Keep Smiling...with Rosie Preston

By Rosie Preston

Perched high in the cozy nest, in the limbs of a tree, the sparrow lifted its voice to sing a morning song.

Quickly a thunderstorm brought wind and rain, the sparrow’s song was weak.

And the beautiful bird’s song was lost.

This storm shall pass, she convinced herself, and spread her wings to fly,

But in despair, trying again and again, the bird fell from the tree.

Now limp, and cold, and out of breath, its wingtips ripped and torn,

The bird found a dry place for protection from the storm.

Weeks later, spring was near, and the sparrow tried its voice again!

Soon this storm passed, and she proudly chirped and lifted her wings to fly.

It’s true an injured sparrow has stronger wings than other sparrows do!

The sparrow was healed to fly and sing again!

If a tiny sparrow is important to our God, the creator of all life, just remember you are also God’s creation, and because of this, you will have strength to face any storm that comes your way.

In the King James Version of the Bible, the text reads: “Behold the fowls of the air: for they sow not, neither do they reap, nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feedeth them.

Keep Smiling, Rosie

