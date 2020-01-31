Etowah County Animal Shelter features pets available for adoption

Steel (pictured above, right) is a three-year-old American Bulldog available for adoption. Prior to arriving at the Etowah County Animal Shelter, Steel was abandoned and left in a vacant home. The ECAS staff showered Steel with love and affection, providing him with proper shelter, food and water. After such a difficult journey, Steel is ready to find his forever home with a loving and caring family. He is fun loving, adores attention and enjoys taking long walks. Due to his past, Steel does not like small confinement and prefers a backyard where he can play. Steel is heart-worm negative and his adoption fee has been waved due to a generous sponsorship hoping to encourage potential adopters to find Steel the welcoming home he deserves.

Bailey (pictured above, left) is a two-year-old lab mix. She loves attention and loves to play, and will show unconditional love to her new family. Her adoption fee is $25.

All individuals interested in adopting an animal from the ECAS must fill out an adoption application and receive approval from the shelter before paying an adoption fee (unless the fee is waived due to a sponsor). Upon approval, the shelter staff schedules an appointment with the vet for sterilization surgery.

When the surgery date is confirmed, the staff will carry the pet to have them spayed or neutered and vaccinated for rabies.

Adoption fees cover the sterilization surgery, rabies vaccination and micro-chipping. Some pets are already sterilized and current on vaccinations. These pets are available for adoption once the adoption fee is paid.

For those interested in adopting Steel or Bailey, contact the Etowah County Animal Shelter at 256-494-5422 or message the ECAS on Facebook for more information.