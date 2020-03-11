No. 2 Southside collars Bulldogs

Photo: Southside High’s Isaac Franklin (right) maintains his balance as Ashville’s Bruce Pantoja (16) defends during the Panthers’ 10-0 victory in boys soccer last Tuesday (March 10) at Barney Hood Stadium. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger)

Isaac Franklin scored goals four goals to lead Class 4A/5A No. 2 Southside to a 10-0 victory over Ashville in boys soccer last Tuesday (March 10) at Barney Hood Stadium. Anders Dongsgaard added two goals for the Panthers (9-1-1), while Parker Cunningham, Carter Huffstutler, John Doster and Micah Sitz each scored one. Jake Bell had three saves in goal.