Legals for 3/6/2020 - 3/12/2020

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Tammy L Howard An Unmarried Woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Guild Mortgage Company, a California Corporation, its successors and assigns dated November 10, 2016; said mortgage being recorded on November 16, 2016, as Instrument No. 3442739 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Guild Mortgage Company, a California Corporation in Instrument 3493022 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Guild Mortgage Company, a California Corporation, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 6th day of April, 2020 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

ALL THAT CERTAIN LOT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF ETOWAH, STATE OF ALABAMA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: LOT 27 IN PARCEL 4 AS SHOWN ON THE MAP OR PROPERTY OF CONE MILLS CORPORATION, DWIGHT DIVISION, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK F, PAGES 51-65, IN THE OFFICE OF THE PROBATE JUDGE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, SAID PROPERTY LYING AND BEING IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

PIN #: 10-09-31-3-000-320.000

Said property is commonly known as 2 Cabot Ave, Gadsden, AL 35904.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9218619

www.foreclosurehotline.net

February 21, 28 and March 6, 2020

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Erin Davenport and Lauren Davenport, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for First Federal Bank, on May 9, 2008, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument Number, 3294121; and subsequently modified on January 31, 2014, and said modification being recorded at Instrument Number, 3414432; and subsequently transferred to CitiMortgage, Inc.; CitiMortgage, Inc., under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on April 20, 2020, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commence at an existing 1” rod at the SE corner of Government Lot “H”, Section 19, Township 13 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian and run South 71° 00`00” West, along the Northwesterly R/W of Meadow Lake Drive (40`R/W), 272.53 feet to a point on the Southwesterly R/W of Richland Way (30`R/W) and the point of beginning of the property described herein; thence continue South 71° 00`00” West, along said Northwesterly R/W, 120.00 feet to a point; thence run North 42° 45`10” West, leaving said R/W, 162.22 feet to a point; thence run North 65° 10`58” East, 115.45 feet to a point on said Southwesterly R/W of Richland Way; thence run South 42° 45`1O” East, along said Southwesterly R/W, 175.00 feet to the point of beginning; said property being a portion of Government Lots “H” and “N”, Section 19, Township 13 South, Range 6 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

CitiMortgage, Inc.

Transferee

Jauregui, Lindsey, Longshore & Tingle

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (205) 970-2233

February 21, 28 and March 6, 2020

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated October 26, 2012, executed by John M. Willingham a/k/a John Martin Willingham, an unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for CIS Financial Services, Inc. DBA CIS Home Loans, which mortgage was recorded on October 29, 2012, in Instrument No. 3375676, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to The Money Source Inc., notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on April 21, 2020, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

THE SOUTH HALF (S1/2) OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY, TO –WIT – FOR A POINT OF BEGINNING TO DESCRIBE THE LAND HEREIN START AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NE 1/4 OF THE NE 1/4, AND FROM THENCE RUN IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION AND ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 420 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION, PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 210 FEET TO A POINT, WHICH SAID POINT IS THE POINT OF BEGINNING TO DESCRIBE THE LANDS HEREIN, AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING CONTINUE IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 420 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 480 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION IN A DIRECT LINE A DISTANCE OF 420 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO A POINT WHICH IS 420 FEET WEST OF THE POINT OF BEGINNING, MEASURED ALONG A LINE PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID FORTY; THENCE RUN IN AN EASTERLY DIRECTION PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 420 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID DESCRIPTION EMBRACING A PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4), SECTION TWENTY-THREE (23), TOWNSHIP THIRTEEN (13) SOUTH, RANGE FIVE (5), EAST OF HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, IN RAINBOW CITY, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, SAVE AND EXCEPT ALL THE MINERALS, MINERAL AND MINING RIGHTS, PRIVILEGES AND INTERESTS IN, UNDER AND UPON THE SAME, SUBJECT TO THE RIGHTS OF THE ALABAMA POWER COMPANY, AS DESCRIBED IN INSTRUMENTS RECORDED IN BOOK 800, PAGE 507, AND BOOK 972, PAGE 389, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, SUBJECT TO PUBLIC ROADS AS NOW LOCATED OVER, THROUGH OR ACROSS ANY PORTION THEREOF

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Money Source Inc.Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/mgw

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

February 28, March 6 and 13, 2020

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jean Johnson, unmarried, to Regions Bank, on March 31, 2008, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument Number, 3293475, and the legal description of said mortgage being corrected by Scrivener’s Affidavit recorded at Instrument Number 3497237; Regions Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on April 2, 2020, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

THE FOLLOWING REAL PROPERTY SITUATE IN COUNTY OF ETOWAH AND

STATE OF ALABAMA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

A LOT DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE SOUTHEAST LINE OF

FIFTH AVENUE AS SHOWN BY THE MAP OF NOWLIN ADDITION TO EAST

GADSDEN, ACCORDING TO THE SECOND SURVEY THEREOF AS RECORDED IN

PLAT BOOK B PAGES 20 AND 21 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE

OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, WHICH IS 100 FEET NORTHEASTERLY

MEASURED ALONG THE SOUTHEAST LINE OF SAID FIFTH AVENUE FROM

WHERE THE SAME INTERSECTS THE NORTHEAST LINE OF FIRST STREET, AS

SHOWN BY SAID PLAT BOOK B, PAGES 20 AND 21, AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING RUN IN A NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION AND ALONG THE

SOUTHEAST LINE OF FIFTH AVENUE A DISTANCE OF 60 FEET; THENCE TO

THE RIGHT AT AN ANGLE OF 90 DEGREES AND RUN IN A SOUTHEASTERLY

DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 151 FEET; THENCE TO THE RIGHT AT AN ANGLE

OF 90 DEGREES AND RUN IN A SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF

60 FEET; THENCE TO THE RIGHT AT AN ANGLE OF 90 DEGREES AND RUN IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 151 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, AND EMBRACING A PORTION OF THE NORTH 22 ACRES OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER IN SECTION TEN (10), TOWNSHIP TWELVE (12) SOUTH, RANGE SIX (6) EAST OF HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Regions Bank

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (205) 970-2233

February 28, March 6 and 13, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Terri Gramling Bryan, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 001/30/2020 Estate Joanna Gramling deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 21, 28 and March 6, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Tammie Croft-Tate, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/31/2020 Estate David Croft deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 21, 28, and March 6, 2020

FILE CLAIM

Frances M. Hawkins was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/30/2020 Estate Hoyt Devore Hawkins deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 21, 28 and March 6, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Priscilla Evans Yother, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/30/2020 Estate Jerry Franklin Evans deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 21, 28 and March 6, 2020

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF KATHY DIANE BERRY, DECEASED,

CASE NO: S-10751

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Testamentary having been granted to Jonathan Beard, as Personal Representative of the Estates of Kathy Diane Berry, on the 5th day of February, 2020, by the Honorable Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Jason Knowles

Knowles & Sullivan. LLC

Attorney for Petitioner

400 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-7200

February 21, 28 and March 6, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Tiffanie Renee Wilson and Rennie H. Feazell, Jr., was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/30/2020 Estate Sherba Dale Griffin deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 21, 28, and March 6, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Alexander Conrad Vaughn, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/11/2020 Estate Frances Gargus Vaughn deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 21, 28, and March 6, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Grady Lee Abernathy, III, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/04/2020 Estate Grady Lee Abernathy, Jr. deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 21, 28, and March 6, 2020

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT AND NOTICE TO FILE CLAIM

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES MICHAEL SPEARS, DECEASED

CASE NO: S-10802

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Kelly Spears Gibson on the 18th day of February, 2020, by the Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Probate Judge of Etowah County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law of the same will be barred.

Alexander M. Smith At Law for Kelly Spears Gibson, Personal Representative of the Estate of James Michael Spears, Deceased. Attorney at Law 204 Third Street North, Oneonta, AL. 35121

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

February 28, March 6 and 13, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Charles Durwood McGee, Jr., was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/11/2020 Estate Charles Durwood McGee, deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 28, March 6 and 13, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Judy Marie Devoll, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/14/2020 Estate Carl Eugene Devoll, deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 28, March 6 and 13, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Charlotte Runyans Wiggins, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/11/2020 Estate John Mouzon Wiggins. deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 28, March 6 and 13, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Kelly Loflin Murillo, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/10/2020 Estate Jean Loflin, deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 28, March 6 and 13, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Janice Faye Kelley was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 1/23/2020 Estate Danny LaWayne Kelley, deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 6, 13 and 20, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Micahel E. Clark and Timothy M. Clark was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/21/2020 Estate Beatrice A. Clark, deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 6, 13 and 20, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Jeffrey Lynn Johnston was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/24/2020 Estate Diane Johnston, deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 6, 13 and 20, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Richard Rhea was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/17/2020 Estate Denise Tourgee Smith, deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 6, 13 and 20, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

John William Harrison was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/11/2020 Estate Billy Robert Harrison, deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 6, 13 and 20, 2020

ORDINANCE – O-07-20

Authorizing Conveyance of Certain Property

Whereas, the City of Gadsden owns the following described property located at 1523 4th Avenue:

Lot 16, in Block 12, of Hill and Cansler Addition, according to the map thereof as recorded in Plat Book A, Page 74, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This property does not constitute the homestead or principal residence of the grantor.

Whereas, Ofelia Murillo, has offered to pay $2,000.00 for the property;

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

This real property is not needed for any municipal or public purpose. The Mayor is hereby authorized and directed to execute a warranty deed to and in favor of Ofelia Murillo for the sum of Two Thousand and 00/100 Dollars ($2,000.00).

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at a meeting held on February 25, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

March 6, 2020

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR BILL TO QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

1929 LOOKOUT LAND TRUST, Plaintiff,

CV-2019

VS A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

LOT NUMBER TWENTY-TOW (22) IN THE BLOCK THEREE (3), IN MITCHELL PARK, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEROF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “F”, PAGE 87, PROBATE OFFICE ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND LYING AND BEING IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

and

RANDALL LAMAR FARLEY, INCLUDING ANY DEVISEES OF THE SAME, MONTGOMERY RADIOLOGY ASSOCIATION AND THOSE WHO ADDRESSES ARE UNKOWN AND ANY AND ALL UNKOWN PARTIES, including any persons claiming any present interest therein and including any person claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest therein, who may claim any interest in the above described property,

Defendants

The Defendants, Randall Lamar Farley and/or his heirs or next of kin, and any other individuals who may claim an interest in the aforementioned property, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Bill of Quiet Title filed by 1929 Lookout Land Trust within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the aforementioned case.

Done the 29th day of August, 2019.

Cassandra Johnson,

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Etowah County

Knowles & Sullivan LLC

400 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-7200

March 6, 13 20, and 27, 2020

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR BILL TO QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

EVELYN L. STROPE, PLAINTIFF

CASE NO: CV-20-900090-CDR

VS.

RICKEY RAKESTRAW, ET ALS

DEFENDANTS.

TO: Rickey Rakestraw; Rebecca Rakestraw; unknown persons claiming any interest in real property located in the SW ¼, Section 1, Township 11 South Range 5 East, Etowah County, are notified that a Suit of Quiet Title to the above described lands, Strope, Vs. Rickey Rakestraw, et. als, Case No. CV-20-900090 Circuit Court, Etowah County, was filed against you seeking to Quiet Title to the above property. You are directed and required to file answer with the Circuit Clerk, or default will be entered against you.

Cassandra Johnson,

Circuit Clerk

Floyd Law Firm

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 3591

256-547-6328

March 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2020

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF KAYLEN LORI FAITH STEED

A MINOR BORN 07/25/2008

CASE NO. JU-2016-000277.02

IN THE MATTER OF JAXON REECE STEED

A MINOR BORN 08/05/2009

CASE NO. JU-2020-000066.01

Joshua Reece Steed, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Petition to Terminate Parental Rights in the above styled causes, by seeking relief by April 17, 2020, or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against him in the Juvenile Court of Etowah County, Alabama. Attorney for Petitioner Jared D. Vaughn, 612 S 4th Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901, 256-547-4444.

Jared D. Vaughn

Attorney at Law

612 S 4th Street,

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-4444

February 21, 28, March 6 and 13, 2020

TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: A Minor

CASE NO: JU-2017-112.02

NOTICE TO THE UNKOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF CHILD BORN TO NICOLE PATTON, WHOSE ADDRESS IS ALOS UNKNOWNS OR UNDISCLOSED

You will lake notice that a Petition to Terminate Parental Rights of the father of a child born to Nicole Patton, (Natural Mother), set to be heard on April 6, 2020 at 1:30 PM, was filed on the 6th day of February, 2020, alleging that the identify of the natural father of said minor child is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural father to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. Minor Child’s birth date is November 23, 2016.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this termination of parental rights, you must file a written response within fourteen (14) days of the date of the last publication herein with Randy Phillips, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of District Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse 801 Forrest Ave, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this the 11th day of February, 2020.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk, Etowah County, Alabama

Randy Phillips

D.R. Phillips Law Firm LLC

750 Forrest Ave.

Gadsden, AL. 35901

February 14, 21, 28 and March 6, 2020

PUBLICATION ON ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In the Matter of the Petition of Vada Williamson Gray and Clinton Evan Gray

Case No: A-1570

NOTICE TO UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF: A Child Born to Melody Williamson, whose address is also unknown or undisclosed

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoptions of a child born to Melody Williams (Natural Mother) and unknown father, set to be heard on May 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM was filled on the 19th day of February, 2020, alleging that the identity of the natural parent of said minor child is unknown and had not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father.

Minor Child’s birth date is May 13, 2008.

Please be advised that should you intent to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Clark Hall, to the name and address as shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL. 35901

Done this the 20th day of February, 2020

Clark Hall

750 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

Phone – 256-549-4357

Fax – 256-547-4881

clarkhall@clarkhalllaw.com

February 28, March 6, 13 and 20, 2020

NOTICE OF SUMMONS

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF A MINOR

CASE NO: JU-16-298.02

TO: Kelli Garrard

Kelli Garrard, whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer Dale and Sue Garrard’s Petition to Terminate Parental Rights and other relief by April 21, 2020 by 10 A.M., or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against her in case No: JU-19-298.02 in the Juvenile Court of Etowah County.

Done this the 24th day of February, 2020

Cassandra Johnson

Clerk, Juvenile Court

Etowah County, Alabama

Randy Phillips

Attorney for Dale and Sue Garrard

750 Forrest Ave

Gadsden, AL. 35901

February 28, March 6, 13 and 20, 2020

TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF A MINOR

CASE NO: JU-2016-298-02

NOTICE TO ANY UNKNOWN OF UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF A CHILD BORN TO KELLI GARRARD, WHOSE ADDRESS IS ALSO UNKOWN OR UNDISCLOSED

You will take notice that a Petition to Terminate Parental Rights of the father of a child born to Kelli Garrard, (Natural Mother), set to be heard on April 21st, 2020 at 10 A.M., was filed on the 25th day of November, 2019, alleging that the identify of the natural father of said minor child is unknown and has been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural father to be aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. Minor Child’s birth date is October 10, 2014.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this termination of parental rights, you must file a written response within fourteen (14) days of the date of last publication herein with Randy Phillips, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of District Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse 801 Forrest Ave, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this the 24th day of February 2020.

William Clay

District Judge

Randy Phillips

D.R. Phillips Law Firm, LLC.

750 Forrest Ave.

Gadsden, AL. 35901

(256)438-5482

February 28, March 6, 13 and 20, 2020

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION

NOTICE TO:

Unknown Father

ADDRESS: Unknown

You will take notice that Petition for Adoption of a child born to Gena Nicole Dumas was filed on January 29, 2020, and are set to be heard on the 5th day of May, 2020 at 10:00 AM., alleging that the whereabouts of the natural parent of said minor child is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court. The minor child’s date of birth is: February 25, 2015.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for the petitioners, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL. 35902.

This the 25th day of February 2020.

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

Attorney for the

Petitioner:

Jack Floyd, Esquire

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

February 28, March 6, 13 and 20, 2020

LEGAL NOTICE

McCartney Construction Company, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the State of Alabama for construction of Project No. STPAA-0007(548) in Etowah County. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on 2/21/2020 and ending on 3/13/2020. All claims should be filed at P.O. Box 1890, Gadsden, AL. 35901 during this period.

McCartney Construction Company Inc.

February 21, 28 March 6 and 13, 2020

LEGAL NOTICE

McCartney Construction Company, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the State of Alabama for construction of Project No. NH-0077(521) in Etowah County. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on 2/21/2020 and ending on 3/13/2020. All claims should be filed at P.O. Box 1890, Gadsden, AL. 35902 during this period.

McCartney Construction Company Inc.

February 21, 28 March 6 and 13, 2020

NOTICE OF THE UNKOWN OR UNDISCLOSED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF JOHANNA W. BURKE

CASE NO: S-10848

NOTICE OF THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED

NEXT OF KIN OF JOHANNA W. BURKE

You will take notice that a Petition filed by Collier-Butler Funeral Home & London Pearce for the disposition of the remains of Johanna W. Burke, who resided at 700 Hutchens Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama and was born September 4, 1942 and who passed from this life and stepped into eternity on February 1, 2020, is set to be heard on the 10th day of March, 2020, at 9:30AM, alleging that there are no known next of kin to take custody of the remains of the Decedent.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this matter or desire to take custody of the remains of the Decedent for proper disposition, you must file written response within two (2) days of the date of the last publication herein with the Clerk of Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama. 35901

Done this 3rd day of March, 2020

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 6, 2020

LEGAL NOTCIEThe following units will be auctioned or otherwise disposed of on March 17, 2020 beginning at 9:00 AM on the premises of Stock-It-N-Lockit Mini Storage located at 3403 Rainbow Parkway, Rainbow City, AL.

Faith Addams Amber Davidson Kathy Johnson Patrick Moore Matthew O’Donnell Ashley Rutledge

March 6 and 13, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 04/03/2020

2000 Ford Mustang – VIN:FAFP4041YF155316

1997 NISSAN PATHFINDER – VIN: JN8AR05S0VW180450

Tommy Tow’s

3403 Forrest Ave,

Gadsden, AL. 35904

256-490-3715

February 28 and March 6, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 04/03/2020

1995 Ford Mustang – VIN: 1FALP4 041SF275126

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-546-9994

February 28 and March 6, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 03/28/2020

1990 TOYOTO COROLLA – VIN: 1NXAE91A5LZ100041

1997 FORD EXPEDITION – VIN: 1FMU18L0VLB66698

1997 LINCOLN – VIN: 1LNLM97V1VY642092

2006 FORD FUSION – VIN: 3FAHP07Z27R104668

2000 CHEVY CAMERO – VIN: 2G1FP22G6Y2145171

2000 NISSAN MAXIMA – VIN: JN1CA31A9YT018562

2001 FORD EXPLORER – VIN: 1FMZU77E81UC68760

1992 ECLIPSE – VIN: 4A3CS44R2NEO89729

1996 ACURA – VIN: JH4UA3 652TC010940

1997 NISSAN TRUCK – VIN: 1N6SD11S3VC343360

1996 DODGE INTREPID – VIN: 2B3HD56F0VH522356

1999 LHS – VIN: 2C3HC56G6XH658105

2007 FORD FOCUS – VIN: 1FAFP34N77W241726

1996 FORD EXPLORER – VIN: 1FMDU32X2TUD28918

1990 CHEVY VAN – VIN: 1GBEG25KXL7122713

2000 XTERRA – VIN: 5N1ED28T9YC513466

1990 TOYOTA COROLLA – VIN: 1NXAE94A4LZ155317

1997 GRAN PRIX – VIN: 1G2WP5216VF205212

1996 FORD EXPLORER – VIN: 1FMDU32X4TUD53822

2008 DODGE DAKOTA – VIN: 1D7HW48N58S554570

1998 CAMARO – VIN: 2G1FP22K7W2119695

1999 VOYAGER – VIN: 2PGP44G5XR178717

1998 HYUNDAI ELANTRA – VIN: KMHJF24M8WU695692

1990 HONDA ACCORD – VIN: JHMCB7656LC025893

1995 FORD MUSTANG – VIN: 1FALP42D5SF201415

1995 ISUZU RODEO – VIN: 4S2CK58V8S4383335

Hare Wrecker Service, Inc

212 East Air Depot Road

Glencoe, AL 35905

February 28 and March 6, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 03/31/2020

1999 HONDA ACCORD – VIN: 1HGCG1659XA015121

2002 DODGE INTREPID – VIN: 2B3HD46R52H217693

2006 FORD 500 – VIN: 1FAFP28156G115455

2002 FORD EXPLORER – VIN: 1FMYU6 0E32UD13203

2001 HIGHLANDER – VIN: JTEG21A510010648

2003 MAZDZ MPV – VIN: JM3LW28J230356255

2005 CHEVY EQUINOX – VIN: 2CNDL6 3F156181860

1986 FORD VAN – VIN: 1GNDT1 3S032303369

2011 CHEVY IMPALA – VIN: 2G1WA5EK XB1212418

2006 FORD ESCAPE – VIN: 1FMYU95H56KC55343

2008 CHEVY AVALANCHE – VIN: 3GNEC12Y78G237671

2003 TOYOTA COROLLA – VIN: 1NXBR32E63Z144184

2007 CHECY COBALT – VIN: 1G1AL1 5FX77380960

2000 CHEVY MONTE CARLO – VIN: 2G1WX12 K6Y9187887

2006 CHEVY PU – VIN: 1GEC19Z76Z219174

1995 TOYOTA AVALON – VIN: 4T1GB10E9SU042930

2003 FORD F150 – VIN: 1FTRX172X3NA57751

2002 NISSAN ALTIMA – VIN: 1N4AL11D42C707726

2001 HONDA ACCORD – VIN: 1HGCF86601A045393

2002 HARLEY DAVIDSON – VIN: 1HD4CJM142K149082

1998 ISUZU – VIN: 4S2CK58W4W4311370

1997 NISSAN SENTRA – VIN: 3N1AB41D2VL031626

2007 VOLVO – VIN: YV1AS982 X71024104

2003 MALIBU – VIN: 1G1ND52J83N532504

2002 PT CRUISER – VIN: 3C8FY68 B92T324760

1993 CHEVY PU – VIN: 2GCEC 19K9P1163719

2001 SATURN – VIN: 1G8JT52F31Y566368

2001 VOLVO – VIN: YV1RS5 8D412019415

2013 FORD MUSTANG – VIN: 1ZVBP8AM4D5277633

2006 CADILLAC – VIN: 1G6DP57 7460167986

1998 LEXUS – VIN: JT8BH68X8W0002902

2001 HONDA CRV – VIN: JHLRD1 8661S023107

1991 S-10 BLAZER – VIN: 1GNCS13Z8M2199016

1998 HONDA CIVIC – VIN: 1HGEJ8242WL002780

1991 DODGE DAKOTA – VIN: 1B7GL23 Y8MS307784

2009 SUSUKI – VIN: JS2YC 412996200246

2011 FORD F150 – VIN: 1FTEX1CM1BFA48449

2009 DODGE CHARGER – VIN: 2B3KA33V59H593735

2007 DODGE – VIN: 1B3HB78K07D315428

2007 DODGE CHARGER – VIN: 2B3KA43 R17H750263

2004 FORD EXP. – VIN: 1FMFU17L84LB48241

2012 FORD FOCUS – VIN: 1FAHP3N21CL317840

2005 GMC CANYON – VIN: 1GTCS136X58160912

1995 HONDA ACCORD – VIN: 1HGCD5528SA065993

1998 INFINITI – VIN: JNKCA21A7WT621836

1999 FORD F150 – VIN: 1FTRX18W9XNA16650

2002 CHEVY 1500 – VIN: 1GCEK19T82E199484

2003 DODGE DURANGO – VIN: 1D4HS48Z73F630299

2007 PONTIAC G5 – VIN: 1G2AL15F 477311791

2004 DODGE DURANGO – VIN: 1D4HD48N74F149235

2005 ISUZU – VIN: 4NUDS13S X52700333

2005 FORD TAURUS – VIN: 1FAFP53295A149966

1998 JEEP CHEROKEE – VIN: 1J4FT68S7WL235197

2003 BUICK PARKAVE – VIN: 1G4CW54K234131640

2007 CHRYSLER 300 – VIN: 2C3KA43R87H869141

1995 CHEVY PU – VIN: 2GCEC19 K6S1123378

Hare Wrecker Service

212 East Air Depot Rd.

Glencoe, AL. 35905

256-492-1585

February 28 and March 6, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 04/03/2020

1998 Ford Explorer – VIN: 1FMZU34E4WUB142161

Kristopher Foster

214 7th Ave.

Gadsden, AL. 35903

256-691-5036

March 6 and 13, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 04/06/2020

1996 Dodge Truck – VIN: 1B7HF16Z1TJ173778

E.Speak

256-333-5173

March 6 and 13, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 04/10/2020

2009 Chevrolet Avalanche – VIN: 3GNEC2 20X9G189973

Lucky’s Towing

1174 Hilltop Drive

Gadsden, AL. 35903

256-613-7633

March 6 and 13, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 04/10/2020

2004 Chevrolet Malibu – VIN: 1G1ZU 54884F163564

Tommy Tow’s

3403 Forrest Ave

Gadsden, AL. 35904

256-490-3715

March 6 and 13, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 04/10/2020

2011 Infiniti G37 – VIN: JN1CV6 AP5BM503549

Twenty Four Seven Towing and Recovery

1912 3rd Street SW

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-630-2015

March 6 and 13, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 04/10/2020

2007 Dodge Magnum – VIN: 2D4FV47V77H757412

2002 Mazda Proteges – VIN: JM1BJ245921470970

2012 Chevrolet Malibu – VIN: 1G1ZD5EU0CF185035

2004 Buick Rainer – VIN: 5GADS 13S542240770

Thacker Towing

927 5th Ave, NE

Attalla, AL. 35954

March 6 and 13, 2020