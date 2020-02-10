Locals compete at state indoor meet

Photo: Gadsden City’s Jakari Embry (pictured, center) finished fifth in the Class 7A boys 60-meter hurdles event at the AHSAA state indoor track and field meet on Feb. 7-8 at the Birmingham CrossPlex. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger)

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

Although no local student-athletes took home a medal, there were several top 10 performances at the AHSAA state indoor track and field meet on Feb. 7-8 at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

One local runner and one relay team finished just shy of a bronze medal. Ashville’s Wyatt Knight came in fourth place in the Class 4A/5A boys 3200-meter run with a time of 10:24.85. The Gadsden City boys 4×400-meter relay team finished fourth at 3:32.05.

Gadsden City’s Jakari Embry’s time of 8.59 in the 7A boys 60-meter hurdles was good enough for fifth place, while teammate Jeremiah Watts placed seventh in the 7A boys 400-meter dash 7A

With a time of 51.46. Watts also came in 10th place in the 7A boys high jump with a leap of 6-00.

The Ashville girls 4A/5A 4×800-meter relay team of Emma Drinkard, Emma Thompson, Callie Stewart and Kathleen McCarthy combined for a sixth place showing of 10:55.45.

The Gadsden City boys 7A 4×200-meter relay team finished seventh with a time of 1:33.93.

Two local girls posted eighth-place finishes – Gadsden City’s Somara Butcher in the 7A shot put

(31-11.50) and Ashville’s Taylor Knight in the 4A/5A 1600-meter run (5:49.32). Knight also came in ninth in the 4A/5A 3200-meter run (12:35.93).

The Gadsden City girls 7A 4×400-meter relay team came in 10th place with a time of 4:23.85.

Finishing just outside the top 10 was Westbrook Christian’s Asher Curp, who came in 11th in the 1A-3A boys 3200-meter run (10:58.33).