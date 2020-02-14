Tigers for Tomorrow offers Valentine's Day special

Photo: Pictured above, Tigers for Tomorrow’s Amala and Creed show that despite their young age, their love for each other is strong. Photo courtesy of Tigers for Tomorrow.

Tigers for Tomorrow is setting out to help everyone enjoy Valentine’s Day as never before. In honor of St. Valentine, TFT is offering visitors a buy one, get one for Adult Tickets only on Saturday, Feb. 15.

If visitors cannot make it out in person over the weekend, they may consider purchasing a gift certificate for their loved one at www.tigersfortomorrow.org. Purchases are giving in the best kind of way – to the animals and to loved ones!

Tigers for Tomorrow, along with their 160 residents, look forward to seeing visitors at the preserve.

January-February: Open to the public, Saturday & Sunday from 9am-5pm.

March – December: TFT jumps back to being open on Fridays as well! Admission: $15 adults & $7.50 children aged 3-11. No reservations needed. Preserve is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Private tours available by appointment Wednesday-Sunday for $120.00 minimum, add $30/Person in addition to 4 persons. For directions or additional information please visit our website at www.tigersfortomorrow.org. Follow them on Facebook @TFTatUntamedMountain.

New photo policy at preserve : Photos are now allowed; HOWEVER, TFT has a strict no tolerance policy. Please find it on their website or Facebook page.

Tigers for Tomorrow is a 501(c)3 non-profit wild animal preserve and last stop home to over 160 animals. Their Mission is to uphold the highest standards of care and respect for native and exotic animals in need of a secure and permanent home. As a wild animal preserve and rescue, TFT is open to the community as an environmental education learning center and outdoor recreational destination for the entire family.