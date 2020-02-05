Hokes Bluff girls; Westbrook, Glencoe boys win in area semifinals

Photo: Hokes Bluff’s Kristen Shields scores over White Plains’ Angel Bozarth during the Lady Eagles’ 47-35 victory in the Class 4A, Area 10 Tournament semifinals last Tuesday (Feb. 4) at HBHS. (Courtesy of Alex Chaney)

Hokes Bluff posted a 47-35 win over White Plains in the Class 4A, Area 10 Tournament semifinals last Tuesday (Feb. 4) at HBHS. The Lady Eagles (23-8) face Cherokee County in the tournament championship on Thursday, Feb. 6. For Hokes Bluff, Kristen Shields finished with 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. Halle Davenport scored nine points, followed by Jayden Presley and Madison Wolfe with seven points each.

Big plays by Cade Phillips on both ends of the floor propelled Westbrook Christian to a 51-50 victory over Ohatchee last Tuesday (Feb. 4) in the Class 2A Area 11 Tournament in Anniston.

The Warriors (20-11) face host school Sacred Heart Catholic in the tournament finals on Friday, Feb. 7.

With Westbrook trailing 50-49 with 7.2 seconds left in the game, Phillips converted both ends of a one-and-one free throw situation to give the Warriors the lead. Ohatchee’s Dominique Thomas then drove the length of the court, but Phillips deflected his last-second layup attempt.

Joe Tucker led the way for the Warriors with 17 points and seven rebounds. Joseph Gilchrist scored 12 points, while Phillips finished with seven Points, seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

Glencoe defeated Susan Moore, 57-44, in the semifinals of the 3A, Area 12 Tournament last Tuesday (Feb. 4) at Hanceville. The Yellow Jackets face Hanceville in the tournament finals on Friday, Feb. 7. Braden Lang and Caleb Wilson each scored 14 points for Glencoe, followed by Isaac Barkley with 11 and Cole Contris with 10.

Glencoe lost to Hanceville, 72-66, in the Class 3A, Area 12 Tournament semifinals last Monday (Jan. 3) at Susan Moore. Anna Beth Giles scored 21 points for the Lady Yellow Jackets (20-9), followed by Ashley Morgan with 16 and Aubrey Gray with 12.