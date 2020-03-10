Gadsden State cagers recognized

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

A pair of Gadsden State basketball players recently received postseason honors.

For the women’s team, Jalexis Russell (pictured above) was named to the All-Region 22 second team and the All-Alabama Community College Conference All-North Division second team. Corien Frazier was selected to the ACCC All-North Division second team.

A sophomore forward, Russell averaged a team-high 15.1 points and 7.1 rebounds along with 52 steals, 51 assists and 43 blocks while helping the Lady Cardinals reach the semifinal of the ACCC Tournament.

A freshman point guard, Frazier averaged a team-high 21.1 points while shooting 41 percent from the three-point line. He also had 113 rebounds, 35 assists and 23 steals.