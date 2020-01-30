Legals for 1/31/2020 - 2/6/2020

________________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Barbara Jo Dunn A Single Woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Guild Mortgage Company, a California Corporation, its successors and assigns dated August 25, 2016; said mortgage being recorded on September 1, 2016, as Instrument No. 3439342 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Guild Mortgage Company, a California Corporation in Instrument 3459369 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Guild Mortgage Company, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 10th day of February, 2020 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

PARCEL ONE: BEGINNING AT THE N.E. CORNER OF THE SE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4, SECTION 9, T13S, R6E AND RUN S 44 DEGREES -40 MINUTES E FOR A DISTANCE OF 576.5 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN S 30 DEGREES -30 MINUTES W FOR A DISTANCE OF 942.28 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTHEASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF PILGRIMS REST ROAD, THENCE DEFLECT 103 DEGREES -39 MINUTES TO THE RIGHT AND RUN ALONG THE RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID PILGRIMS REST ROAD FOR A DISTANCE OF 723.38 FEET TO THE BEGINNING POINT OF THIS DESCRIPTION; THENCE CONTINUE IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION AND ALONG THE RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID PILGRIMS REST ROAD FOR A DISTANCE AT 170.82 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE DEFLECT 90 DEGREES – 00 MINUTES TO THE RIGHT FOR A DISTANCE OF 255 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE DEFLECT 90 DEGREES – 00 MINUTES TO THE RIGHT FOR A DISTANCE OF 170.82 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE DEFLECT 90 DEGREES – 00 MINUTES TO THE RIGHT FOR A DISTANCE OF 255 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; AND CONTAINING ONE (1) ACRES (MORE OR LESS). THE ABOVE DESCRIBED LAND BEING A PORTION AT THE SE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4, SECTION 9, T13S, R6E, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

PIN #: 21-02-09-0-001-064.001

Said property is commonly known as 3406 Pilgrims Rest Rd, Southside, AL 35907.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9234519

www.foreclosurehotline.net

January 17, 24 and 31, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by those certain real estate mortgages executed by Thirteenth Place, Inc., to The Exchange Bank of Alabama on the 1st day of September, 2006, recorded as Instrument Number 3254503 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, and on the 11th day of May, 2009, recorded as Instrument Number 3313613 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama; Said Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all the indebtedness secured by said mortgages due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such defaults continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the powers of sale contained in said mortgage, the Mortgagee will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest and best bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of the Etowah County Courthouse, during the legal hours of sale on February 12, 2020, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama:

Lots number 1, 2, and 3 of Hill and Campbell Resurvey of Block Number 9, of Hill and Cansler Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 193, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, said property being known as 405 & 409 South 12th Street, Gadsden, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the mortgage, and said foreclosure sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Liens and/or special assessments, if any, and all other liens, restrictions or encumbrances on record.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help person avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

THE EXCHANGE BANK OF ALABAMA

By: /s/Laura T. Lloyd

TURNBACH, WARREN, RICE, LLOYD,

FREDERICK & SMITH, P.C.

P.O. Box 129/200 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35902-0129

(256) 543-3664

January 17, 24 and 31, 2020

________________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on September 13, 2010 by Jon Richardson and Crystal Richardson, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Network Funding, L.P., and recorded in Instrument # at 3340059 on October 21, 2010, and modified in agreement recorded June 19, 2019 in Instrument Number 3486001, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, NA as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument #, 3399132 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on February 24, 2020, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

LOT NUMBER FIVE (5) OF OPEN MEADOW SUBDIVISION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “L” PAGE 77 PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 85 Harper Ln, Gadsden, AL 35903.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro & Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO & INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 17-012983

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

January 17, 24 and 31, 2020

________________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on February 14, 2013 by LeAnna R. Lewis, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registr LeAnna R. Lewis ation Systems, Inc. as nominee for First Federal Bank, and recorded in Instrument # at 3381240 on February 20, 2013, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument #, 3451353 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on February 17, 2020, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot 12, Woodland Hills, according to the map of plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “H”, Page 121, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Southside, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 4730 Woodland Dr, Southside, AL 35907.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro & Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO & INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 17-014530

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

January 17. 24 and 31, 2020

_______________

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Curtis Stringfellow and Jennifer O’Day, as Mortgagors, to Thomas M. Huie and Cecilla Rebecca Huie Mize, as Mortages, dated the 29th day of January, 2019, and recorded in instrument Number 3479152, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; and later a Affidavit dated February 4, 2019, listing the correct lot, was recorded in instrument Number 3479540 in the same said County.

With default of the said Mortgagors, having continued to this date, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder between the legal hours of sale, on the 11 day of February, 2020, at the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, Gadsden, Alabama, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Eight (8) in Valegreen Unit Two (2) Subdivision, in the Town of Southside, Etowah County, Alabama, recorded in Plat Book “J”, Page 16, in the Office of the Judge of Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fees, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage, and will be made subject to the rights of redemption as provided by law.

“Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help person avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.”

Elizabeth P. Haney

Inzer, Haney, McWhorter, Haney & Skelton LLC.

Post Office Drawer 287

Gadsden, AL. 35902

256-546-1656

January 17, 24 and 31, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Aaron R. Smith-Main Pamela Smith-Main Joint Tenants to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Pacific Union Financial, LLC, its successors and assigns dated August 29, 2017; said mortgage being recorded on September 12, 2017, as Instrument No. 3456352 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper to be recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 4th day of March, 2020 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4 NORTH 89 DEG 23 MIN 32 SEC EAST 144.1 FEET TO THE BEGINNING POINT IN THE PLEASANT HILL ROAD; CONTINUE NORTH 89 DEG 23 MIN 32 SEC EAST 262.5 FEET, SOUTH 414.88 FEET, SOUTH 89 DEG 23 MIN 32 SEC WEST 262.5 FEET; NORTH 414.88 FEET TO BEGINNING POINT, BEING IN THE NE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4 SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 5 EAST, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, SUBJECT TO ROAD RIGHT OF WAY.

Said property is commonly known as 3109 Buffington Rd, Boaz, AL 35956.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9230419

www.foreclosurehotline.ne

January 24, 31 and February 7, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Justin Tidmore, a single man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”) (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns), dated the8th day of October, 2013, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, as Instrument Number 3393060; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns) to Alabama Housing Finance Authority by virtue of that certain Assignment of Mortgage dated December 11, 2018 and recorded in said Probate Office as Instrument Number 3477473. The undersigned Alabama Housing Finance Authority, as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of

Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on March 5, 2020, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All of Lot 1 and Lot 2, Block 2 of the Gibbs and Helton Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 457, in the Judge of Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and the East ½ (20 feet) of Henry Street (an annulled 40 foot right of way), above said tract more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a 1” solid stock iron found at the Southeast corner of Lot 2, Block 2, of said subdivision; thence North 87 degrees 55 minutes 44 seconds West a distance of 120.00 feet to an iron pin set in the center line of the annulled right of way of Henry Street, thence along said centerline North 00 degrees 40 minutes 14 seconds West a distance of 147.76 feet to an iron pin set at the intersection of said centerline and the southerly right of way of Ridge Avenue, thence along the right of way of Ridge Avenue South 87 degrees 55 minutes 44 seconds East a distance of 120.00 feet to an iron pin set at the Northeast corner of Lot 2, thence leaving said right of way South 00 degrees 40 minutes 14 seconds East a distance of 147.76 feet to the point of beginning, and being all of Lot 1 and 2, Block 2 of the Gibbs and Helton Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 457, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and the East 1/2 (20 feet) of Henry Street (an annulled 40 foot right of way).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 49696-3018

ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE

ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE

AUTHORITY ASSIGNEE

January 24, 31 and February 7, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Robert E Guardiola Husband and wife Christy Guardiola to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns dated November 18, 2016; said mortgage being recorded on November 22, 2016, as Instrument No. 3443025 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper in Instrument 3495503 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 24th day of February, 2020 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Beginning at a point at the intersection of the South margin of a public street and the East margin of a public street which is South 02 degrees 23 minutes West 20 feet and South 89 degrees 34 minutes East 20 feet from the NW corner of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 9, Township 10 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama; thence from the point of beginning along said South margin South 89 degrees 34 minutes East 210 feet to a point; thence leaving said South margin South 02 degrees 23 minutes East 100 feet to a point; thence North 89 degrees 34 minutes West 210 feet to a point on the East margin of a public road; thence along said East margin North 02 degrees 23 minutes West 100 feet to the point of beginning.

Said property is commonly known as 240 Alexander Dr, Boaz, AL 35956.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9231919

www.foreclosurehotline.net

January 24, 31 and February 7, 2020

________________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on August 17, 2010 by James Paul Gaylor and Suzanna Gaylor, husband and wife as joint tenants with full rights of survivorship, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Southern Home Mortgage Corporation, and recorded in Instrument # at 3336770 on August 20, 2010, and modified in agreement recorded on July 1, 2014 in Instrument # 3403995 and further modified by agreement recorded on October 26, 2016 in Instrument # 3441713, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument #, 3369936 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on March 9, 2020, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Begin at a point of intersection of the Southerly R/W of Vaughn Road (50 food R/W AKA Walnut Grove-Howelton Road) with the West line of the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4, Section 16, Township 11 South, Range 4 East of Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama and run Southerly along said West line , 249.08 feet to an existing flat iron at the Southwest corner of said 1/4; thence deflect 86 degrees 51 minutes 14 seconds left leaving said West line and run Easterly along the South line of said 1/4, 410.00 feet to a point; thence 93 degrees 08 minutes 48 seconds left leaving said South line and run Northerly 454.37 feet to a point on said R/W; thence deflect 114 degrees 03 minutes 36 seconds left and run Southwesterly along said R/W 448.33 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a point of the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4, Section 16, Township 11 South, Range 4 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 2155 Vaugn Rd, Altoona, AL 35952.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro & Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO & INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 15-007625

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2020

________________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Adam M. Alterman and Gisela Perez, husband and wife, originally in favor of Superior Bank, on the 27th day of June, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3296839; the undersigned Cadence Bank, National Association, successor by merger with Superior Bank, National Association f/k/a Superior Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on March 12, 2020, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Nine (9) lying in Roseland Plantation Subdivision, according to the plat or map thereof as same appears of record in Plat Book K, Page 6, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Rainbow City, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 109 Roseland Dr, Rainbow City, AL 35906

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Cadence Bank, National Association, successor by merger with Superior Bank, National Association f/k/a Superior Bank, Mortgagee/Transferee

Rebecca Redmond

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P.O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

458755

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mary A Nickerson A/K/A Mary Nickerson, unmarried, to Regions Bank, on September 25, 2017, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument Number, 3457758; Regions Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on March 5, 2020, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY SITUATED IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA:

PARCEL ONE:

LOT ONE (1), BLOCK ONE (1) OF ETHEL L. WILBANKS SUBDIVISION AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK D, PAGE 229, OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

PARCEL TWO:

LOT NO. 2A OF THE REARRANGEMENT (UNRECORDED) OF BLOCK 1, ETHEL L. WILBANKS SUBDIVISION AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “D”, PAGE 229, IN THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA. BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT NUMBER ONE (1), BLOCK ONE (1), OF SAID ETHEL L. WILBANKS SUBDIVISION; FROM SAID POINT OF COMMENCEMENT RUN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE SOUTHERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF WEST AIR DEPOT ROAD A DISTANCE OF 38.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET (PLS 20141) BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE LANDS HEREIN DESCRIBED; FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING DEFLECT LEFT, DEPART FROM SAID ROADWAY AND RUN SOUTH 00 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 48 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 145.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET (PLS 20141) MONUMENTING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT NUMBER ONE (1), BLOCK ONE (1), OF SAID ETHEL L. WILBANKS SUBDIVISION, SAID POINT ALSO BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT NUMBER TWO (2) OF SAID UNRECORDED REARRANGEMENT; THENCE RUN NORTH 06 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 11 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE EASTERN LINE OF SAID UNRECORDED LOT TWO (2) A DISTANCE OF 145.50 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET (PLS 20141) MONUMENTING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID UNRECORDED LOT NUMBER TWO (2) AND THE POINT OF INTERSECTION WITH THE SOUTHERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID WEST AIR DEPOT ROAD; THENCE RUN NORTH 88 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY A DISTANCE OF 16.07 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID LOT NO. 2A (UNRECORDED) REARRANGEMENT BEING A PORTION OF LOT TWO (2), BLOCK ONE (1), ETHEL L. WILBANKS SUBDIVISION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “D”, PAGE 229, IN THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA. PARCEL THREE:

LOT NO. TWO (2) OF THE UNRECORDED REARRANGEMENT OF BLOCK ONE (1) OF ETHEL L. WILBANKS SUBDIVISION RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “D”, PAGE 229 IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT ONE (1), BLOCK ONE (1) OF SAID ETHEL L. WILBANKS SUBDIVISION AND FROM SAID POINT OF COMMENCEMENT RUN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE SOUTHERN RIGHT OF WAY OF WEST AIR DEPOT ROAD A DISTANCE OF 54.07 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET (PLS 20141) BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE LANDS HEREIN DESCRIBED. FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING DEFLECT LEFT, DEPART FROM SAID ROADWAY AND RUN SOUTH 06 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 11

SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 145.50 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET (PLS 20141) MONUMENTING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT ONE (1), BLOCK ONE (1) OF SAID ETHEL L. WILBANKS SUBDIVISION, SAID POINT ALSO BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT TWO (2) OF SAID UNRECORDED REARRANGEMENT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 60.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET (PLS 20141) MONUMENTING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT TWO (2), BLOCK ONE (1) OF SAID ETHEL L. WILBANKS SUBDIVISION, SAID POINT ALSO BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT TWO (2) OF SAID UNRECORDED REARRANGEMENT; THENCE RUN NORTH 06 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 11 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 145.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET (PLS 20141) MONUMENTING THE POINT OF INTERSECTION WITH THE SOUTHERN RIGHT OF WAY OF SAID WEST AIR DEPOT ROAD; THENCE RUN NORTH 88 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY A DISTANCE OF 60.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID LOT NUMBER TWO (2) OF UNRECORDED REARRANGEMENT BEING A PORTION OF LOTS TWO (2) AND THREE (3), BLOCK ONE (1) OF ETHEL L. WILBANKS SUBDIVISION RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “D”, PAGE 229, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA. SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, COVENANTS, OIL, GAS OR MINERAL RIGHTS OF RECORD, IF ANY. BEING THE SAME PREMISES CONVEYED TO MARY NICKERSON FROM DANNY J. WAGNON AND WIFE AMY E. WAGNON BY WARRANTY DEED DATED 6/2/2017, AND RECORDED ON 6/6/2017, DOCUMENT # 3451668, IN ETOWAH COUNTY, AL.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Regions Bank

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (205) 970-2233

January 31,

February 7 and 14, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Paula Tara Campbell, was appointed Personal Representative on 12/19/2019 Estate William Lester Tarvin deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 17, 24, and 31, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Andrea Jay Tucker Harris, was appointed Personal Representative on 01/02/2020 Estate Charlotte Irwin Tucker deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 17, 24, and 31, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Donna Ross Copeland, was appointed Personal Representative on 07/17/2019 Estate Anita R. Barnett deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 17, 24, and 31, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Richard Pullin and Kathleen Castillo, were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/18/2019 Estate Earl S. Pullen deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 24, 31 and February 7, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Angelus George Likos, was appointed Personal Representative on 01/08/2020 Estate Michael George Likos deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 24, 31 and February 7, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Scott Pletcher, was appointed Personal Representative on 01/10/2020 Estate Carl E. Pletcher deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 24, 31 and February 7, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Terri Tidwell, was appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/07/2020 Estate Willard Aaron Coe, Jr., deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 24, 31 and February 7, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Scott F. Stewart, was appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/10/2020 Estate Alexander Kroll deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 24, 31 and February 7, 2020

________________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF R. KENT HENSLEE, DECEASED

CASE NO:

Take Notice that Letters of Testamentary having been granted to Mary B. Henslee, as Personal Representative of the Estate of R. Kent Henslee, deceased on the 8th day of January, 2020 by this Court.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or in the same will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

January 24, 31 and February 7, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Dennis George, was appointed Personal Representative on 01/03/2020 Estate Rene Roger Thrift deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 24, 31 and February 7, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Rebekah Goodno, was appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/16/2020 Estate Danielle Thompson deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2020

________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ST. CLAIR COUNTY, ALABAMA

NORTHER JUDICIAL DIVISION AT PELL CITY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF LEE MONROE DUNN,

Deceased

Case No:

N-2018-519.00

THIS DAY came Richard T. Layfield and Christopher S. Layfield and filed in this Court their petition, together with a paper purporting to be the last will and testament of Lee Monroe Dunn, deceased, late of St. Clair County, Alabama, for probate and record in this Court and it appearing from said petition that the following named persons are heirs or next of kin, to wit:

Ernie Garnett, Brad Garnett, Cindy Chacon, Linda Terrell, unknown heirs and next of kin;

IT IS ORDERED by the Court that the 9th day of March, 2020, be set apart for the hearing of said petition, and that notice thereof be given for three successive weeks in the Messenger, a newspaper published in Etowah County, Alabama and the St. Clair News Acgis, a newspaper published in St. Clair County, Alabama, notifying all persons to be and appear before me on that day, and contest said application, if they think proper.

Done this 23rd day of January, 2020

Mike Bowling

Judge of Probate

William A. McWhorter

Attorney at Law

1908 Cogswell Ave.

Pell City, AL. 35125

205-338-4411

January 31,February 7 and 14, 2020

________________

PERSONAL REPRESENATIVES NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RONNIE DEWAYNE SORRELLS, DECEASED

Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Ronnie Dewayne Sorrells, deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 6th day of January, 2020, by the Honorable Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate of said County, Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Clark Hall

Attorney for Movant

750 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-549-4357

January 24, 31 and February 7, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF: THOMAS HAROLD BROWN, DECEASED

CASE NO: S-10712

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Phillips Cochran, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Thomas Harold Brown, on the 9th day of January, 2020, by the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the small will be barred.

Jason Knowles

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC.

Attorney for Petitioner

400 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-7200

January 24, 31 and February 7, 2020

________________

ORDINANCE – O-02-20

Amending Sec. 46-152 of the Code of Ordinances

To Provide an Exception for the Operation of a Hookah Bar

WHEREAS, the Council of the City of Gadsden, would like to amend Sec. 46-152 of the Code of Ordinances to provide an exception for the operation of a Hookah Bar.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

Section 1. Section 46-152 (a) is amended to add the following definition:

Sec. 46-152 (a). Definitions.

“Hookah bar” means an establishment that is a bar as defined above, whose business is devoted to the serving of Shisha products, and which serves only complimentary snacks. The hookah bar contains no kitchen facilities and has no access to kitchen facilities, catering, or food other than complimentary snacks. A hookah bar devotes a minimum of ten (10) percent of net floor space to the display, storage and sale of actual tobacco products, and does not permit the on-premises use of tobacco products not purchased on the premises. A hookah bar must contain a functioning walk-in commercial grade humidor with a minimum interior area of not less than one hundred (100) square feet and a smoke evacuation system adequate to ensure that smoke from its premises does not infiltrate into areas where smoking is prohibited. The system must be separate from the establishment’s HVAC system, vent to the exterior, and be approved by the city building department as having adequate capacity. No patron under the age of twenty-one (21) is allowed in a hookah bar. “Hookah bar” does not include a department or section of a larger commercial establishment.

Section 2. Section 46-152 (f) is amended to add Hookah bars as follows:

Sec. 46-152 (f). Exceptions.

Hookah bars as defined in sub-section (a). Hookah bar must satisfy all of the following:

The Hookah Bar must generate 10 (ten) percent or more of its quarterly gross revenue from the sale of alcohol beverages from on premises consumption. The Hookah Bar must generate eighty (80) percent of its quarterly gross revenue from the sale of shisha for on premise consumption and from the sale of accessories used for the smoking of shisha. The Hookah Bar shall not allow individuals under the age of twenty-one (21) to enter the premises. Hookah bars shall post health warning signage that states: “Warning: Hookah smoking causes lung cancer, heart disease, and other forms of cancer. Hookah tobacco (shisha) contains nicotine, tar and carcinogens. Hookah smoking is not a safe alternative to cigarette smoking.” The signage must be prominent, clearly visible and posted in every room where smoking is permitted. The signage must be written in forty-eight (48) inch font or greater. The warning must also be displayed prominently on each bar menu.

Section 3. The section, subsections, paragraphs, sentences, clauses and phrases of this ordinance are severable. If any section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause and phrase of this ordinance is declared unconstitutional or invalid by a valid judgment of a court of competent jurisdiction, such judgment shall not affect the validity of any other section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause and phrase of this ordinance. The city council declares that it is its intent that it would have enacted this ordinance without such invalid or unconstitutional provisions.

Section 4. The provisions of this ordinance repeal any prior ordinance or provision of the Gadsden City Code to the extent of any conflict.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama at a meeting held on January 21, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 31, 2020

________________

RESOLUTION – R-11-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1604 LITCHFIELD AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

A tract of land described as beginning where the Southeast line of Lot No. 2 intersects the Northeast line of Litchfield Avenue, and from thence run in a Northwesterly direction along the Northeast line of Litchfield Avenue a distance of 61.17 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 90° to the right and run in a Northeasterly direction, parallel with the Southeast line of said Lot No. 2 a distance of 140 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 90° to the right and run in a Southeasterly direction a distance of 61.67 feet to a point in the Southeast line of said Lot No. 2; thence in a Southwesterly direction and along the Southeast line of said lot a distance of 140 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of Lot No. 2 in Block “A” in J. W. Johnson’s Subdivision to East Gadsden, according to map thereof recorded in Plat Book “D”, Pages 10 and 11, Probate Office, Etowah County, and being and lying in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to the State of Alabama, P.O. Box 327210, Montgomery, Al, redemption rights of Julia Jemison and/or her heirs if deceased, 1604 Litchfield Avenue, Gadsden, Al, possible heirs are Mary Jemison, 1604 Litchfield Avenue, Gadsden, Al, 1609 McDowell Street Apt. #10, Gadsden, Al, Julia Derico, 410 Harpham Street, Gadsden, Al, 103 Springdale Court, Gadsden, Al, Benjamin Jemison, 207 Hubbard Circle, Anniston, Al, James Jemison, P.O. Box 701, Anniston, Al, 1524 Christine Avenue, Anniston, Al, Willie Jemison, and Walter Jemison.

«HNAME8»BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on January 21, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 31, 2020

________________

RESOLUTION n- R-12-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

304 E. CHESTNUT STREET in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Begin at the Southwest corner of Lot Number One, Block One, of the W. T. Cox East Broad Street Second Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, page 199, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and from said point of beginning run South 68°12’00” East a distance of 100.00 feet along the Southwest lines of Lots Numbered One and Two of said W. T. Cox Subdivision; thence run North 18°27’16” East a distance of 90.35 feet along the Southeast line of Parcel Number Five as described in the deed recorded in record Book 1642, page 213, said Probate Office; thence run North 69°20’04” West a distance of 37.13 feet; thence run South 68°45’51” West a distance of 16.69 feet; thence run North 69°35’42” West a distance of 53.05 feet to a point on the Southeast right-of-way of Hertzberg Avenue, also being on the Northwest line of Lot Number One of said W. T. Cox Subdivision; thence run South 16°00’00” West a distance of 77.39 feet to the point of beginning; said parcel being a portion of Parcels Numbers Four and Five as described in the deed recorded in Record Book 1642, page 213, said Probate Office, and also being a portion of Lots Numbers Ones, Two, and Three, in the Block One of W. T. Cox East Broad Street Second Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, page 199, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and intending to convey, whether correctly described or not, all of the property now owned by Grantor in said subdivision.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Emad Suleiman, 304 E. Chestnut Street, Gadsden, Al, Gadsden Venture, Inc. c/o The Nolen Co., 600 Hillyer High Road, Anniston, Al, Emad Suleiman c/o The Nolen Co., 600 Hillyer High Road, Anniston, Al.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on January 21, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 31, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO:

CV-20-900012-CDR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

2007 Cadillac DTS

VIN: 1G6KD57Y47U101635

Defendant

In Re: Angelina Sharese Waker

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED VEHICLE:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described vehicle. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 18th day of March 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said vehicle.

DONE this the 15th day of January 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

January 24, 31, February 7 and 14, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO:

CV-20-900013-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

1999 Yamaha YZF-R1

VIN: JYARN02E 3XA002455

$1,234.00 U.S. Currency,

Ruger LCP2 380 Cal.

Serial # 380194833

Defendant

In Re: Adam Scott Greer

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED VEHICLE, CURRENCY, AND FIREARM:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described vehicle, currency, and firearm. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 18th day of March 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said property.

DONE this the 15th day of January 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

January 24, 31, February 7 and 14, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-19-900833-CDR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,277.00 U.S. Currency,

Defendant

In Re: Melissa Burt Casey

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 26th day of March 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 15th day of November, 2019

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

January 31, February 7, 14 and 21, 2020

________________

PUBLICATION ON ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In the Matter of the Petition of: Willie James Wilson,

Case No: A-1519

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF: A Child Born to Teeja Wilson, whose address is also unknown or undisclosed

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a child born to Teeja Neta Wilson, (Natural Mother) and unknown father, set to be heard on April 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM was filed on the 7th day of October, 2019, alleging that the identity of the natural parent of said minor of said child is unknown and had been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or disclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father.

Minor child’s birth date is August 3, 2002.

Please be advised that should you intent to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date if the last publication herein with Clark Hall, to the name and address shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL. 35901

Done this the 17th day of January, 2020.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Clark Hall

750 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-549-4357

clarkhall@clarkhalllaw.com

January 24, 31, February 7 and 14, 2020

______________

LEGAL NOTICE

Victor R. Holmes or George W. Lowery, please contract Richard Rhea, Attorney At Law at 256-547-6801, regarding Frances H. Messer Life Insurance.

Richard Rhea

Attorney at Law

930 Forrest Ave

Gadsden, AL. 35901

(256-547-6801

January 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 2020

________________

ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

WARD, ADMINISTRATOR OF ESTATE OF RUTH I. WILLIAMS, PLAINTIFF

CASE NO:

CV-2020-900023.00

VS.. ALL IN S2 T-10-S, R-5-E IN ETOWAH COUNTY, AL. THE, BAIRD BARBARA, BAIRD JUSTIN, BAIRD ROGER KRESS ET AL,

DEFENDANTS

Suit to Quiet Title to real estate owned by Ruth Irene Williams and her Estate has been filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Case Number CV-2020-90023, styled Rodney L. Ward, as Administrator of the Estate of Ruth Irene Williams, deceased, and to unknown persons claiming a present, future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest in the real estate: SE quarter of the NW quarter; NE quarter of the SW quarter; NW quarter of the SE quarter; SW quarter of the NE quarter. all in Section 2, Township 10 South, Range 5 East; Etowah County, Alabama. You are named as an unknown defendant. You are hereby commanded and directed to file with the Clerk of the Circuit Court an answer to this Complaint within 30 days after this last publication of this notice, or default judgment may be entered against you.

Done this 13th day of January, 2020

Cody D. Robinson

Circuit Judge

January 31, February 7, 14 and 21, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

FAYE WHITT fka ANITA FAYE HARRIS, Plaintiff, vs. THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF WILLIAM FRANKLIN NEAL, DECEASED; THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF MARGIE TESTON. NEAL, DECEASED, AND THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PARCEL OF REAL PROPERTY, SITUATED IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, TO-WIT: LOT 6 BLOCK 2 FORMAN HOMESITES ADDITION, ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY AND PLAT AS THE SAME APPEARS OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK E, PAGES 158-159 PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, Defendants.

NOTICE ISSUED TO THE FOLLOWING: The Heirs and Devisees of William Franklin Neal, the Heirs and Devisees of Margie Teston Neal and their heirs and devisees, if deceased, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, reversion, or other interest in the above described real property.

Please take notice that Faye Whitt fka Anita Faye Harris has filed an action in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama seeking to quiet title to the above described real property. The above named defendant, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer said Complaint on or before March 9, 2020, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against said Defendants in Etowah County Circuit Court Case Number: CV-2019-901006.

DONE this 2 day of January, 2020.

CASSANDRA “SAM” JOHNSON,

CLERK OF COURT

January 17, 24, 31, and February 7, 2020

________________

LEGAL NOTICE

The Bridge Builders of Alabama, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of contract

with the State of Alabama for construction of Project No. ACBR61380-ATRP(014) in Etowah County. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on Friday January 17, 2020 and ending on Friday February 7, 2020. All claims should be filed at P.O. Box 1628, Pelham, Alabama 35124 during this period.

The Bridge Builders of Alabama, LLC

January 17, 24, 31 and February 7, 2020

________________

LEGAL NOTICE

The Bridge Builders of Alabama, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of contract

with the State of Alabama for construction of Project No. ACBRZ61378-ATRP(013) in Etowah County. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on Friday January 17, 2020 and ending on Friday February 7, 2020. All claims should be filed at P.O. Box 1628, Pelham, Alabama 35124 during this period.

The Bridge Builders of Alabama, LLC

January 17, 24, 31 and February 7, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of CHARLOTTE LEE AUSTIN, Deceased

CASE NO: S-10379

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLOTTE LEE AUSTIN, deceased

TO MARK AUSTIN, WHOSE ADDRESS IS UNKNOWN

You will hereby take notice that on this day came Andy Austin and produced to the Court a paper in writing Petitioning for Final Discharge of the Estate of Charlotte Lee Austin, deceased.

You are hereby notified to be and appear before me, at my office in the Etowah County Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL. 35901, on the 4th day of March, 2020, at 10:30 o’clock, AM. when the Petition for Final Discharge of the Estate of Charlotte Lee Austin, deceased, will be considered, and to show cause, if any, why that the purported petition should not be admitted to Probate.

This the 14th day of January, 2020 at Gadsden, Alabama.

Scott Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 17, 24, and 31, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 02/28/2020.

2008 Nissan Sentra – VIN: 3N1AB61E78L614511

2001 Chevrolet Cavalier – VIN: 1G1J C524617117608

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-546-9994

January 24 and 31, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 03/06/2020

2008 Kia Optima – VIN: 5XXGTL 38KG278293

Tommy’s Tow’s

3403 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35904

256-490-3715

January 31 and February 7, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned has proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicles on 11/18/2018 for charges due.

2012 Dodge Charger – VIN: 2C3CDXCT7CH135691

Tony’s Towing

1000 Brookside Drive

Gadsden, AL 35901

January 31 and February 7, 2020