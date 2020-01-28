Gadsden State back on track in ACCC

Photo: Gadsden State’s Kendrick Buskey (5) drives against Southern Union’s Phillip Richards during the Cardinals’ 96-76 victory in mens basketball last Monday (Jan. 24) at Beck Field House. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger)

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

With one victory in four attempts in conference play in the books, Gadsden State mens head basketball coach Deddric Traver viewed last Monday’s game against Alabama Community College Conference rival Southern Union as a must win.

His team delivered in five fashion, cruising past the Bison by the score of 96-76 at Beck Field House.

“We needed to come out strong and grab a win to close out the first half of conference [play],” said Tarver. “They predicted us to be tied for third in the conference, so we’re trying to get into that mix.”

Gadsden State (14-9, 2-5) led from start to finish and maintained a double-digit lead throughout game after Christian Blue’s three-point basket at four minutes into the contest capped a 12-2 GSCC run. Jacorie Dalton’s put-back midway through the first half made it 27-11, while Corein Frazier netted 10 of his 23 points over the final six minutes to help pad the GSCC lead to 55-34 at the break.

The Bison never got within 17 points after halftime, allowing Tarver to clear his bench for much of the second half.

Sophomore center Kenden Reaves added 19 points for the Cardinals, while sophomore forward Jacorie Dalton had 16.

“We needed some solid play from our inside guys tonight, and Jacorie and Kenden both stepped up, as did [Nicolaus] Pullhum” said Tarver.

Traver was also pleased with his team’s performance at the foul line, where the Cardinals shot 91 percent (21-for-23).

“We needed that, because we had been shooting around the low 70s the whole year.”

Mayo Tyler led Southern Union with 18 points, followed by Terrance Taylor with 14.