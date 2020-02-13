Legals for 2/14/2020 - 2/20/2020

_________________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Barbara Jo Dunn A Single Woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Guild Mortgage Company, a California Corporation, its successors and assigns dated August 25, 2016; said mortgage being recorded on September 1, 2016, as Instrument No. 3439342 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Guild Mortgage Company, a California Corporation in Instrument 3459369 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Guild Mortgage Company, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 10th day of February, 2020 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

PARCEL ONE: BEGINNING AT THE N.E. CORNER OF THE SE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4, SECTION 9, T13S, R6E AND RUN S 44 DEGREES -40 MINUTES E FOR A DISTANCE OF 576.5 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN S 30 DEGREES -30 MINUTES W FOR A DISTANCE OF 942.28 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTHEASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF PILGRIMS REST ROAD, THENCE DEFLECT 103 DEGREES -39 MINUTES TO THE RIGHT AND RUN ALONG THE RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID PILGRIMS REST ROAD FOR A DISTANCE OF 723.38 FEET TO THE BEGINNING POINT OF THIS DESCRIPTION; THENCE CONTINUE IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION AND ALONG THE RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID PILGRIMS REST ROAD FOR A DISTANCE AT 170.82 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE DEFLECT 90 DEGREES – 00 MINUTES TO THE RIGHT FOR A DISTANCE OF 255 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE DEFLECT 90 DEGREES – 00 MINUTES TO THE RIGHT FOR A DISTANCE OF 170.82 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE DEFLECT 90 DEGREES – 00 MINUTES TO THE RIGHT FOR A DISTANCE OF 255 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; AND CONTAINING ONE (1) ACRES (MORE OR LESS). THE ABOVE DESCRIBED LAND BEING A PORTION AT THE SE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4, SECTION 9, T13S, R6E, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

PIN #: 21-02-09-0-001-064.001

Said property is commonly known as 3406 Pilgrims Rest Rd, Southside, AL 35907.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9234519

www.foreclosurehotline.net

The Messenger

01/17/2020,01/24/2020,01/31/2020, 02/14/2020

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until March 23, 2020, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

February 14, 2020

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on August 17, 2010 by James Paul Gaylor and Suzanna Gaylor, husband and wife as joint tenants with full rights of survivorship, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Southern Home Mortgage Corporation, and recorded in Instrument # at 3336770 on August 20, 2010, and modified in agreement recorded on July 1, 2014 in Instrument # 3403995 and further modified by agreement recorded on October 26, 2016 in Instrument # 3441713, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument #, 3369936 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on March 9, 2020, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Begin at a point of intersection of the Southerly R/W of Vaughn Road (50 food R/W AKA Walnut Grove-Howelton Road) with the West line of the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4, Section 16, Township 11 South, Range 4 East of Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama and run Southerly along said West line , 249.08 feet to an existing flat iron at the Southwest corner of said 1/4; thence deflect 86 degrees 51 minutes 14 seconds left leaving said West line and run Easterly along the South line of said 1/4, 410.00 feet to a point; thence 93 degrees 08 minutes 48 seconds left leaving said South line and run Northerly 454.37 feet to a point on said R/W; thence deflect 114 degrees 03 minutes 36 seconds left and run Southwesterly along said R/W 448.33 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a point of the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4, Section 16, Township 11 South, Range 4 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 2155 Vaugn Rd, Altoona, AL 35952.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro & Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO & INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 15-007625

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2020

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Adam M. Alterman and Gisela Perez, husband and wife, originally in favor of Superior Bank, on the 27th day of June, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3296839; the undersigned Cadence Bank, National Association, successor by merger with Superior Bank, National Association f/k/a Superior Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on March 12, 2020, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Nine (9) lying in Roseland Plantation Subdivision, according to the plat or map thereof as same appears of record in Plat Book K, Page 6, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Rainbow City, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 109 Roseland Dr, Rainbow City, AL 35906

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Cadence Bank, National Association, successor by merger with Superior Bank, National Association f/k/a Superior Bank, Mortgagee/Transferee

Rebecca Redmond

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P.O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

458755

January 31,February 7 and 14, 2020

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mary A Nickerson A/K/A Mary Nickerson, unmarried, to Regions Bank, on September 25, 2017, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument Number, 3457758; Regions Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on March 5, 2020, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY SITUATED IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA:

PARCEL ONE:

LOT ONE (1), BLOCK ONE (1) OF ETHEL L. WILBANKS SUBDIVISION AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK D, PAGE 229, OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

PARCEL TWO:

LOT NO. 2A OF THE REARRANGEMENT (UNRECORDED) OF BLOCK 1, ETHEL L. WILBANKS SUBDIVISION AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “D”, PAGE 229, IN THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA. BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT NUMBER ONE (1), BLOCK ONE (1), OF SAID ETHEL L. WILBANKS SUBDIVISION; FROM SAID POINT OF COMMENCEMENT RUN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE SOUTHERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF WEST AIR DEPOT ROAD A DISTANCE OF 38.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET (PLS 20141) BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE LANDS HEREIN DESCRIBED; FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING DEFLECT LEFT, DEPART FROM SAID ROADWAY AND RUN SOUTH 00 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 48 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 145.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET (PLS 20141) MONUMENTING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT NUMBER ONE (1), BLOCK ONE (1), OF SAID ETHEL L. WILBANKS SUBDIVISION, SAID POINT ALSO BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT NUMBER TWO (2) OF SAID UNRECORDED REARRANGEMENT; THENCE RUN NORTH 06 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 11 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE EASTERN LINE OF SAID UNRECORDED LOT TWO (2) A DISTANCE OF 145.50 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET (PLS 20141) MONUMENTING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID UNRECORDED LOT NUMBER TWO (2) AND THE POINT OF INTERSECTION WITH THE SOUTHERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID WEST AIR DEPOT ROAD; THENCE RUN NORTH 88 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY A DISTANCE OF 16.07 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID LOT NO. 2A (UNRECORDED) REARRANGEMENT BEING A PORTION OF LOT TWO (2), BLOCK ONE (1), ETHEL L. WILBANKS SUBDIVISION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “D”, PAGE 229, IN THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA. PARCEL THREE:

LOT NO. TWO (2) OF THE UNRECORDED REARRANGEMENT OF BLOCK ONE (1) OF ETHEL L. WILBANKS SUBDIVISION RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “D”, PAGE 229 IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT ONE (1), BLOCK ONE (1) OF SAID ETHEL L. WILBANKS SUBDIVISION AND FROM SAID POINT OF COMMENCEMENT RUN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE SOUTHERN RIGHT OF WAY OF WEST AIR DEPOT ROAD A DISTANCE OF 54.07 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET (PLS 20141) BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE LANDS HEREIN DESCRIBED. FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING DEFLECT LEFT, DEPART FROM SAID ROADWAY AND RUN SOUTH 06 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 11

SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 145.50 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET (PLS 20141) MONUMENTING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT ONE (1), BLOCK ONE (1) OF SAID ETHEL L. WILBANKS SUBDIVISION, SAID POINT ALSO BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT TWO (2) OF SAID UNRECORDED REARRANGEMENT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 60.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET (PLS 20141) MONUMENTING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT TWO (2), BLOCK ONE (1) OF SAID ETHEL L. WILBANKS SUBDIVISION, SAID POINT ALSO BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT TWO (2) OF SAID UNRECORDED REARRANGEMENT; THENCE RUN NORTH 06 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 11 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 145.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET (PLS 20141) MONUMENTING THE POINT OF INTERSECTION WITH THE SOUTHERN RIGHT OF WAY OF SAID WEST AIR DEPOT ROAD; THENCE RUN NORTH 88 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY A DISTANCE OF 60.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID LOT NUMBER TWO (2) OF UNRECORDED REARRANGEMENT BEING A PORTION OF LOTS TWO (2) AND THREE (3), BLOCK ONE (1) OF ETHEL L. WILBANKS SUBDIVISION RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “D”, PAGE 229, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA. SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, COVENANTS, OIL, GAS OR MINERAL RIGHTS OF RECORD, IF ANY. BEING THE SAME PREMISES CONVEYED TO MARY NICKERSON FROM DANNY J. WAGNON AND WIFE AMY E. WAGNON BY WARRANTY DEED DATED 6/2/2017, AND RECORDED ON 6/6/2017, DOCUMENT # 3451668, IN ETOWAH COUNTY, AL.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Regions Bank

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (205) 970-2233

January 31,February 7 and 14, 2020

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Bobby L. Black, Jr. and wife, Jennifer L. Black to Melvin R. Barnes and Joan D. Barnes dated October 23, 2018, and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3475213; the undersigned mortgage owner, Melvin R. Barnes and Joan D. Barnes, have elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 10th day of March, 2020, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel One: Begin at an existing 1-1/4” pipe at the Southwest corner of the SE1/4 of the NW1/4, Section 21, T-11-S, R-6-East of Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, and run North 04°00’00” West, along the West line thereof and the East line of Robert Williams Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 263, Etowah County Probate Office, 372.30 feet to a point; thence run North 86°00’00” East, leaving said East and West lines, 127.15 feet to a point; thence run North 04°00’00” West, parallel to said East and West lines, 302.36 feet to a point on the centerline of Agricola Drive (60’ R/W); thence run along said centerline with the following: North 44°24’53” East, 56.95 feet and North 41°06’56” East, 410.85 feet to a point; thence run South 06°02’57” East, leaving said centerline, 1018.90 feet to a point on the South line of said quarter; thence run South 87°49’36” West, along said South line, 497.55 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the SE1/4 of the NW1/4, Section 21, T-11-S, R-6-E, Etowah County, Alabama, and contains 7.68 acres (more or less), excluding R/W.

Parcel Two: Lot Number 7, save and except the Southwest 12 feet thereof in the Robert Williams Addition to the City of Gadsden, Alabama, as recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 263, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel Three: Commence at an existing 1-1/4” pipe at the Southeast corner of the SE1/4 of the NW1/4 in Section 21, Township 11 South, Range 6 East of Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, and run South 87°49’36” West, along the South line thereof, 567.26 feet to the point of beginning of the property herein described; thence from said point of beginning continue South 87°49’36” West, along the South line of said forty, 308.14 feet to a point; thence run North 06°02’57” West, leaving said South line, 1018.90 feet to a point in the centerline of Agricola Drive (60’ R/W); thence run along said centerline with the following chord bearings and distances thereof: North 41°06’56” East, 104.76 feet; North 38°05’44” East, 188.47 feet; North 52°50’19” East, 79.05 feet; North 79°09’24” East, 31.79 feet to a point; thence run South 06°02’57” East, leaving said centerline, 1289.70 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the SE1/4 of the NW1/4 in Section 21, T-11-S, R-6-E, Etowah County, Alabama, and contains 8.00 acres, more or less, to the Southeast R/W line of Agricola Drive.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the

property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

Melvin R. Barnes and Joan D. Barnes

Mortgage Owner

COPELAND LAW, LLP

Attorneys for owner

Copeland Law, LLP

816 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

P:256-546-9500

F:256-546-9598

morgan@copelaw.com

February 7, 14, and 21, 2020

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kimberly Bolt Wife Dustin Bolt Husband to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as mortgagee, as nominee for Hometown Lenders LLC its successors and assigns dated January 13, 2017; said mortgage being recorded on January 24, 2017, as Instrument No. 3445667 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to LakeView Loan Servicing, LLC in Instrument 3466673 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, LakeView Loan Servicing, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 20th day of April, 2020 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 87 and 88, Country Club Subdivision, Etowah County, Alabama, as shown by map or plat of said subdivision on file of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Map Book I, Pages 32 and 33.

Said property is commonly known as 307 Copeland Dr, Boaz, AL 35956.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 914518

www.foreclosurehotline.net

February 14, 21 and 28, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Rebekah Goodno, was appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/16/2020 Estate Danielle Thompson deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31,February 7 and 14, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Harold Raymond Smith and Jackie Smith was appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/21/2020 Estate Rondal David Rector deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 7, 14 and 21, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Jo Millican Cothran appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/15/2020 Estate Gary Hoyt Cothran deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 7, 14 and 21, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Helen Jeanette Duke appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/23/2020 Estate Arthur Boykin Duke III, deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 7, 14 and 21, 2020

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JO McEACHERN, DECEASED

CASE NO: S-10758

Take notice that Letters of Testamentary having been granted to Jewell McEachern, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Joe McEachern, deceased, on the 22nd day of January, 2020 by this Court.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or in the same will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

February 7, 14 and 21, 2020

PUBLIC NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ST. CLAIR COUNTY, ALABAMA

NORTHER JUDICIAL DIVISION AT PELL CITY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF LEE MONROE DUNN,

Deceased

Case No:

N-2018-519.00

THIS DAY came Richard T. Layfield and Christopher S. Layfield and filed in this Court their petition, together with a paper purporting to be the last will and testament of Lee Monroe Dunn, deceased, late of St. Clair County, Alabama, for probate and record in this Court and it appearing from said petition that the following named persons are heirs or next of kin, to wit:

Ernie Garnett, Brad Garnett, Cindy Chacon, Linda Terrell, unknown heirs and next of kin;

IT IS ORDERED by the Court that the 9th day of March, 2020, be set apart for the hearing of said petition, and that notice thereof be given for three successive weeks in the Messenger, a newspaper published in Etowah County, Alabama and the St. Clair News Acgis, a newspaper published in St. Clair County, Alabama, notifying all persons to be and appear before me on that day, and contest said application, if they think proper.

Done this 23rd day of January, 2020

Mike Bowling

Judge of Probate

William A. McWhorter

Attorney at Law

1908 Cogswell Ave.

Pell City, AL. 35125

205-338-4411

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2020

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF RAY CHARLES ROSSON, DECEASED

CASE NO: S-10806

Lana Rosson, appointed Personal Representative on January 28, 2020, estate of Ray Charles Rosson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filled within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 7, 14, and 21, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HERBERT GLENN DICK, SR, DECEASED

CASE NO: S-10807

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the Last Will and Testament of the decedent to Sharron Kay Harris, the Personal Representative of the deceased, on the 28th day of January, 2020, by the Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Judge of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against such estate are required to file an itemized and verified statement of such claim in the office of such Judge of Probate within six (6) months from the above sate of the same will be barred and payment prohibited.

Sharron Kay Harris, Personal Representative, Estate of Herbert Glenn Dick, SR, Deceased

February 7, 14, and 21, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Jay E. Bobo, Jr. appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/21/2020 Estate Charlotte Renee Bobo deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 7, 14 and 21, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Ronald Wayne Jackson appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/23/2020 Estate Corthell Daniel Jackson deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 7, 14 and 21, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

James C. Inzer, III appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/08/2020 Estate Frances Cantrell Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 7, 14 and 21, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Evelyn M. Cossich appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/27/2020 Jerry Wegweiser deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 7, 14 and 21, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Jerry Hooper appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/24/2020 Estate Christopher Hopper deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 7, 14 and 21, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Joan C. Robinson appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/06/2020 Estate Mildred Lorene Jacobs deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 14, 21, and 28, 2020

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JOHN CRAIG SMITH, DECEASED

CASE NO: S-10813

Take notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Melissa Sanchez, as Personal Representative of the Estate of John Craig Smith, deceased, on the 25th day of January 2020, by this Court.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

February 7, 14, and 21, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF AMY WITHROW, DECEASED

BRENDA RENFROE and PAUL JAMES WITHROW, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Petition of Homer Withrow, by and through Jacob Allen Millican, Esq., Guardian and Conservator for Homer Withrow, filed a Petition to reopen the estate of Amy Withrow in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this matter you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with counsel for said Homer Withrow, by and through Jacob Allen Millican, Esq., Guardian and Conservator for Homer Withrow whose name and address are shown below and with the Clerk of said Probate Court, or thereafter a judgment for default may be rendered against you I Case Number S-7191, pending in the Probate Court of Etowah County Alabama.

Jacob A. Millican, Esq.

Attorney for Petitioner

827 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

February 14, 21 and 28, 2020

ORDER SETTING HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF STANLEY WAYNE SMITH, Deceased

CASE NO: S-10819

Susan Burroughs Smith, as Petitioner, has filled a Petition to have a document purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Stanley Wayne Smith, deceased, admitted to probate. Upon consideration thereof it is Ordered and Adjudged by the Court as Follows:

That the 1st day of April, 2020 at 2:30 o’clock PM be and is hereby set and fixed by the Court as the day and time for hearing said Petition.

That Notices be issued and served on Misty Cassandra Bruce of the filing of said Petition.

That Notice to Sasha Gable, whose whereabouts according to the Affidavit of Due Diligence filed by Petitioner are unknown, be published once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama.

Dated this the 4th day of February, 2020

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 7, 14, and 21 2020

STATE OF ALABAMA PROCLAMATIONBY THE GOVERNOR

WHEREAS the Alabama Legislature at its 2019 Regular Session enacted Act No. 2019-165 (SB270), which ordered an election to be held on a proposed amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901 relating to Etowah County, Alabama; and

WHEREAS notice of this election, together with the proposed amendment, is required by law to be given by proclamation of the Governor, to be published once a week for four successive weeks preceding the date appointed for the election in each newspaper qualified to run legal notices in the county affected;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Kay Ivey, as Governor of the State of Alabama, do hereby give notice, direct, and proclaim that on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, an election will be held in Etowah County, Alabama, in the manner and form provided by law upon the following amendment to the Constitution of 1901 of the State of Alabama:

AMENDMENT PROPOSED BY ACT NO. 2019-165 (SB270)

Effective beginning the first day of the next month after the ratification of this amendment, any allowances or other amounts received by the Sheriff of Etowah County for feeding prisoners shall be deposited in a separate account in the county treasury to be known as the “Sheriff’s Discretionary Fund.” The Sheriff’s Discretionary Fund shall be used by the sheriff for the feeding of prisoners in the county jail and as provided herein. Any funds in the Sheriff’s Discretionary Fund over the amounts needed for the purposes provided above may be used by the sheriff for law enforcement purposes, for school resource officers, and for the operation of the office of the sheriff. Any funds in the Sheriff’s Discretionary Fund at the end of any fiscal year shall be carried over from year to year. In the event additional amounts are needed by the sheriff for the feeding of prisoners, the amounts shall be paid by the sheriff from any other funds appropriated or otherwise available for the operation of the office of the sheriff the expenditure of which is not otherwise restricted by law. The sheriff shall not be subject to the competitive bid law for the purchase of food or supplies used for feeding prisoners in the county jail.

FURTHER, I direct and proclaim that this proclamation shall be published once a week for the four successive weeks immediately preceding Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in each newspaper qualified to run legal notices in Etowah County, Alabama.

February 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2020

ORDINANCE NO. O-04-20

Authorizing Conveyance of Certain Property

Whereas, the City of Gadsden owns the following described property located at 1530 Alabama Street, pursuant to a Warranty Deed from Micheil Alan Frazier, Becky Denise Frazier Coley, and Travis Zalot on October 27, 2012:

Lot Number Thirteen (13), in Block Number Five (5), in Crocheron’s Second Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 101, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Whereas, Zyon Semaj Williams-Lewis has offered to pay $100.00 for the property;

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

This real property is not needed for any municipal or public purpose. The Mayor is hereby authorized and directed to execute a quitclaim deed to and in favor of Zyon Semaj Williams-Lewis for the sum of One Hundred and 00/100 Dollars ($100.00).

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at a meeting held on February 4, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

February 14, 2020

RESOLUTION NO. R-66-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

44 W TUSCALOOSA AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot No. 18, Parcel No. 2, shown by map or plat of cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, recorded in Plat Book “F”, Pages 51-65, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to GUNVANT PATKAR, c/o WILLIAM M. THRASHER, 44 W TUSCALOOSA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, mortgage in favor of GUNVANT PATKAR, 44 W TUSCALOOSA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, executed by SHARON and KENNETH McGLOTHIN.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on February 4, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

February 14, 2020

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO:

CV-20-900012-CDR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.a

2007 Cadillac DTS

VIN: 1G6KD57Y47U101635

Defendant

In Re: Angelina Sharese Waker

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED VEHICLE:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described vehicle. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 18th day of March 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said vehicle.

DONE this the 15th day of January 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

January 24, 31, February 7 and 14, 2020

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO:

CV-20-900013-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

1999 Yamaha YZF-R1

VIN: JYARN02E 3XA002455

$1,234.00 U.S. Currency,

Ruger LCP2 380 Cal.

Serial # 380194833

Defendant

In Re: Adam Scott Greer

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED VEHICLE, CURRENCY, AND FIREARM:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described vehicle, currency, and firearm. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 18th day of March 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said property.

DONE this the 15th day of January 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

January 24, 31, February 7 and 14, 2020

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-19-900833-CDR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,277.00 U.S. Currency,

Defendant

In Re: Melissa Burt Casey

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 26th day of March 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 15th day of November, 2019

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

January 31, February 7, 14 and 21, 2020

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-19-900833-CDR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,277.00 U.S. Currency,

Defendant

In Re: Melissa Burt Casey

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 26th day of March 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 15th day of November, 2019

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

January 31, February 7, 14 and 21, 2020

PUBLICATION ON ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In the Matter of the Petition of: Willie James Wilson,

Case No: A-1519

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF: A Child Born to Teeja Wilson, whose address is also unknown or undisclosed

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a child born to Teeja Neta Wilson, (Natural Mother) and unknown father, set to be heard on April 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM was filed on the 7th day of October, 2019, alleging that the identity of the natural parent of said minor of said child is unknown and had been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or disclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father.

Minor child’s birth date is August 3, 2002.

Please be advised that should you intent to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date if the last publication herein with Clark Hall, to the name and address shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL. 35901

Done this the 17th day of January, 2020.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Clark Hall

750 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-549-4357

clarkhall@clarkhalllaw.com

January 24, 31, February 7 and 14,2020

TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: A Minor

CASE NO: JU-2017-112.02

NOTICE TO THE UNKOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF CHILD BORN TO NICOLE PATTON, WHOSE ADDRESS IS ALOS UNKNOWNS OR UNDISCLOSED

You will take notice that a Petition to Terminate Parental Rights of the father of a child born to Nicole Patton, (Natural Mother), set to be heard on April 6, 2020 at 1:30 PM, was filed on the 6th day of February, 2020, alleging that the identify of the natural father of said minor child is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural father to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. Minor Child’s birth date is November 23, 2016.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this termination of parental rights, you must file a written response within fourteen (14) days of the date of the last publication herein with Randy Phillips, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of District Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse 801 Forrest Ave, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this the 11th day of February, 2020.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk, Etowah County, Alabama

Randy Phillips

D.R. Phillips Law Firm LLC

750 Forrest Ave.

Gadsden, AL. 35901

February 14, 21, 28 and March 6, 2020

ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

WARD, ADMINISTRATOR OF ESTATE OF RUTH I. WILLIAMS, PLAINTIFF

CASE NO:

CV-2020-900023.00

VS.. ALL IN S2 T-10-S, R-5-E IN ETOWAH COUNTY, AL. THE, BAIRD BARBARA, BAIRD JUSTIN, BAIRD ROGER KRESS ET AL,

DEFENDANTS

Suit to Quiet Title to real estate owned by Ruth Irene Williams and her Estate has been filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Case Number CV-2020-90023, styled Rodney L. Ward, as Administrator of the Estate of Ruth Irene Williams, deceased, and to unknown persons claiming a present, future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest in the real estate: SE quarter of the NW quarter; NE quarter of the SW quarter; NW quarter of the SE quarter; SW quarter of the NE quarter. all in Section 2, Township 10 South, Range 5 East; Etowah County, Alabama. You are named as an unknown defendant. You are hereby commanded and directed to file with the Clerk of the Circuit Court an answer to this Complaint within 30 days after this last publication of this notice, or default judgment may be entered against you.

Done this 13th day of January, 2020

Cody D. Robinson

Circuit Judge

January 31,

February 7, 14 and 21, 2020

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the contents of the following storage buildings will be sold by Off Campus Storage at 10:00 AM Friday March 13, 2020 at 474 George Wallace Drive Gadsden, AL. 35903

Sumika Wood # 13

Jamique Lindsey #40

Venetta Byers # 69

Jason Douglas # 126

James Johnson #5

February 14 and 21, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 03/13/2020

2015 Ford Fusion – VIN: 3FA6P0H75FR231319

Tommy’s Tow’s

3403 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35904

256-490-3715

February 7 and 14, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 03/13/2020

2007 Hyundai Sonata – VIN: 5NPET 46C17H227328

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-546-9994

February 7 and 14, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 03/20/2020

2007 Pontiac G6 – VIN: 1G2Z G58N174220691

2003 Chevrolet SK1 – VIN: 1GCK19T43Z140829

Southern

Auto Sales

1229 W. Meighan Blvd.

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-613-8499

February 14 and 21, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 03/20/2020

2006 Ford 500 – VIN: 1FAFP23106G175747

Thacker Towing

927 5th Ave. NE

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-546-9994

February 14 and 21, 2020

