Progress 2020: City of Attalla welcomes new businesses in 2019

Photo: Pictured above, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey promotes Koch Foods establishing a poultry feed-mill in Attalla at a ceremony in November 2019.

The City of Attalla experienced major successes in 2019 that will propel the city into another prosperous year.

In November of 2019, Attalla announced the groundbreaking for Koch Foods poultry feed-mill, a 130-acre facility that will hold more than one billion bushels of corn and service the area growers. The 55-million-dollar project will not only affect Attalla but Etowah County, resulting in a positive economic impact. Located on Burgess Road in Attalla, the feed-mill will provide dozens of new jobs and complete construction within 18 months.

Attalla received grants to pave nearly every state road and every road coming in and out of town, including resurfacing Highway 77, Highway 11, Highway 431 and East 5th Avenue. The city received one million and 500,000 dollars in federal grants to assist with sewer rehab and a CDBG Economic Development grant for 200,000 to improve water for Koch Foods.

The city purchased a few properties and applied for grants to develop splash pads in the south and north ends of town. The Parks and Recreation Department organized improvements with baseball facilities. Several small businesses planted their roots in Attalla and the city hosted four to five ribbon cuttings to celebrate. The Cupboard reopened in downtown Attalla, offering locals delicious homemade salads, sandwiches and pastries during the week. In spring of 2020, the city will begin painting downtown to brighten buildings and freshen up businesses.

Attalla welcomed a new fire station that services the Walmart and school with new equipment.

The Gadsden Warehousing and Logistics fire struck Attalla in October 2019, burning until after Christmas. Attalla Mayor Larry Means and Mayor Assistant Debbie Steele attested to the fire departments and communities that worked together to show their support for Attalla and help alleviate the destruction in whatever way possible.

“[The Warehouse fire] was probably the most I’ve ever seen people come together,” said Steele.

Gadsden Warehousing and Logistics plans to finish rebuilding its facility and return to operations in October of 2020.