Inspiration from God’s Word - Why Worry?

By Toni Ford

I struggled this week with the title of this teaching. I wanted to title it something more positive and life-giving, but I kept coming back to this question I ask myself often when I let my circumstances become bigger than my God. It is so easy to let our circumstances and the challenges we see in front of us take over our thoughts, mind and actions rather than the truths of His Word, believing that He wants to give us His best, and knowing that He is working on our behalf for our good even when we can’t see it with our physical eye!

In Luke 12: 22-32, Jesus is teaching His disciples about money and possessions. However, the greater lesson in these verses is about worrying and what worrying does to each of us. There are three ways worrying can deceive us and cause us to see things with the wrong perspective.

Worry is destructive. Luke 12:22-26 (NLT version) says, “That is why I tell you not to worry about everyday life – whether you have enough food to eat or enough clothes to wear. For life is more than food, and your body more than clothing. Look at the ravens. They don’t plant or harvest or store food in barns, for God feeds them. And you are far more valuable to him than any birds! Can all your worries add a single moment to your life? And if worry can’t accomplish a little thing like that, what’s the use of worrying over bigger things?”

Notice several things in these verses:

Many times the things we worry about are useless and not worthy of our time or energy in worrying. God takes care of the birds and nature, and if He cares for them, how much more does He care for us? So, if there are major issues in your life, trust that if He cares for the birds then He cares for you even more.

Worrying is destructive because we waste our time, energy, and days worrying about things that many times we have no control over. Jesus reminded the disciples that worrying will not add a single moment to your life. Luke 12: 27-28 (NLT version) says, “Look at the lilies and how they grow. They don’t work or make their clothing, yet Solomon in all his glory was not dressed as beautifully as they are. And if God cares so wonderfully for flowers that are here today and thrown into the fire tomorrow, he will certainly care for you. Why do you have so little faith?”

Worry is deceptive. It causes us to see things in the natural rather than in the spiritual. Solomon thought he was the best dressed dude around when in reality the lilies were more beautiful than him and they did not even have to work hard to be dressed eloquently! If God cares for the lilies and He does since He is the one that created their beauty, then how much more does He care for us and want to give us more than we could ever dream or imagine?

In order to receive all that He has for us, notice the end of that verse – we must trust Him and give Him our cares and concerns instead of trying to handle them ourselves.

Worry is deformative and keeps us from growing. Luke 12:29-31 (NLT version) says, “And don’t be concerned about what to eat and what to drink. Don’t worry about such things. These things dominate the thoughts of unbelievers all over the world, but your Father already knows your needs. Seek the Kingdom of God above all else, and he will give you everything you need.”

Our minds can’t think of two things at once. Instead of letting His truths about us and for us dominate our thoughts we let worry dominate our thoughts and it robs us of great joy.

Rest in knowing that the Lord knows what we need before we even know what we need!

Once again, we see a promise that comes with obedience. Seek Him first and above all else and then He will give us just what we need when we need it.

Lord, please remind me today that you desire to take all my worries and concerns and You will work on my behalf. Thank you for loving me so much!

If you would like for me to join you in prayer please email me at tonif77@gmail.com and I would love to pray for you.