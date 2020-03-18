Local athletes compete at Lincoln meet

Photo: Hokes Bluff’s Haleigh Cashman finished first in the long jump event during a track and field meet at Lincoln High School on March 12. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger)

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

The Hokes Bluff girls track and field team took home 10 medals, including three first place gold, on the way to winning the Lincoln Open Meet on March 12 at LHS. The 200-meter run and 4×800 and 4×400-meter relay events were cancelled due to time constraints.

First-place showings for the Lady Eagles were Haleigh Cashman in the long jump (16-00.00), Maddie Sims in the discus (86-05) and Abby Watkins in the javelin (88-03).

Taking the second-place silver were Meghan Cashman in the long jump (15-09.00), Haleigh Cashman in the triple jump (32-11.50) and Reese Hawks in the javelin (86-00).

Earning the third-place bronze were Meghan Cashman in the 100-meter run (13.27) and the triple jump (32-09.25) and Lauren Dowdy in the 100-meter hurdles (19.17) and high jump (4-06.00).

The lone medalist for the Hokes Bluff boys was Jalen Robinson, who won the javelin event with a throw of 131-10.

The Ashville girls took third place with six top-three finishes. Taylor Knight won the gold in the 3200-meter run with a winning time of 12:37.46. She also placed second in the 1600-meter run at 5:59.59. Also taking the silver was Emma Drinkard in the 400-meter run (1:02.56).

Coming in third for the Lady Bulldogs were Meghan McCarthy in the 800-meter run (2:46.69) and the 3200-meter run (13:23.79) and Callie Stewart in the 1600-meter run (6:01.04).

The Ashville boys earned one medal with J’Brelin Cook’s second-place effort of 51.46 in the 400-meter run.

Posting top 10 finishes for the girls were Hokes Bluff’s Haley Kate Wellingham in the 400-meter run (fourth, 1:04.43); Ashville’s Callie Stewart in the 800-meter run (fourth, 2:46.83); Ashville’s Meghan McCarthy in the 1600-meter run (6:02.27); Hokes Bluff’s Aubrey Moland in the discus (fourth, 77-04); the Hokes Bluff 4×100-meter relay team of Lauren Dowdy, Meghan Cashman, Haleigh Cashman and Haley Kate Wellingham (fourth, 53.77); Ashville’s Taylor Knight in the

800-meter run (fifth, 2:56.00); Ashville’s Kathleen McCarthy in the 1600-meter run (fifth, 6:14.52); Hokes Bluff’s Aubrey Moland in the shot put (fifth, 29-08.00); Hokes Bluff’s Maddie Sims in the javelin (fifth, 80-10); Hokes Bluff’s Elizabeth Edge in the 1600-meter run (sixth, 6:36.19); Ashville’s Kayla Simpson in the 300-meter hurdles (sixth, 55.46), long jump (sixth, 14-02.00) and shot put (sixth, 28-08.00); Hokes Bluff’s Kenzey Smothers in the discus (sixth, 71-07.50); Hokes Bluff’s Haleigh Cashman in the 100-meter run (seventh, 13.51); Hokes Bluff’s Chloe Rule in the 400-meter run (seventh, 1:09.20) and high jump (seventh, 4-02.00); Hokes Bluff’s Hope Thomason in the 800-meter run (seventh, 3:05.00); Ashville’s Kathleen McCarthy in the 300-meter hurdles (eighth, 58.02); Ashville’s Hannah Grissom in the shot put (eighth, 27-01.00); Ashville’s Emma Drinkard in the long jump (ninth, 14-00.00); Ashville’s Reece Waid in the 100-meter hurdles (ninth, 20.66); Ashville’s Zahkiyla Cook in the javelin (ninth, 65-09); Ashville’s Abby Smith in the triple jump (10th, 22-00.00); and Hokes Bluff’s Keira Johnson in the 800-meter run (10th, 3:08.00).

Boys top 10 performances were Ashville’s Wyatt Knight in the 1600-meter run (fourth, 4:55.54); Hokes Bluff’s Austin Elder in the discus (fourth, 102-02); Ashville’s Joe Stevens in the 3200-meter run (fourth, 10:49.57); Hokes Bluff’s Sam Green in the 1600-meter run (fifth, 5:03.00); Ashville’s Jamual Nichols in the discus (fifth, 89-10); Ashville’s Wyatt Knight in the 3200-meter run (sixth, 11:01.76); Ashville’s Jaiden Colley in the 110-meter hurdles (sixth, 18.29) and the 300-meter hurdles (sixth, 44.77); Ashville’s Cesar Segura in the 800-meter run (seventh, 2:19.80); Ashville’s Clayton Knight and Nick Spears in the pole vault (tied for seventh, 8-06.00); Hokes Bluff’s Sam Green in the 3200-meter run (eighth, 11:05.56); Ashville’s J’Brelin Cook in the 100-meter run (ninth, 11.84); Ashville’s Clayton Knight in the 3200-meter run (ninth, 11:43.91); Ashville’s Cesar Segura in the 1600-meter run (10th, 5:13.00): and the Hokes Bluff 4×100-meter relay team of Darrian Meads, Coby Latham, Mikell Mooneyham and Jalen Robinson (10th, 46.33).