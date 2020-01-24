Etowah County Animal Shelter features pets available for adoption

Photos courtesy of Wags to Riches Photography.

While the holidays are often a time where pets are welcomed into new homes following Christmas and Valentine’s Day, the majority of shelters are full. For those seeking to add a new addition to their families, the Etowah County Animal Shelter is featuring pets available for adoption.

Hector (pictured above, right) is a three-year-old male Samoyed and Shepherd mix. He loves to play and the ECAS staff has nicknamed him “Mr. Love Bug.” Interested adopters are welcome to visit Hector at the Etowah County Animal Shelter and experience his loving personality for themselves. His adoption fee is $25.

Butter Bean (pictured above, left) is a two-year-old neutered male Shiba Inu mix. He is full of life and personality and loves to play, go for walks and smile. Interested adopters are welcome to visit Butter Bean at the Etowah County Animal Shelter and experience him for themselves. His adoption fee is $25.

All individuals interested in adopting an animal from the ECAS must fill out an adoption application and receive approval from the shelter before paying an adoption fee (unless the fee is waived due to a sponsor). Upon approval, the shelter staff schedules an appointment with the vet for sterilization surgery.

When the surgery date is confirmed, the staff will carry the pet to have them spayed or neutered and vaccinated for rabies.

Adoption fees cover the sterilization surgery, rabies vaccination and micro-chipping. Some pets are already sterilized and current on vaccinations. These pets are available for adoption once the adoption fee is paid.

For those interested in adopting Hector or Butter Bean contact the Etowah County Animal Shelter at 256-494-5422 or message the ECAS on Facebook for more information.