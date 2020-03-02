Alabama Power presents GCHS check

Photo: Pictured from left, Gadsden City High School Assistant Principal Brent Morgan, Alabama Power Community Relations Manager Spencer Williams, Gadsden City Schools Superintendent Tony Reddick and Director of Career Technical Education Dr. David Asbury gather for a photo during the Alabama Power check presentation on Feb. 19.

By Katie Bohannon, Staff Writer

On Feb. 19, Alabama Power Company presented a check for $2,000 to Gadsden City High School’s Career Technical Education Program. Alabama Power Company Community Relations Manager Spencer Williams presented the check to Gadsden City Schools Superintendent Tony Reddick, Gadsden City High School Assistant Principal Brent Morgan and Director of Career Technical Education Dr. David Asbury.

Alabama Power Company believes in elevating communities by expanding the capacity of its educational offerings. By investing in targeted career tech programs that support business and industry needs, while also providing quality skills training to students in the region Alabama Power envisions a brighter future for the state of Alabama. Alabama Power is proud to partner with the Gadsden City and Etowah County career tech program to better support local workforce development efforts.

Alabama Power’s partnership with local educational programs represents one of several initiatives Alabama Power demonstrates. Developing a strong workforce is essential to the growth of the county, the region and the state of Alabama. Alabama Power is confident that investing in targeted career tech programs helps to better meet business and industry needs that support economic growth across the communities the company serves while also enhancing the potential of the communities’ students.

“We’re not changing our focus, we’re refocusing our focus,” said Williams. “Education is at the core of all our communities. You’ll see us be a lot more visible, putting our time, efforts and money into supporting education. It all kind of comes together. If you support education, that creates a greater workforce, which in turn builds our communities. Alabama Power thrives as our communities thrive. The stronger our communities, the more people are employed, the more businesses that open—that is how we build our business, by building the community that we serve.”