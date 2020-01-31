Adventures in tax season

By Vicki Scott

Guess what time it is – it’s tax time!

Every year at George Wallace Senior Center in Glencoe, volunteers from R.S.V.P. visit on Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and do taxes for our residents. It is a free service, and I have heard rave reviews concerning their service for our seniors.

When I first started my adventures at the center, I told my husband Alan about the service, but he likes to do our taxes himself, so I did not push. I was just glad I did not have to do them. I had not done anything with taxes until I moved in with my mom and had to handle her taxes.

There is a place In Alexander City that offers the same free tax service, and my mother had a friend who worked there. I was impressed – they check behind each other and file your taxes.

I went home and told my husband, who sent me back with our taxes. The service impressed him, as well. He told our son Joseph about it, and he too was impressed. Joseph is like his father and hates to wait, but he will wait for these people to do his taxes. He knows that it’s worth the wait and that it’s free. They also offer drop-off service.

When I told Pat, who is the director at George Wallace Senior Center, she said our center’s volunteers are just as impressive. I told her about my tax lady knowing each bank routing numbers by heart. Pat replied that the ladies who volunteer at the GWSC have done so for many years and probably know them, too. This year I will find out if that is true. My husband is getting everything together for us, and I am getting mom’s information ready. I am excited but nervous.

Tax forms started being prepared last Tuesday, Jan. 28, and will be done until the April 15 deadline. I strongly recommend this free service. While you are here at the center, check out our facilities and then come see me. I offer free hugs!