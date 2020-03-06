Pineapple Congealed Salad, Chicken Parmesan and Blackberry Wine Cake

Pineapple Congealed Salad

1 small lime Jello

1 cup boiling water

1 (4 oz. ) cream cheese

1 cup small marshmallows

1 small can

crushed pineapple

1/2 cup evaporated milk

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 cup diced pineapple

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/2 cup chopped pecans

Combine Jello, water, cream cheese and marshmallows. Stir over low heat until melted. Add other ingredients and chill. Shredded cheese may be added after the mixture is cool.

Andy’s Note: This is a great luncheon salad. It’s light and cool, so it’s very good for the hot and muggy days in the South. I’ve served this several times and everyone asks for the recipe.

Chicken Parmesan

4 chicken breast, flattened

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

salt and pepper to taste

1/2 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

1 medium onion, chopped

1 teaspoon crushed garlic

3 cans (14.5 oz)

crushed tomatoes

2 tablespoons sugar

chopped parsley

1 cup grated

Parmesan cheese

1 pound thin

spaghetti noodles

Mix flour, salt and pepper together on a plate. Coat chicken in flour mixture. Cook pasta. Heat olive oil and butter together in a large skillet over medium heat. When mixture is hot, fry chicken until golden brown on each side, about two to three minutes per side.

Remove chicken breasts from skillet and keep warm. In the same skillet, add onions and garlic and gently stir for two minutes. Pour in crushed tomatoes and add sugar, more salt and pepper to taste. Cook for 30 minutes. Add chopped parsley and stir when close to ready. Lay chicken breast on top of sauce and cover in grated parmesan cheese.

Put lid on skillet and re-duce to low heat. Allow to simmer until cheese is melted. Add more cheese to taste. Place cooked noodles on a plate and cover with the sauce. Add chicken to top and serve.

Andy’s Note: Someone the other day asked me if I had a good chicken parmesan recipe. Naturally, the answer was ‘yes.’ This is the one that I have used for years, and my bunch has always loved for it to be on our dinner menu. Matthew and his mother Mary Virginia have always liked any dish that has an Italian flair that contains a good sauce and spaghetti.

Blackberry Wine Cake

1 box white cake mix

1 (3 oz.) package

blackberry jello

1/2 cup Crisco oil

1/2 cup Manischewitz blackberry wine

4 eggs

1/2 cup chopped pecans

Glaze

1 stick margarine

1/2 to 1 cup wine

1/2 box

confectioners’ sugar

Grease and flour a bundt pan. Sprinkle pecans into the bottom of pan. Blend other ingredients in a large bowl and beat according to instructions on the cake mix box. Pour batter over nuts and bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes.

Allow cake to cool in pan while mixing glaze. Melt margarine and add wine and sugar. Heat until well blended and pour over cake in pan (around edges where cake has pulled away from sides). Let soak for 10 minutes before turning cake out.

Andy’s Note: I love this cake. It has a beautiful color, it is delicious and it is easy! Sometimes the blackberry jello is hard to find but CVS always seems to have it in stock.

Happy Cooking, Andy Bedwell

