GCHS grad earns top award

2016 Gadsden City High School graduate and Auburn University senior Laura Minton recently earned the biochemistry award at the 52nd Annual Southeastern Undergraduate Research Conference for her research on “The Effect of a ph-Dependent Arginine Switch on Protein-based Cofactor Formation in Catalase-peroxidase (KatG).”

College undergraduate students from colleges across the southeast presented their research during the two-day event, which was held at the University of Alabama’s Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry in Tuscaloosa. Laura currently receives the Presidential Scholarship at Auburn, in addition to the Marks Family Research Scholarship, which provides funds to carry out research on subjects related to M.tuberculosis and other infectious diseases.

Laura plans to attend UAB Medical School following graduation in May. Laura is the daughter of Dr. Maury and Amy Minton of Rainbow City.