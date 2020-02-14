Keep Smiling...with Rosie Preston

By Rosie Preston

Love is everywhere! If you don’t have it, you want it, long for it and look for it. If you’ve got it, you want to be reminded of it, especially if you are female or a child and it is Valentine’s Day.

We are reminded daily about love through different sources. One way you can hear about love is by listening to the words of a song. Another way is reading about it in the love stories found in the words of great authors. It seems love is a very important part of the list with movies and TV shows. We constantly are assured that love is real and it can be found.

Love rules. It reigns. It solves problems. It makes problems. It forgives. It remembers. And it’s always there! Love can make you sad and make you feel wonderful! It makes you laugh and makes you cry! Love may be the easiest thing you’ll ever experience, but then again, it is the hardest thing you will ever know. It lives. It dies. It can be reborn and it can be buried.

When I think about love around Valentine’s Day, of course, I know I will receive gifts of chocolate, a few cards and maybe fresh flowers! All these things can bring me the good feelings knowing the people I love remembered me and love me, too!

The art of giving is especially important to my youngest family members. I usually give my great-grandchildren cards and heart shaped boxes filled with candy, and they cannot seem to own enough stuffed animals!

The scriptures in the Bible are full of guidance for finding true love. We are assured that God demonstrates the most unconditional love. The words in the Bible have basic rules on how to love others and how to strive for the unconditional love for those family members, friends and even strangers.

Love of family is a big part of my life. It’s what gets me up every day. What a whole lot of love surrounds me, and I appreciate them each day!

Love surrounds us in stores, as you cannot take a step without being surrounded by the advertisement on each aisle.

A song that brings warmth to my heart was sung by Whitney Houston, called The Greatest Love of All. The lyrics of the song says it all.

I believe the children are our are future

Teach them well and let them lead the way

Show them all the beauty they possess inside

Give them a sense of pride to make it easier

Let the children’s laughter remind us how we used to be

Everybody searching for a hero

People need someone to look up to

I never found anyone who fulfill my needs

A lonely place to be

And so I learned to depend on me

I decided long ago

Never to walk in anyone’s shadows

If I fail, if I succeed

At least I’ll live as I believe

No matter what they take from me

They can’t take away my dignity

Because the greatest

Love of all is happening to me

I found the greatest

Love of all inside of me

The greatest love of all

Is easy to achieve

Learning to love yourself

It is the greatest love of all

The greatest love of all

Is easy to achieve

Learning to love yourself

It is the greatest love of all

And if, by chance, that special place

That you’ve been dreaming of

Leads you to a lonely place

Find your strength in love

Each year, I think my heart may explode as it makes more room to receive love. Just when I think It can’t hold anymore, it swells with a warm, fuzzy, dreamy feeling.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Keep Smiling, Rosie Preston

