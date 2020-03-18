Area athletes medal at GCHS meet

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

Gadsden City High came away with 18 medals, including eight first place finishes, at the Gadsden City Open Meet No. 2 on March 12.

Earning gold for the Titans were Jakari Embry in the boys 110-meter hurdles (14.66) and 300-meter hurdles (42.59); Jeremiah Watts in the boys 400-meter dash (52.69); Aaron

Richard in the discus (117-02); the boys 4×800-meter relay team of Kelsey Smith, Jason Clark, Corion Holloman and Tanner Rice (9:06.45; the girls 4×100-meter relay team of Emoni Morgan, Trinity Price, Jada Hill and Kala Price (51.41); the boys 4×100-meter relay team of Jermiah Watts, Quinton Densmore, D’Javi Byers and Jaquon Woods (43.28); the girls 4×400-meter relay team of Trinity Price, Kala Price, Emoni Morgan and Jada Hill (4:29.19) and the Gadsden City boys 4×400-meter relay team (3:46.47).

Coosa Christian had five first place showings, including two by Evan Delp in the boys high jump (6-02.00) and triple jump (40-05.50). Chloe Davidson won in the girls 100-meter hurdles (18.49); Bella Millirons in the girls high jump (4-06.00); and Erin Snow in the girls triple jump (27-11.00).

Southside collected four gold medals courtesy of Camryn Davis in the girls 800-meter run (2:30.73); Jordan Grantland in the boys long jump (22-02.00); Macie Williams in the girls shot put (38-08.00); and Chance Moon the boys shot put (45-06.00).

Etowah’s Ny Ny Davis took home a pair of gold medals, one in the 100-meter dash (10.50) and another in the 200-meter dash (21.61).

Winning the second-place silver were Delp and Etowah’s Trent Davis in the boys long jump (tied, 20-03.50); Southside’s Grayson Russell in the boys 100-meter dash (10.66); Southside’s Ryan Maudsley in the boys 1600-meter run (4:48.26); Gadsden City’s Amelia Ryan in the girls 400-meter dash (1:03.27); Gadsden City’s Jason Clark in the boys 400-meter dash (53.38); Etowah’s Zniya Manning in the girls 300-meter hurdles (55.10); Southside’s Luke Holcombe in the boys 800-meter run (2:17.25); Gadsden City’s Emani Morgan in the girls 200-meter dash (27.39); Gadsden City’s Jeremiah Watts in the boys 200-meter dash (22.49) and high jump (6-00.00); Southside’s Alexis Valentine in the girls 3200-meter run (14:19.74); Gadsden City’s Aaron Richard in the boys shot put (43-04.00); Southside’s Hayden Robertson in the boys discus (115-05.25); Coosa Christian’s Bella Millirons in the girls triple jump (27-04.00); Southside’s Jordan Grantland in the boys triple jump (40-04.50); the Southside girls 4×800 team of Lanora Hill, Payton Abernathy, Enslee Clough and Camryn Davis (11:40.31); the Southside girls 4×400-meter relay team (9:09.40); the Southside boys 4×800-meter relay team of Will Anglea, Sam Kilgo, Ryan Maudsley and Luke Holcombe; and the Etowah boys 4×100-meter relay team (43.63).

Earning the third-place bronze were Gadsden City’s Emani Morgan in the girls 100-meter dash (12.92); Gadsden City’s Jeremiah Watts in the boys 100-meter dash (10.75) and triple jump (40-02.50); the Southside boys 4×100-meter relay team of Broady Johnson, Nathan Whitt, Sanjay Wright and Grayson Russell (44.63); Southside’s Grayson Russell in the boys 400-meter run (53.49) and 200-meter dash (22.54); Coosa Christian’s Chloe Davidson in the girls 300-meter hurdles (55.12); Etowah’s Josh Graham in the boys 300-meter hurdles (48.94); Gadsden City’s Amelia Ryan in the girls 200-meter dash (27.56); Gadsden City’s Tanner Rice in the 3200-meter run (11:46.12); Coosa Christian’s India Brown in the girls shot put (35-05.00); Gadsden City’s Calvin Wilson in the boys shot put (41-01.00); Southside’s Jordan Grantland in the boys high jump (5-06.00); and Coosa Christian’s Caitlin Cates in the girls triple jump (27-03.00).