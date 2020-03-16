Inspiration from God’s Word - No need to fear

By Toni Ford

I do not normally watch the news on a regular basis. Based on all that is happening around the world regarding the coronavirus, however, I decided to watch both the local and national news yesterday. If I was not alarmed or anxious before the news, I definitely was afterwards.

Throughout the day, the anxiousness grew as I continued to hear how the number of coronavirus cases across the country were growing, how the virus has now been declared a global pandemic, watching the stock market fall another 1,400 points and seeing the cancelations of events and school closings. I began to realize how quickly my day had shifted from a peaceful and calm morning to an evening of restlessness, anxiety and fear.

As we all know, fear can generate stress, anxiety and anger, and it ultimately leaves you powerless. This is a tactic straight from the enemy. Scripture tells us in John Chapter 10 that Satan comes to steal, kill and destroy and the No. 1 way he carries this out is in our thought life. He knows if he can attack us in our mind, we can lose our focus and become unstable emotionally, physically and spiritually. At the same time, however, Scripture tells us in Hebrews 4:12 that “The word of God is alive and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, it penetrates even to dividing soul and spirit, joints and marrow; it judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart.”

Thankfully, I have learned over time that not only is this Scripture true but also the key to overcoming the enemy and making sure my thinking gets back on track and in line with God and what His Word says about me and my situation.

Therefore, before I went to bed, I knew I needed to quiet my soul and align my thinking with the truths of His Word, so I sat down and looked up multiple verses in the Bible on fear. Did you know that “fear not” is the most repeated command in the Bible? According to some theologians, there are 365 “fear nots” in the Bible, one for every day of the year! God doesn’t want us to go one day of the year, without hearing His word of comfort, “Fear not!” Below are several verses I meditated on. I encourage you to take time and read these verses over and over, allowing His Words to get deep in your heart and soul. I promise that you will begin to feel your whole demeanor change and that His peace will begin to cover you once again. May you be blessed in the reading of His Word.

Isaiah 43:1. “Don’t fear, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by name; you are Mine.” God actually commands us not to fear or worry. The phrase “fear not” is used at least 80 times in the Bible, most likely because He knows the enemy uses fear to decrease our hope and limit our victories.

2 Timothy 1:7. “For the Spirit God gave us does not make us timid, but gives us power, love and self-discipline.”

1 Peter 5:7. “Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you.”

Isaiah 41:13. “For I am the Lord your God who takes hold of your right hand and says to you, ‘Do not fear; I will help you.”

Psalm 118:6. “The Lord is with me; I will not be afraid. What can mere mortals do to me?”

Psalm 56:3. “When I am afraid, I put my trust in you.”

Joshua 1:9. “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”

Lord, in the midst of all the craziness of the world, please keep me grounded in the truths of Your Word. Where there is fear, replace with your peace and keep me secure in you! Thank you that you are greater than our circumstances! We love you and thank you!

If you would like me to join you in prayer please email me at tonif77@gmail.com. I would love to pray for you!