AHSAA suspends spring sports season

From Steve Savarese, Executive Director, Alabama High School Athletic Association:

Based on the governor’s and the Alabama Slate Department of Education’s (ALSDE) directives to close all schools across the state for a period of 2.5 weeks beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020, all athletic events including, but not limited to, contests, practices, weightlifting and conditioning are hereby suspended during this lime. The last date for any athletic activity will be Tuesday, March 17. The AH SAA will continue to work with the ALSDE, Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Center of Disease Control (CDC) and the AHSAA Medical Advisory Board (MAB) lo analyze the status of the current health situation. At the end of the 2.5 week school closure period, the AHSAA will reevaluate health conditions and determine the status of spring sports championship play.