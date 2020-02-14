People of Etowah - Kyle Battles

Where were you born and raised?

I was born and raised in Gadsden.

What is your occupation?

I am a dentist/owner at Riverbend Family Dentistry

What made you decide to work in your field?

Oddly enough, as far back as kindergarten I have always wanted to be a dentist.

Tell us about your family and pets.

I am married to my high school sweetheart, Emily, and we have two beautiful children. Reese is 7 years old and Reed is 4 years old. We have a wild and crazy boxer named Sara.

Describe an average day in your life.

I like to start my day off by dropping my kids off at school and then head to the office. Once at the office, we start our day off with a prayer circle. I work until about 6 p.m., completing all clinical and clerical duties as a dentist and owner. After work, I usually head to my children’s after school activities. Nights consist of helping our children with homework and family time.

What school or schools have you attended?

I am a 2000 graduate of Emma Sansom High School, 2006 graduate of University of Alabama at Birmingham with a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology and Chemistry, and 2011 graduate of University of Tennessee School of Dentistry.

What do you like to do in your free time?

Anything that gets me outside with my family but especially camping, kayaking and fishing.

What would you say is your greatest accomplishment?

My family is my greatest accomplishment.

Name the one person that has been the most influential in your life. Why?

My wife Emily. She has been such a great example of unconditional love and support.

To what do you credit your success?

My success had been based off of hard work and perseverance.

Are you involved in any service organizations?

The most important service organization that I want everyone to know about is the RAM event. It is a free medical, dental and vision clinic that will operate March 28 and 29 at Gadsden City High School.

What is your favorite thing about this community?

Its natural beauty and the kindness of the people in the community.

What would you like to see change in the community?

People being more positive about our community. Look at the things we do have and not what we don’t have.

What are three words that describe you?

Loyal, kind caring.

What is something surprising that many do not know about you?

I love to work on vehicles. I still do all the maintenance on my truck.

What is your favorite quote?

“Do what is right and let the consequences follow” – church hymn

What is on your bucket list?

I’d like to visit all 50 states in an RV.

What is your hidden talent?

Gardening. I enjoy cultivating a large garden full of fresh vegetables every year.

What advice would you give yourself as a child?

To live more in the moment.