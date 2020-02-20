Legals for 2/21/2020 - 2/27/2020

_________________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Bobby L. Black, Jr. and wife, Jennifer L. Black to Melvin R. Barnes and Joan D. Barnes dated October 23, 2018, and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3475213; the undersigned mortgage owner, Melvin R. Barnes and Joan D. Barnes, have elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 10th day of March, 2020, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel One: Begin at an existing 1-1/4” pipe at the Southwest corner of the SE1/4 of the NW1/4, Section 21, T-11-S, R-6-East of Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, and run North 04°00’00” West, along the West line thereof and the East line of Robert Williams Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 263, Etowah County Probate Office, 372.30 feet to a point; thence run North 86°00’00” East, leaving said East and West lines, 127.15 feet to a point; thence run North 04°00’00” West, parallel to said East and West lines, 302.36 feet to a point on the centerline of Agricola Drive (60’ R/W); thence run along said centerline with the following: North 44°24’53” East, 56.95 feet and North 41°06’56” East, 410.85 feet to a point; thence run South 06°02’57” East, leaving said centerline, 1018.90 feet to a point on the South line of said quarter; thence run South 87°49’36” West, along said South line, 497.55 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the SE1/4 of the NW1/4, Section 21, T-11-S, R-6-E, Etowah County, Alabama, and contains 7.68 acres (more or less), excluding R/W.

Parcel Two: Lot Number 7, save and except the Southwest 12 feet thereof in the Robert Williams Addition to the City of Gadsden, Alabama, as recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 263, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel Three: Commence at an existing 1-1/4” pipe at the Southeast corner of the SE1/4 of the NW1/4 in Section 21, Township 11 South, Range 6 East of Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, and run South 87°49’36” West, along the South line thereof, 567.26 feet to the point of beginning of the property herein described; thence from said point of beginning continue South 87°49’36” West, along the South line of said forty, 308.14 feet to a point; thence run North 06°02’57” West, leaving said South line, 1018.90 feet to a point in the centerline of Agricola Drive (60’ R/W); thence run along said centerline with the following chord bearings and distances thereof: North 41°06’56” East, 104.76 feet; North 38°05’44” East, 188.47 feet; North 52°50’19” East, 79.05 feet; North 79°09’24” East, 31.79 feet to a point; thence run South 06°02’57” East, leaving said centerline, 1289.70 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the SE1/4 of the NW1/4 in Section 21, T-11-S, R-6-E, Etowah County, Alabama, and contains 8.00 acres, more or less, to the Southeast R/W line of Agricola Drive.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the

property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

Melvin R. Barnes and Joan D. Barnes

Mortgage Owner

COPELAND LAW, LLP

Attorneys for owner

Copeland Law, LLP

816 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

P:256-546-9500

F:256-546-9598

morgan@copelaw.com

February 7, 14, and 21, 2020

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kimberly Bolt Wife Dustin Bolt Husband to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as mortgagee, as nominee for Hometown Lenders LLC its successors and assigns dated January 13, 2017; said mortgage being recorded on January 24, 2017, as Instrument No. 3445667 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to LakeView Loan Servicing, LLC in Instrument 3466673 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, LakeView Loan Servicing, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 20th day of April, 2020 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 87 and 88, Country Club Subdivision, Etowah County, Alabama, as shown by map or plat of said subdivision on file of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Map Book I, Pages 32 and 33.

Said property is commonly known as 307 Copeland Dr, Boaz, AL 35956.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 914518

www.foreclosurehotline.net

February 14, 21 and 28, 2020

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Tammy L Howard An Unmarried Woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Guild Mortgage Company, a California Corporation, its successors and assigns dated November 10, 2016; said mortgage being recorded on November 16, 2016, as Instrument No. 3442739 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Guild Mortgage Company, a California Corporation in Instrument 3493022 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Guild Mortgage Company, a California Corporation, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 6th day of April, 2020 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

ALL THAT CERTAIN LOT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF ETOWAH, STATE OF ALABAMA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: LOT 27 IN PARCEL 4 AS SHOWN ON THE MAP OR PROPERTY OF CONE MILLS CORPORATION, DWIGHT DIVISION, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK F, PAGES 51-65, IN THE OFFICE OF THE PROBATE JUDGE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, SAID PROPERTY LYING AND BEING IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

PIN #: 10-09-31-3-000-320.000

Said property is commonly known as 2 Cabot Ave, Gadsden, AL 35904.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9218619

www.foreclosurehotline.net

February 21, 28 and March 6, 2020

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Erin Davenport and Lauren Davenport, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for First Federal Bank, on May 9, 2008, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument Number, 3294121; and subsequently modified on January 31, 2014, and said modification being recorded at Instrument Number, 3414432; and subsequently transferred to CitiMortgage, Inc.; CitiMortgage, Inc., under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on April 20, 2020, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commence at an existing 1” rod at the SE corner of Government Lot “H”, Section 19, Township 13 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian and run South 71° 00`00” West, along the Northwesterly R/W of Meadow Lake Drive (40`R/W), 272.53 feet to a point on the Southwesterly R/W of Richland Way (30`R/W) and the point of beginning of the property described herein; thence continue South 71° 00`00” West, along said Northwesterly R/W, 120.00 feet to a point; thence run North 42° 45`10” West, leaving said R/W, 162.22 feet to a point; thence run North 65° 10`58” East, 115.45 feet to a point on said Southwesterly R/W of Richland Way; thence run South 42° 45`1O” East, along said Southwesterly R/W, 175.00 feet to the point of beginning; said property being a portion of Government Lots “H” and “N”, Section 19, Township 13 South, Range 6 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

CitiMortgage, Inc.

Transferee

Jauregui, Lindsey, Longshore & Tingle

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (205) 970-2233

February 21, 28 and March 6, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Harold Raymond Smith and Jackie Smith was appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/21/2020 Estate Rondal David Rector deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 7, 14 and 21, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Jo Millican Cothran appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/15/2020 Estate Gary Hoyt Cothran deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 7, 14 and 21, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Helen Jeanette Duke appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/23/2020 Estate Arthur Boykin Duke III, deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 7, 14 and 21, 2020

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JO McEACHERN, DECEASED

CASE NO: S-10758

Take notice that Letters of Testamentary having been granted to Jewell McEachern, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Joe McEachern, deceased, on the 22nd day of January, 2020 by this Court.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or in the same will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

February 7, 14 and 21, 2020

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF RAY CHARLES ROSSON, DECEASED

CASE NO: S-10806

Lana Rosson, appointed Personal Representative on January 28, 2020, estate of Ray Charles Rosson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filled within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 7, 14, and 21, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HERBERT GLENN DICK, SR, DECEASED

CASE NO: S-10807

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the Last Will and Testament of the decedent to Sharron Kay Harris, the Personal Representative of the deceased, on the 28th day of January, 2020, by the Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Judge of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against such estate are required to file an itemized and verified statement of such claim in the office of such Judge of Probate within six (6) months from the above sate of the same will be barred and payment prohibited.

Sharron Kay Harris, Personal Representative, Estate of Herbert Glenn Dick, SR, Deceased

February 7, 14, and 21, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Jay E. Bobo, Jr. appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/21/2020 Estate Charlotte Renee Bobo deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 7, 14 and 21, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Ronald Wayne Jackson appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/23/2020 Estate Corthell Daniel Jackson deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 7, 14 and 21, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

James C. Inzer, III appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/08/2020 Estate Frances Cantrell Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 7, 14 and 21, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Evelyn M. Cossich appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/27/2020 Jerry Wegweiser deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 7, 14 and 21, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Jerry Hooper appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/24/2020 Estate Christopher Hopper deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 7, 14 and 21, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Joan C. Robinson appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/06/2020 Estate Mildred Lorene Jacobs deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 14, 21, and 28, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Terri Gramling Bryan, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 001/30/2020 Estate Joanna Gramling deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 21, 28 and March 6, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Tammie Croft-Tate, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/31/2020 Estate David Croft deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 21, 28, and March 6, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Frances M. Hawkins was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/30/2020 Estate Hoyt Devore Hawkins deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 21, 28 and March 6, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Priscilla Evans Yother, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/30/2020 Estate Jerry Franklin Evans deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 21, 28 and March 6, 2020

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JOHN CRAIG SMITH, DECEASED

CASE NO: S-10813

Take notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Melissa Sanchez, as Personal Representative of the Estate of John Craig Smith, deceased, on the 25th day of January 2020, by this Court.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

February 7, 14, and 21, 2020

PUBLIC NOTICE

This is to inform that the Public Testing of the voting machines to be used in the Primary Election on March 3, 2020, in Etowah County, AL, will be held on February 24, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. The location is the Sheriff’s Training Center 145 Thomas Drive, Gadsden, AL

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 21, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF AMY WITHROW, DECEASED

BRENDA RENFROE and PAUL JAMES WITHROW, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Petition of Homer Withrow, by and through Jacob Allen Millican, Esq., Guardian and Conservator for Homer Withrow, filed a Petition to reopen the estate of Amy Withrow in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this matter you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with counsel for said Homer Withrow, by and through Jacob Allen Millican, Esq., Guardian and Conservator for Homer Withrow whose name and address are shown below and with the Clerk of said Probate Court, or thereafter a judgment for default may be rendered against you I Case Number S-7191, pending in the Probate Court of Etowah County Alabama.

Jacob A. Millican, Esq.

Attorney for Petitioner

827 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

February 14, 21 and 28, 2020

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF KATHY DIANE BERRY, DECEASED,

CASE NO: S-10751

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Testamentary having been granted to Jonathan Beard, as Personal Representative of the Estates of Kathy Diane Berry, on the 5th day of February, 2020, by the Honorable Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Jason Knowles

Knowles & Sullivan. LLC

Attorney for Petitioner

400 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-7200

February 21, 28 and March 6, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Tiffanie Renee Wilson and Rennie H. Feazell, Jr., was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/30/2020 Estate Sherba Dale Griffin deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 21, 28, and March 6, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Alexander Conrad Vaughn, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/11/2020 Estate Frances Gargus Vaughn deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 21, 28, and March 6, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Grady Lee Abernathy, III, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/04/2020 Estate Grady Lee Abernathy, Jr. deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 21, 28, and March 6, 2020

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given on Monday February 24, 2020 at 9:00 AM, a hearing is set to be heard in The Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama on the disposition of the remains of Linwood Gaither DOB: 2/2/1940 and DOD: 2/16/2020 and last known address 513 Pineview Ave, Glencoe AL. 35905.

February 21, 2020

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given on Monday February 24, 2020 at 9:30 AM, a hearing is set to be heard in The Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama on the disposition of the remains of Louis Velazquez DOB: 5/02/1955 and DOD: 2/03/2020 and last known address 209 E. Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL. 35903

February 21, 2020

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF KAYLEN LORI FAITH STEED

A MINOR BORN 07/25/2008

CASE NO. JU-2016-000277.02

IN THE MATTER OF JAXON REECE STEED

A MINOR BORN 08/05/2009

CASE NO. JU-2020-000066.01

Joshua Reece Steed, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Petition to Terminate Parental Rights in the above styled causes, by seeking relief by April 17, 2020, or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against him in the Juvenile Court of Etowah County, Alabama. Attorney for Petitioner Jared D. Vaughn, 612 S 4th Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901, 256-547-4444.

Jared D. Vaughn

Attorney at Law

612 S 4th Street,

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-4444

February 21, 28, March 6 and 13, 2020

ORDER SETTING HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF STANLEY WAYNE SMITH, Deceased

CASE NO: S-10819

Susan Burroughs Smith, as Petitioner, has filled a Petition to have a document purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Stanley Wayne Smith, deceased, admitted to probate. Upon consideration thereof it is Ordered and Adjudged by the Court as Follows:

That the 1st day of April, 2020 at 2:30 o’clock PM be and is hereby set and fixed by the Court as the day and time for hearing said Petition.

That Notices be issued and served on Misty Cassandra Bruce of the filing of said Petition.

That Notice to Sasha Gable, whose whereabouts according to the Affidavit of Due Diligence filed by Petitioner are unknown, be published once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama.

Dated this the 4th day of February, 2020

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 7, 14, and 21 2020

STATE OF ALABAMA PROCLAMATION BY THE GOVERNOR

WHEREAS the Alabama Legislature at its 2019 Regular Session enacted Act No. 2019-165 (SB270), which ordered an election to be held on a proposed amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901 relating to Etowah County, Alabama; and

WHEREAS notice of this election, together with the proposed amendment, is required by law to be given by proclamation of the Governor, to be published once a week for four successive weeks preceding the date appointed for the election in each newspaper qualified to run legal notices in the county affected;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Kay Ivey, as Governor of the State of Alabama, do hereby give notice, direct, and proclaim that on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, an election will be held in Etowah County, Alabama, in the manner and form provided by law upon the following amendment to the Constitution of 1901 of the State of Alabama:

AMENDMENT PROPOSED BY ACT NO. 2019-165 (SB270)

Effective beginning the first day of the next month after the ratification of this amendment, any allowances or other amounts received by the Sheriff of Etowah County for feeding prisoners shall be deposited in a separate account in the county treasury to be known as the “Sheriff’s Discretionary Fund.” The Sheriff’s Discretionary Fund shall be used by the sheriff for the feeding of prisoners in the county jail and as provided herein. Any funds in the Sheriff’s Discretionary Fund over the amounts needed for the purposes provided above may be used by the sheriff for law enforcement purposes, for school resource officers, and for the operation of the office of the sheriff. Any funds in the Sheriff’s Discretionary Fund at the end of any fiscal year shall be carried over from year to year. In the event additional amounts are needed by the sheriff for the feeding of prisoners, the amounts shall be paid by the sheriff from any other funds appropriated or otherwise available for the operation of the office of the sheriff the expenditure of which is not otherwise restricted by law. The sheriff shall not be subject to the competitive bid law for the purchase of food or supplies used for feeding prisoners in the county jail.

FURTHER, I direct and proclaim that this proclamation shall be published once a week for the four successive weeks immediately preceding Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in each newspaper qualified to run legal notices in Etowah County, Alabama.

February 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2020

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-19-900833-CDR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,277.00 U.S. Currency,

Defendant

In Re: Melissa Burt Casey

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 26th day of March 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 15th day of November, 2019

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

January 31, February 7, 14 and 21, 2020

TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: A Minor

CASE NO: JU-2017-112.02

NOTICE TO THE UNKOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF CHILD BORN TO NICOLE PATTON, WHOSE ADDRESS IS ALOS UNKNOWNS OR UNDISCLOSED

You will take notice that a Petition to Terminate Parental Rights of the father of a child born to Nicole Patton, (Natural Mother), set to be heard on April 6, 2020 at 1:30 PM, was filed on the 6th day of February, 2020, alleging that the identify of the natural father of said minor child is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural father to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. Minor Child’s birth date is November 23, 2016.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this termination of parental rights, you must file a written response within fourteen (14) days of the date of the last publication herein with Randy Phillips, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of District Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse 801 Forrest Ave, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this the 11th day of February, 2020.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk, Etowah County, Alabama

Randy Phillips

D.R. Phillips Law Firm LLC

750 Forrest Ave.

Gadsden, AL. 35901

February 14, 21, 28 and March 6, 2020

ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

WARD, ADMINISTRATOR OF ESTATE OF RUTH I. WILLIAMS, PLAINTIFF

CASE NO:

CV-2020-900023.00

VS.. ALL IN S2 T-10-S, R-5-E IN ETOWAH COUNTY, AL. THE, BAIRD BARBARA, BAIRD JUSTIN, BAIRD ROGER KRESS ET AL,

DEFENDANTS

Suit to Quiet Title to real estate owned by Ruth Irene Williams and her Estate has been filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Case Number CV-2020-90023, styled Rodney L. Ward, as Administrator of the Estate of Ruth Irene Williams, deceased, and to unknown persons claiming a present, future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest in the real estate: SE quarter of the NW quarter; NE quarter of the SW quarter; NW quarter of the SE quarter; SW quarter of the NE quarter. all in Section 2, Township 10 South, Range 5 East; Etowah County, Alabama. You are named as an unknown defendant. You are hereby commanded and directed to file with the Clerk of the Circuit Court an answer to this Complaint within 30 days after this last publication of this notice, or default judgment may be entered against you.

Done this 13th day of January, 2020

Cody D. Robinson

Circuit Judge

January 31, February 7, 14 and 21, 2020

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the contents of the following storage buildings will be sold by Off Campus Storage at 10:00 AM Friday March 13, 2020 at 474 George Wallace Drive Gadsden, AL. 35903

Sumika Wood # 13

Jamique Lindsey #40

Venetta Byers # 69

Jason Douglas # 126

James Johnson #5

February 14 and 21, 2020

LEGAL NOTICE

McCartney Construction Company, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the State of Alabama for construction of Project No. STPPA-0007(548) in Etowah County. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on 2/21/2020 and ending on 3/13/2020. All claims should be filed at P.O. Box 1890, Gadsden, AL. 35902 during this period.

McCartney Construction Company Inc.

February 21, 28 March 6 and 13, 2020

LEGAL NOTICE

McCartney Construction Company, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the State of Alabama for construction of Project No. NH-0077(521) in Etowah County. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on 2/21/2020 and ending on 3/13/2020. All claims should be filed at P.O. Box 1890, Gadsden, AL. 35902 during this period.

McCartney Construction Company Inc.

February 21, 28 March 6 and 13, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 03/20/2020

2007 Pontiac G6 – VIN: 1G2Z G58N174220691

2003 Chevrolet SK1 – VIN: 1GCK19T43Z140829

Southern Auto Sales

1229 W. Meighan Blvd.

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-613-8499

February 14 and 21, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 03/20/2020

2006 Ford 500 – VIN: 1FAFP23106G175747

Thacker Towing

927 5th Ave. NE

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-546-9994

February 14 and 21, 2020