903

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on January 14, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 24, 2020

PUBLICATION ON ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In the Matter of the Petition of: Willie James Wilson,

Case No: A-1519

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF: A Child Born to Teeja Wilson, whose address is also unknown or undisclosed

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a child born to Teeja Neta Wilson, (Natural Mother) and unknown father, set to be heard on April 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM was filed on the 7th day of October, 2019, alleging that the identity of the natural parent of said minor of said child is unknown and had been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or disclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father.

Minor child’s birth date is August 3, 2002.

Please be advised that should you intent to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date if the last publication herein with Clark Hall, to the name and address shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL. 35901

Done this the 17th day of January, 2020.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Clark Hall

750 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-549-4357

clarkhall@clarkhalllaw.com

January 24, 31,

February 4 and 14, 2020

LEGAL NOTICE

Victor R. Holmes or George W. Lowery, please contract Richard Rhea, Attorney At Law at 256-547-6801, regarding Frances H. Messer Life Insurance.

Richard Rhea

Attorney at Law

930 Forrest Ave

Gadsden, AL. 35901

(256-547-6801

January 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

FAYE WHITT fka ANITA FAYE HARRIS, Plaintiff, vs. THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF WILLIAM FRANKLIN NEAL, DECEASED; THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF MARGIE TESTON. NEAL, DECEASED, AND THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PARCEL OF REAL PROPERTY, SITUATED IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, TO-WIT: LOT 6 BLOCK 2 FORMAN HOMESITES ADDITION, ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY AND PLAT AS THE SAME APPEARS OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK E, PAGES 158-159 PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, Defendants.

NOTICE ISSUED TO THE FOLLOWING: The Heirs and Devisees of William Franklin Neal, the Heirs and Devisees of Margie Teston Neal and their heirs and devisees, if deceased, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, reversion, or other interest in the above described real property.

Please take notice that Faye Whitt fka Anita Faye Harris has filed an action in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama seeking to quiet title to the above described real property. The above named defendant, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer said Complaint on or before March 9, 2020, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against said Defendants in Etowah County Circuit Court Case Number: CV-2019-901006.

DONE this 2 day of January, 2020.

CASSANDRA “SAM” JOHNSON,

CLERK OF COURT

January 17, 24, 31, and February 7, 2020

LEGAL NOTICE

The Bridge Builders of Alabama, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of contract

with the State of Alabama for construction of Project No. ACBR61380-ATRP(014) in Etowah County. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on Friday January 17, 2020 and ending on Friday February 7, 2020. All claims should be filed at P.O. Box 1628, Pelham, Alabama 35124 during this period.

The Bridge Builders of Alabama, LLC

January 17, 24, 31 and February 7, 2020

LEGAL NOTICE

The Bridge Builders of Alabama, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of contract

with the State of Alabama for construction of Project No. ACBRZ61378-ATRP(013) in Etowah County. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on Friday January 17, 2020 and ending on Friday February 7, 2020. All claims should be filed at P.O. Box 1628, Pelham, Alabama 35124 during this period.

The Bridge Builders of Alabama, LLC

January 17, 24, 31 and February 7, 2020

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the Contents of the following storage buildings will be saold by Off Campus Storage at 10:00 AM Friday 28th day of February 2020 at 474 George Wallace Drive Gadsden, AL. 35903.

James Johnson #5

Jerborey Williams #36

Betty Bothwell #72

Octava Jones #75

Patrica Maxwell #125

J. Mullgan #106

January 17 and 24, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

HENRY BRIM, DECEASED

CASE NO: S-10754

Alan Brim, Sonja Brim, Mickey Brim, Earnestine Brim, Breana Brim, Princess Brim, and Jesus Brim, c/o China Lyles, whose whereabouts are unknown, that the 26th day of February, 2020 at 10:30 AM is set as a date and time for hearing the Petition to Admit to Probate the Last Will and Testament in the case of the Estate of Henry Brim, deceased, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, Case Number S-10754. You may appear and contest the same if you deem it proper.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate Court, Etowah County

Jack Floyd, Esquire

Floyd Law Firm, LLC

Attorney for Petitioner

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

(256)547-6328

January 10, 17 and 24, 2020

NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of CHARLOTTE LEE AUSTIN, Deceased

CASE NO: S-10379

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLOTTE LEE AUSTIN, deceased

TO MARK AUSTIN, WHOSE ADDRESS IS UNKNOWN

You will hereby take notice that on this day came Andy Austin and produced to the Court a paper in writing Petitioning for Final Discharge of the Estate of Charlotte Lee Austin, deceased.

You are hereby notified to be and appear before me, at my office in the Etowah County Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL. 35901, on the 4th day of March, 2020, at 10:30 o’clock, AM. when the Petition for Final Discharge of the Estate of Charlotte Lee Austin, deceased, will be considered, and to show cause, if any, why that the purported petition should not be admitted to Probate.

This the 14th day of January, 2020 at Gadsden, Alabama.

Scott Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 17, 24, and 31, 2020

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of: Dolores Roberts Smith, Deceased

Case No: S-10716

TO: MICHAEL MILFORD MABRY

Charlene McEachern has filed in this court a Petition to probate the Will of Dorlores Roberts Smith, deceased, and prays for Letters Testamentary to be granted on said estate.

You are hereby further notified to appear on or before the 26th day of February, 2020, at 11:00, when said petition will be heard and to contest said petition should you see it.

Dated this 2nd day of January 2020.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Etowah County, Alabama

Joshua B. Sullivan

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

400 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-7200

January 10, 17 and 24, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 02/21/2020.

2004 Toyota Corolla – VIN: JTDBR32E042020994

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-546-9994

January 17 and 24, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 02/28/2020.

2008 Nissan Sentra – VIN: 3N1AB61E78L614511

2001 Chevrolet Cavalier – VIN: 1G1J C524617117608

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-546-9994

January 24 and 31, 2020