Andy's Leftover Vegetable Soup, Hash Brown Soup and Apple Salad

As the weather is still cooler, we Southerners welcome our soups to the family dinner table. So, grab your ladles, bowls and spoons to try these delicious and comforting recipes! Remember a soup is a “souper” addition to any kind of meal.

Andy’s Leftover Vegetable Soup

1 can corn

1 can of peas

1 can or 2 cups

fresh tomatoes

½ of small

cabbage, chopped

1 teaspoon black pepper, 1 tablespoon sugar,

and salt to taste

From leftover roast, cut up all of the leftover roast and leftover sauce. Place in a large pan or slow cooker.To this, I add one-half package of dry onion soup. Any veggies that were leftover (chop and add to pan). Add fresh carrots, onion, potatoes (if not enough leftover). Simmer and set on low if using a slow cooker two hours. Stir frequently.

Andy’s Note: My family loves different soups. I serve them over rice, noodles, Chinese noodles and, of course, good, hot cornbread.

Hash Brown Soup

1 onion, chopped

1 can chicken broth

2 cups water

1 package hash

brown potatoes

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 can cream of celery soup

2 cans milk

1 cup Cheddar cheese,

grated

salt and pepper to taste

In a large pot, cook onion, broth, water, and hash browns until tender. Add canned soups, milk, salt and pepper. Simmer for one hour on low heat. Cheese may be blended in or added to the top of the soup after serving.

Andy’s Note: This recipe is delicious on a cool night. Doug and I love to half a grilled ham, tomato and lettuce sandwich.

Apple Salad

1 small can crushed pineapple

¼ cup tiny marshmallows

2 tablespoons sugar

2 unpeeled chopped apples

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup whipped topping

or Cool Whip

1 cup seedless grapes,

cut in half

2 tablespoons salad

dressing or mayo

½ cup chopped pecans

3 teaspoons lemon juice

Combine grapes, pineapple, marshmallows, and sugar. Mix well. Chill at least three hours. Add chopped apples. Add the vanilla, lemon juice, salad dressing and Cool Whip. Stir well.

Andy’s Note: I love a fruit salad during the cold weather months. This is a colorful dish that will enhance your meal.

Just a Note: “Cooking should be fun and creative, not stressful!”

Happy Cooking, Andy Bedwell

“Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell” can be purchased at Alabama Gift Company in Downtown Gadsden and the Messenger on Rainbow Drive.