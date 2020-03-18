Coosa's Brown, Hokes Bluff's Shields named to all-state basketball teams

Messenger file photo by Gary Wells

A pair of local student-athletes recently were named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s 2019-20 All-State girls basketball team.

Coosa Christian senior center India Brown (pictured above) was a Class 1A first team selection, while Hokes Bluff senior guard/forward Kristin Shields was named to the Class 4A honorable mention list.

A six-year starter at center for the Lady Conquerors, Brown this past season averaged 18.5 points and 16.5 rebounds while helping Coosa make it to the Class 1A sub regional playoffs, where the Lady Conquerors lost to Talladega County-Central by two points. She signed a scholarship with Shelton State in late February.

Averaging over 11 points per game, Shields helped the 2019-20 Lady Eagles to a 25-9 record, an area championship and a berth in the Northeast Regional Tournament.