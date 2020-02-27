Legals for 2/28/20 - 3/5/2020

_________________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kimberly Bolt Wife Dustin Bolt Husband to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as mortgagee, as nominee for Hometown Lenders LLC its successors and assigns dated January 13, 2017; said mortgage being recorded on January 24, 2017, as Instrument No. 3445667 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to LakeView Loan Servicing, LLC in Instrument 3466673 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, LakeView Loan Servicing, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 20th day of April, 2020 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 87 and 88, Country Club Subdivision, Etowah County, Alabama, as shown by map or plat of said subdivision on file of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Map Book I, Pages 32 and 33.

Said property is commonly known as 307 Copeland Dr, Boaz, AL 35956.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 914518

www.foreclosurehotline.net

February 14, 21 and 28, 2020

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Tammy L Howard An Unmarried Woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Guild Mortgage Company, a California Corporation, its successors and assigns dated November 10, 2016; said mortgage being recorded on November 16, 2016, as Instrument No. 3442739 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Guild Mortgage Company, a California Corporation in Instrument 3493022 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Guild Mortgage Company, a California Corporation, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 6th day of April, 2020 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

ALL THAT CERTAIN LOT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF ETOWAH, STATE OF ALABAMA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: LOT 27 IN PARCEL 4 AS SHOWN ON THE MAP OR PROPERTY OF CONE MILLS CORPORATION, DWIGHT DIVISION, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK F, PAGES 51-65, IN THE OFFICE OF THE PROBATE JUDGE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, SAID PROPERTY LYING AND BEING IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

PIN #: 10-09-31-3-000-320.000

Said property is commonly known as 2 Cabot Ave, Gadsden, AL 35904.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9218619

www.foreclosurehotline.net

February 21, 28 and March 6, 2020

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Erin Davenport and Lauren Davenport, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for First Federal Bank, on May 9, 2008, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument Number, 3294121; and subsequently modified on January 31, 2014, and said modification being recorded at Instrument Number, 3414432; and subsequently transferred to CitiMortgage, Inc.; CitiMortgage, Inc., under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on April 20, 2020, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commence at an existing 1” rod at the SE corner of Government Lot “H”, Section 19, Township 13 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian and run South 71° 00`00” West, along the Northwesterly R/W of Meadow Lake Drive (40`R/W), 272.53 feet to a point on the Southwesterly R/W of Richland Way (30`R/W) and the point of beginning of the property described herein; thence continue South 71° 00`00” West, along said Northwesterly R/W, 120.00 feet to a point; thence run North 42° 45`10” West, leaving said R/W, 162.22 feet to a point; thence run North 65° 10`58” East, 115.45 feet to a point on said Southwesterly R/W of Richland Way; thence run South 42° 45`1O” East, along said Southwesterly R/W, 175.00 feet to the point of beginning; said property being a portion of Government Lots “H” and “N”, Section 19, Township 13 South, Range 6 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

CitiMortgage, Inc.

Transferee

Jauregui, Lindsey, Longshore & Tingle

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (205) 970-2233

February 21, 28 and March 6, 2020

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated October 26, 2012, executed by John M. Willingham a/k/a John Martin Willingham, an unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for CIS Financial Services, Inc. DBA CIS Home Loans, which mortgage was recorded on October 29, 2012, in Instrument No. 3375676, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to The Money Source Inc., notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on April 21, 2020, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

THE SOUTH HALF (S1/2) OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY, TO –WIT – FOR A POINT OF BEGINNING TO DESCRIBE THE LAND HEREIN START AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NE 1/4 OF THE NE 1/4, AND FROM THENCE RUN IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION AND ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 420 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION, PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 210 FEET TO A POINT, WHICH SAID POINT IS THE POINT OF BEGINNING TO DESCRIBE THE LANDS HEREIN, AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING CONTINUE IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 420 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 480 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION IN A DIRECT LINE A DISTANCE OF 420 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO A POINT WHICH IS 420 FEET WEST OF THE POINT OF BEGINNING, MEASURED ALONG A LINE PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID FORTY; THENCE RUN IN AN EASTERLY DIRECTION PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 420 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID DESCRIPTION EMBRACING A PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4), SECTION TWENTY-THREE (23), TOWNSHIP THIRTEEN (13) SOUTH, RANGE FIVE (5), EAST OF HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, IN RAINBOW CITY, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, SAVE AND EXCEPT ALL THE MINERALS, MINERAL AND MINING RIGHTS, PRIVILEGES AND INTERESTS IN, UNDER AND UPON THE SAME, SUBJECT TO THE RIGHTS OF THE ALABAMA POWER COMPANY, AS DESCRIBED IN INSTRUMENTS RECORDED IN BOOK 800, PAGE 507, AND BOOK 972, PAGE 389, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, SUBJECT TO PUBLIC ROADS AS NOW LOCATED OVER, THROUGH OR ACROSS ANY PORTION THEREOF

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Money Source Inc.Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/mgw

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

February 28, March 6 and 13, 2020

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jean Johnson, unmarried, to Regions Bank, on March 31, 2008, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument Number, 3293475, and the legal description of said mortgage being corrected by Scrivener’s Affidavit recorded at Instrument Number 3497237; Regions Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on April 2, 2020, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

THE FOLLOWING REAL PROPERTY SITUATE IN COUNTY OF ETOWAH AND

STATE OF ALABAMA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

A LOT DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE SOUTHEAST LINE OF

FIFTH AVENUE AS SHOWN BY THE MAP OF NOWLIN ADDITION TO EAST

GADSDEN, ACCORDING TO THE SECOND SURVEY THEREOF AS RECORDED IN

PLAT BOOK B PAGES 20 AND 21 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE

OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, WHICH IS 100 FEET NORTHEASTERLY

MEASURED ALONG THE SOUTHEAST LINE OF SAID FIFTH AVENUE FROM

WHERE THE SAME INTERSECTS THE NORTHEAST LINE OF FIRST STREET, AS

SHOWN BY SAID PLAT BOOK B, PAGES 20 AND 21, AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING RUN IN A NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION AND ALONG THE

SOUTHEAST LINE OF FIFTH AVENUE A DISTANCE OF 60 FEET; THENCE TO

THE RIGHT AT AN ANGLE OF 90 DEGREES AND RUN IN A SOUTHEASTERLY

DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 151 FEET; THENCE TO THE RIGHT AT AN ANGLE

OF 90 DEGREES AND RUN IN A SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF

60 FEET; THENCE TO THE RIGHT AT AN ANGLE OF 90 DEGREES AND RUN IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 151 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, AND EMBRACING A PORTION OF THE NORTH 22 ACRES OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER IN SECTION TEN (10), TOWNSHIP TWELVE (12) SOUTH, RANGE SIX (6) EAST OF HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Regions Bank

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (205) 970-2233

February 28, March 6 and 13, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Joan C. Robinson appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/06/2020 Estate Mildred Lorene Jacobs deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 14, 21, and 28, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Terri Gramling Bryan, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 001/30/2020 Estate Joanna Gramling deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 21, 28 and March 6, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Tammie Croft-Tate, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/31/2020 Estate David Croft deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 21, 28, and March 6, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Frances M. Hawkins was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/30/2020 Estate Hoyt Devore Hawkins deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 21, 28 and March 6, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Priscilla Evans Yother, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/30/2020 Estate Jerry Franklin Evans deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 21, 28 and March 6, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF AMY WITHROW, DECEASED

BRENDA RENFROE and PAUL JAMES WITHROW, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Petition of Homer Withrow, by and through Jacob Allen Millican, Esq., Guardian and Conservator for Homer Withrow, filed a Petition to reopen the estate of Amy Withrow in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this matter you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with counsel for said Homer Withrow, by and through Jacob Allen Millican, Esq., Guardian and Conservator for Homer Withrow whose name and address are shown below and with the Clerk of said Probate Court, or thereafter a judgment for default may be rendered against you I Case Number S-7191, pending in the Probate Court of Etowah County Alabama.

Jacob A. Millican, Esq.

Attorney for Petitioner

827 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

February 14, 21 and 28, 2020

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF KATHY DIANE BERRY, DECEASED,

CASE NO: S-10751

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Testamentary having been granted to Jonathan Beard, as Personal Representative of the Estates of Kathy Diane Berry, on the 5th day of February, 2020, by the Honorable Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Jason Knowles

Knowles & Sullivan. LLC

Attorney for Petitioner

400 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-7200

February 21, 28 and March 6, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Tiffanie Renee Wilson and Rennie H. Feazell, Jr., was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/30/2020 Estate Sherba Dale Griffin deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 21, 28, and March 6, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Alexander Conrad Vaughn, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/11/2020 Estate Frances Gargus Vaughn deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 21, 28, and March 6, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Grady Lee Abernathy, III, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/04/2020 Estate Grady Lee Abernathy, Jr. deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 21, 28, and March 6, 2020

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT AND NOTICE TO FILE CLAIM

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES MICHAEL SPEARS, DECEASED

CASE NO: S-10802

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Kelly Spears Gibson on the 18th day of February, 2020, by the Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Probate Judge of Etowah County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law of the same will be barred.

Alexander M. Smith At Law for Kelly Spears Gibson, Personal Representative of the Estate of James Michael Spears, Deceased. Attorney at Law 204 Third Street North, Oneonta, AL. 35121

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

February 28, March 6 and 13, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Charles Durwood McGee, Jr., was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/11/2020 Estate Charles Durwood McGee, deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 28, March 6 and 13, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Judy Marie Devoll, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/14/2020 Estate Carl Eugene Devoll, deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 28, March 6 and 13, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Charlotte Runyans Wiggins, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/11/2020 Estate John Mouzon Wiggins. deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 28, March 6 and 13, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Kelly Loflin Murillo, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/10/2020 Estate Jean Loflin, deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 28, March 6 and 13, 2020

ORDINANCE NO. O-05-20

Authorizing Conveyance of Certain Property

Whereas, the City of Gadsden owns the following described property located at 1230 West Meighan Boulevard:

Commencing at a pinched pipe marking the Northeast corner of the NE ¼ of the NW ¼ of Section 5, Township 12 South, Range 6 East, run along the east line thereof the record bearing of South 7°10’00” West a distance of 1061.00 feet (1063.93 feet record) to a point; thence North 89°00’56” West the record distance of 19.01 feet to a 1” square iron; thence North 76°20’16” West the record distance of 100.06 feet to a 3/8” rebar; thence South 07°18’55” West a distance of 99.84 feet (99.58 feet record) to a 1” square iron, said iron being the point of beginning; thence South 07°51’32” West a distance of 29.52 feet; thence South 80°10’34” East a distance of 86.14 feet; thence North 08°00’00” East a distance of 23.51 feet; thence North 76°11’57” West a distance of 86.61 feet to the point of beginning.

Said parcel containing 0.05 acres, more or less, and being a portion of the NE ¼ of the NW ¼ of Section 5, Township 12 South, Range 6 East, City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Whereas, Yousef Alabbasi has offered to pay $500.00 for the property;

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

This real property is not needed for any municipal or public purpose. The Mayor is hereby authorized and directed to execute a warranty deed to and in favor of Yousef Alabbasi for the sum of Five Hundred and 00/100 Dollars ($500.00).

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at a meeting held on February 18, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

February 28, 2020

ORDINANCE NO. O-06-20

Authorizing Conveyance of Certain Property

Whereas, the City of Gadsden owns the following described property located on Springfield Avenue:

Beginning at the SW corner of Section 12, Township 12 South, Range 6 East and run North 7 deg. 30 min. East and along the West line of said section a distance of 25 feet to a point on the North side of the public road; thence North 88 deg. 30 min. East and along the North side of said road 418 feet to the point of beginning of the lands herein conveyed; thence continue North 88 deg. 30 min. East and along the North side of said public road 209 feet to a point; thence North 7 deg. 30 min. East and parallel with the West line of said section 212.5 feet to a point; thence South 88 deg. 30 min. West 209 feet to a point; thence South 7 deg. 30 min. West and parallel with the West line of said section 212.5 feet to the point of beginning, all in the SW ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 12, Township 12 South; Range 6 East, Etowah County, Alabama, save and except a parcel of land 65 ft. x 100 ft. situated in the SE corner and being more particularly described in a deed recorded in Book 7-G, Page 210, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

AND

The north 72 feet of a parcel of land described as follows: A lot described as beginning at the southwest corner of Lot #4 and from thence run north 7 degrees 24 minutes east and along the west line of said Lot #4 a distance of 212.5 feet; thence north 88 degrees 24 minutes east and parallel with the south line of Lot #4 a distance 102 feet; thence south 7 degrees 24 minutes west and parallel with the west line of said Lot #4 a distance of 212.5 feet to the south line of Lot #4; thence south 88 degrees 24 minutes west and along the south line of said Lot #4 a distance of 102 feet to the point of beginning; and embracing a portion of Lot Number Four (4), according to the map of Sam Coats Estate recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 327, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

LESS AND EXCEPT:

Commence at the intersection of the Southerly right-of-way line of U. S. Highway #278 and the Westerly right-of-way line of Coats Street, marked by an existing concrete monument, said monument marking the Northeast corner of the U.S. Postal Service Property, and run South 09°06’50” East along said Westerly right-of-way line a distance of 413.41 feet to an existing concrete monument; thence run South 09°12’41” East along said Westerly right-of-way line a distance of 579.21 feet to the Northeast corner of the Donnell & Doris Horton property a described in Deed Document #D-1996-606, Etowah County Probate Office, and the point of beginning marked by an existing 3/8” rebar. From said point of beginning run South 04°55’30” West along said Westerly right-of-way line and along the Easternmost line of said property a distance of 112.59 feet of a point in the South line of said property; thence run South 85°55’30” West along said South line a distance of 15.19 feet; thence run North 04°55’30” East a distance of 113.10 feet to a point on the North line of said property; thence run North 87°51’25” East along said North line a distance of 15.18 feet to the point of beginning.

Said easement is a portion of the SW ¼ of the SW ¼, Section 12, T-12-S, R-6-E, and also a portion of the Donnell & Doris Horton property as described in Deed Document #D-1996-606, Etowah County Probate Office, Lying and being in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, and containing 0.04 acre or 1,689 square feet, more or less.

Whereas, Donnell and Dorris Horton have offered to pay $1.00 for the property;

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

This real property is not needed for any municipal or public purpose. The Mayor is hereby authorized and directed to execute a quitclaim deed to and in favor of Donnell and Dorris Horton for the sum of One and 00/100 Dollars ($1.00).

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at a meeting held on February 18, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

February 28, 2020

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF KAYLEN LORI FAITH STEED

A MINOR BORN 07/25/2008

CASE NO. JU-2016-000277.02

IN THE MATTER OF JAXON REECE STEED

A MINOR BORN 08/05/2009

CASE NO. JU-2020-000066.01

Joshua Reece Steed, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Petition to Terminate Parental Rights in the above styled causes, by seeking relief by April 17, 2020, or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against him in the Juvenile Court of Etowah County, Alabama. Attorney for Petitioner Jared D. Vaughn, 612 S 4th Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901, 256-547-4444.

Jared D. Vaughn

Attorney at Law

612 S 4th Street,

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-4444

February 21, 28, March 6 and 13, 2020

STATE OF ALABAMA PROCLAMATION BY THE GOVERNOR

WHEREAS the Alabama Legislature at its 2019 Regular Session enacted Act No. 2019-165 (SB270), which ordered an election to be held on a proposed amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901 relating to Etowah County, Alabama; and

WHEREAS notice of this election, together with the proposed amendment, is required by law to be given by proclamation of the Governor, to be published once a week for four successive weeks preceding the date appointed for the election in each newspaper qualified to run legal notices in the county affected;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Kay Ivey, as Governor of the State of Alabama, do hereby give notice, direct, and proclaim that on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, an election will be held in Etowah County, Alabama, in the manner and form provided by law upon the following amendment to the Constitution of 1901 of the State of Alabama:

AMENDMENT PROPOSED BY ACT NO. 2019-165 (SB270)

Effective beginning the first day of the next month after the ratification of this amendment, any allowances or other amounts received by the Sheriff of Etowah County for feeding prisoners shall be deposited in a separate account in the county treasury to be known as the “Sheriff’s Discretionary Fund.” The Sheriff’s Discretionary Fund shall be used by the sheriff for the feeding of prisoners in the county jail and as provided herein. Any funds in the Sheriff’s Discretionary Fund over the amounts needed for the purposes provided above may be used by the sheriff for law enforcement purposes, for school resource officers, and for the operation of the office of the sheriff. Any funds in the Sheriff’s Discretionary Fund at the end of any fiscal year shall be carried over from year to year. In the event additional amounts are needed by the sheriff for the feeding of prisoners, the amounts shall be paid by the sheriff from any other funds appropriated or otherwise available for the operation of the office of the sheriff the expenditure of which is not otherwise restricted by law. The sheriff shall not be subject to the competitive bid law for the purchase of food or supplies used for feeding prisoners in the county jail.

FURTHER, I direct and proclaim that this proclamation shall be published once a week for the four successive weeks immediately preceding Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in each newspaper qualified to run legal notices in Etowah County, Alabama.

February 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2020

TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: A Minor

CASE NO: JU-2017-112.02

NOTICE TO THE UNKOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF CHILD BORN TO NICOLE PATTON, WHOSE ADDRESS IS ALOS UNKNOWNS OR UNDISCLOSED

You will take notice that a Petition to Terminate Parental Rights of the father of a child born to Nicole Patton, (Natural Mother), set to be heard on April 6, 2020 at 1:30 PM, was filed on the 6th day of February, 2020, alleging that the identify of the natural father of said minor child is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural father to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. Minor Child’s birth date is November 23, 2016.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this termination of parental rights, you must file a written response within fourteen (14) days of the date of the last publication herein with Randy Phillips, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of District Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse 801 Forrest Ave, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this the 11th day of February, 2020.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk, Etowah County, Alabama

Randy Phillips

D.R. Phillips Law Firm LLC

750 Forrest Ave.

Gadsden, AL. 35901

February 14, 21, 28 and March 6, 2020

PUBLICATION ON ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In the Matter of the Petition of Vada Williamson Gray and Clinton Evan Gray

Case No: A-1570

NOTICE TO UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF: A Child Born to Melody Williamson, whose address is also unknown or undisclosed

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoptions of a child born to Melody Williams (Natural Mother) and unknown father, set to be heard on May 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM was filled on the 19th day of February, 2020, alleging that the identity of the natural parent of said minor child is unknown and had not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father.

Minor Child’s birth date is May 13, 2008.

Please be advised that should you intent to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Clark Hall, to the name and address as shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL. 35901

Done this the 20th day of February, 2020

Clark Hall

750 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

Phone – 256-549-4357

Fax – 256-547-4881

clarkhall@clarkhalllaw.com

February 28, March 6, 13 and 20, 2020

NOTICE OF SUMMONS

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF A MINOR

CASE NO: JU-16-298.02

TO: Kelli Garrard

Kelli Garrard, whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer Dale and Sue Garrard’s Petition to Terminate Parental Rights and other relief by April 21, 2020 by 10 A.M., or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against her in case No: JU-19-298.02 in the Juvenile Court of Etowah County.

Done this the 24th day of February, 2020

Cassandra Johnson

Clerk, Juvenile Court

Etowah County, Alabama

Randy Phillips

Attorney for Dale and Sue Garrard

750 Forrest Ave

Gadsden, AL. 35901

February 28, March 6, 13 and 20, 2020

TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF A MINOR

CASE NO: JU-2016-298-02

NOTICE TO ANY UNKNOWN OF UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF A CHILD BORN TO KELLI GARRARD, WHOSE ADDRESS IS ALSO UNKOWN OR UNDISCLOSED

You will take notice that a Petition to Terminate Parental Rights of the father of a child born to Kelli Garrard, (Natural Mother), set to be heard on April 21st, 2020 at 10 A.M., was filed on the 25th day of November, 2019, alleging that the identify of the natural father of said minor child is unknown and has been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural father to be aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. Minor Child’s birth date is October 10, 2014.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this termination of parental rights, you must file a written response within fourteen (14) days of the date of last publication herein with Randy Phillips, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of District Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse 801 Forrest Ave, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this the 24th day of February 2020.

William Clay

District Judge

Randy Phillips

D.R. Phillips Law Firm, LLC.

750 Forrest Ave.

Gadsden, AL. 35901

(256)438-5482

February 28, March 6, 13 and 20, 2020

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION

NOTICE TO:

Unknown Father

ADDRESS:

Unknown

You will take notice that Petition for Adoption of a child born to Gena Nicole Dumas was filed on January 29, 2020, and are set to be heard on the 5th day of May, 2020 at 10:00 AM., alleging that the whereabouts of the natural parent of said minor child is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court. The minor child’s date of birth is: February 25, 2015.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for the petitioners, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL. 35902.

This the 25th day of February 2020.

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

Attorney for the

Petitioner:

Jack Floyd, Esquire

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

February 28, March 6, 13 and 20, 2020

LEGAL NOTICE

McCartney Construction Company, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the State of Alabama for construction of Project No. STPAA-0007(548) in Etowah County. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on 2/21/2020 and ending on 3/13/2020. All claims should be filed at P.O. Box 1890, Gadsden, AL. 35901 during this period.

McCartney Construction Company Inc.

February 21, 28 March 6 and 13, 2020

LEGAL NOTICE

McCartney Construction Company, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the State of Alabama for construction of Project No. NH-0077(521) in Etowah County. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on 2/21/2020 and ending on 3/13/2020. All claims should be filed at P.O. Box 1890, Gadsden, AL. 35902 during this period.

McCartney Construction Company Inc.

February 21, 28 March 6 and 13, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 04/03/2020

2000 Ford Mustang – VIN: 1FAFP4041YF155316

1997 NISSAN PATHFINDER – VIN: JN8AR05S0VW180450

Tommy Tow’s

3403 Forrest Ave,

Gadsden, AL. 35904

256-490-3715

February 28 and March 6, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 04/03/2020

1995 Ford Mustang – VIN: 1FALP4 041SF275126

2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer – VIN: 1GNDS1 3S672218027

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-546-9994

February 28 and March 6, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 03/28/2020

1990 TOYOTO COROLLA – VIN: 1NXAE91A5LZ100041

1997 FORD EXPEDITION – VIN: 1FMU18L0VLB66698

1997 LINCOLN – VIN: 1LNLM97V1VY642092

2006 FORD FUSION – VIN: 3FAHP07Z27R104668

2000 CHEVY CAMERO – VIN: 2G1FP22G6Y2145171

2000 NISSAN MAXIMA – VIN: JN1CA31A9YT018562

2001 FORD EXPLORER – VIN: 1FMZU77E81UC68760

1992 ECLIPSE – VIN: 4A3CS44R2NEO89729

1996 ACURA – VIN: JH4UA3 652TC010940

1997 NISSAN TRUCK – VIN: 1N6SD11S3VC343360

1996 DODGE INTREPID – VIN: 2B3HD56F0VH522356

1999 LHS – VIN: 2C3HC56G6XH658105

2007 FORD FOCUS – VIN: 1FAFP34N77W241726

1996 FORD EXPLORER – VIN: 1FMDU32X2TUD28918

1990 CHEVY VAN – VIN: 1GBEG25KXL7122713

2000 XTERRA – VIN: 5N1ED28T9YC513466

1990 TOYOTA COROLLA – VIN: 1NXAE94A4LZ155317

1997 GRAN PRIX – VIN: 1G2WP5216VF205212

1996 FORD EXPLORER – VIN: 1FMDU32X4TUD53822

2008 DODGE DAKOTA – VIN: 1D7HW48N58S554570

1998 CAMARO – VIN: 2G1FP22K7W2119695

1999 VOYAGER – VIN: 2PGP44G5XR178717

1998 HYUNDAI ELANTRA – VIN: KMHJF24M8WU695692

1990 HONDA ACCORD – VIN: JHMCB7656LC025893

1995 FORD MUSTANG – VIN: 1FALP42D5SF201415

1995 ISUZU RODEO – VIN: 4S2CK58V8S4383335

Hare Wrecker Service, Inc

212 East Air Depot Road

Glencoe, AL 35905

February 28 and March 6, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 03/31/2020

1999 HONDA ACCORD – VIN: 1HGCG1659XA015121

2002 DODGE INTREPID – VIN: 2B3HD46R52H217693

2006 FORD 500 – VIN: 1FAFP28156G115455

2002 FORD EXPLORER – VIN: 1FMYU6 0E32UD13203

2001 HIGHLANDER – VIN: JTEG21A510010648

2003 MAZDZ MPV – VIN: JM3LW28J230356255

2005 CHEVY EQUINOX – VIN: 2CNDL6 3F156181860

1986 FORD VAN – VIN: 1GNDT1 3S032303369

2011 CHEVY IMPALA – VIN: 2G1WA5EK XB1212418

2006 FORD ESCAPE – VIN: 1FMYU95H56KC55343

2008 CHEVY AVALANCHE – VIN: 3GNEC12Y78G237671

2003 TOYOTA COROLLA – VIN: 1NXBR32E63Z144184

2007 CHECY COBALT – VIN: 1G1AL1 5FX77380960

2000 CHEVY MONTE CARLO – VIN: 2G1WX12 K6Y9187887

2006 CHEVY PU – VIN: 1GEC19Z76Z219174

1995 TOYOTA AVALON – VIN: 4T1GB10E9SU042930

2003 FORD F150 – VIN: 1FTRX172X3NA57751

2002 NISSAN ALTIMA – VIN: 1N4AL11D42C707726

2001 HONDA ACCORD – VIN: 1HGCF86601A045393

2002 HARLEY DAVIDSON – VIN: 1HD4CJM142K149082

1998 ISUZU – VIN: 4S2CK58W4W4311370

1997 NISSAN SENTRA – VIN: 3N1AB41D2VL031626

2007 VOLVO – VIN: YV1AS982 X71024104

2003 MALIBU – VIN: 1G1ND52J83N532504

2002 PT CRUISER – VIN: 3C8FY68 B92T324760

1993 CHEVY PU – VIN: 2GCEC 19K9P1163719

2001 SATURN – VIN: 1G8JT52F31Y566368

2001 VOLVO – VIN: YV1RS5 8D412019415

2013 FORD MUSTANG – VIN: 1ZVBP8AM4D5277633

2006 CADILLAC – VIN: 1G6DP57 7460167986

1998 LEXUS – VIN: JT8BH68X8W0002902

2001 HONDA CRV – VIN: JHLRD1 8661S023107

1991 S-10 BLAZER – VIN: 1GNCS13Z8M2199016

1998 HONDA CIVIC – VIN: 1HGEJ8242WL002780

1991 DODGE DAKOTA – VIN: 1B7GL23 Y8MS307784

2009 SUSUKI – VIN: JS2YC 412996200246

2011 FORD F150 – VIN: 1FTEX1CM1BFA48449

2009 DODGE CHARGER – VIN: 2B3KA33V59H593735

2007 DODGE – VIN: 1B3HB78K07D315428

2007 DODGE CHARGER – VIN: 2B3KA43 R17H750263

2004 FORD EXP. – VIN: 1FMFU17L84LB48241

2012 FORD FOCUS – VIN: 1FAHP3N21CL317840

2005 GMC CANYON – VIN: 1GTCS136X58160912

1995 HONDA ACCORD – VIN: 1HGCD5528SA065993

1998 INFINITI – VIN: JNKCA21A7WT621836

1999 FORD F150 – VIN: 1FTRX18W9XNA16650

2002 CHEVY 1500 – VIN: 1GCEK19T82E199484

2003 DODGE DURANGO – VIN: 1D4HS48Z73F630299

2007 PONTIAC G5 – VIN: 1G2AL15F 477311791

2004 DODGE DURANGO – VIN: 1D4HD48N74F149235

2005 ISUZU – VIN: 4NUDS13S X52700333

2005 FORD TAURUS – VIN: 1FAFP53295A149966

1998 JEEP CHEROKEE – VIN: 1J4FT68S7WL235197

2003 BUICK PARKAVE – VIN: 1G4CW54K234131640

2007 CHRYSLER 300 – VIN: 2C3KA43R87H869141

1995 CHEVY PU – VIN: 2GCEC19 K6S1123378

Hare Wrecker Service

212 East Air Depot Rd.

Glencoe, AL. 35905

256-492-1585

February 28 and March 6, 2020