Keep Smiling...with Rosie Preston - Found on ladies' bumper stickers

By Rosie Preston

Found on ladies’ bumper stickers:

* So many men, so few who can afford me!

* God made us sisters, Prozac made us friends.

* Princess, having had sufficient experience with princes, seeks frog.

* Coffee, chocolate, men…some things are just better rich.

* Don’t treat me any differently than you would the Queen.

* I’m out of Estrogen, and I have a gun.

* I have an attitude and I know how to use it.

* Of course, I don’t look busy…I did it right the first time.

* Do not start with me – you will not win.

* All stressed out and no one to choke.

* I can be one of those bad things that happens to bad people.

* How can I miss you if you won’t go away?

* Don’t upset me! I’m running out of places to hide the bodies!

* And my favorite: If you want breakfast in bed, sleep in the kitchen!

Keep smiling, Rosie

P.S. Have you something in your kitchen you can’t live without? Well, I have, and the answer is paper towels! I think I use a roll a day! I buy them in large quantities, and if I notice I’m low, I have an anxiety attack! What with family members, grandchildren, drying hands, wiping up spills and drying off everything, I use paper towels constantly! Let me know if you have something that may seem to be very simple and inexpensive that is very important in your daily life!

