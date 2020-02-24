Lady Panthers go 3-1 at Albertville Invitational

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

The Southside High softball team went 3-1 at the Albertville Invitational Tournament last Saturday (Feb. 22).

The Lady Panthers defeated Ardmore, 13-9; Grissom, 4-3; and A.P. Brewer, 9-5, before losing to the host Lady Aggies by a score of 6-5.

Against Ardmore, Macey Herren went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored; Carly Lankford went 3-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored; Julia Hurley had a triple, two RBI and a run scored; Sydney Yancey had a home run, an RBI and two runs scored; and Kaylee Brown and Karlee Thompson (pictured above) had a hit, an RBI and a run scored.

Against Grissom, winning pitcher Alexis Rennhack scattered seven hits, two earned runs and two walks while striking out two. Brown went 2-for-2 with two RBI and a run scored, while Lankford and Lynnsey Hunt each had a hit and a run scored.

Against Brewer, Rennhack allowed seven hits, four earned runs and one walk with three strikeouts to earn the win. Yancey and Hunt each had two hits, two RBI and two runs scored; Maddie Griffith went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Lankford and Hurley each contributed a hit, and RBI and a run scored.

Against Albertville, Herren went 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored; Yancey had a triple, an RBI and a run scored; and Thompson had a hit and two RBI.