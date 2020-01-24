Angel Biscuits, Alabama Corn Bread and 7-UP Cake

Like most Southern cooks, I enjoy a lot of time baking as the holidays approach. Some of the baked goods are gifts for family and friends and some seem to end up in my kitchen cookie jars. The month of January comes along and it seems like after soup recipes that I am anxious to bake some wonderful breads. For those of you who know me, you realize how excited I become when I begin to talk about foods and recipes. I hope it’s impossible for any of you to be with me and not get all excited about the possibilities cooking offers. It is so much fun and so rewarding!

Angel Biscuits

4 cups plain flour

1 cup Crisco shortening

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 tablespoons sugar

2 packages of yeast

(dissolve in a little water)

2 cups buttermilk

Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes or until brown. This recipe makes

two dozen biscuits.

Andy’s Note: Mother made these every Christmas morning for years until I finally took her place. I sold dozens of these to people when I was catering. These freeze very well. Take them out of the freezer three hours before baking. Years ago, I made 300 of these for my church, Rainbow Presbyterian, during a mission conference. This recipe is very dear to my heart.

Alabama Corn Bread

2 cups self-rising corn meal

1 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons sugar

1 8-ounce carton sour cream

1 small can cream style corn

1 large onion, finely diced

1 hot pepper, diced

3 eggs, well beaten

¾ cup Crisco oil

3 tablespoons shortening

¾ cup sharp Cheddar cheese, hand grated

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine all ingredients except shortening and three tablespoons of cornmeal. Mix well. Place three tablespoons shortening in a nine-inch skillet. When shortening is bubbling, sprinkle a thin layer of cornmeal on bottom and sides of skillet and let brown. Remove from oven and pour half of batter in skillet. Sprinkle cheese evenly. Then pour remaining batter over cheese. Bake for 50 minutes. Let cool for 15 minutes before removing from skillet.

Andy’s Note: This is perfect for a cold winter’s night to curl up in front of the fire with a glass of milk and a slice of this bread! Serve this with northern or pinto beans that have been cooked with ham. Great with beef stew, vegetable soup, turnip greens or fried fish. We Southerners know how to eat!

7-UP Cake

1 lemon cake mix

1 package pineapple or lemon instant pudding

4 eggs

¾ cup Crisco oil

10-ounce can 7-Up

Mix all ingredients and bake in greased layer pans for 20 minutes at 325 degrees.

Icing

eggs, well beaten

1 stick butter or margarine

1 ½ cups sugar

1 ½ cups coconut

1 small can Pet milk

Place all ingredients in a saucepan. Blend well. Place over medium-high heat until mixture thickens, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Beat with mixer until cooled.

Andy’s Note: You know I have to always end my recipes with a “sweet one.” This cake is wonderful! Throw it in a 9 inch by 13 inch dish if you are in a hurry.

Happy Cooking, Andy Bedwell

