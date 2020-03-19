Baked Marinated Chicken, Fried Meatballs and Stuffed Large Pasta Shells

This week I am continuing recipes that I collected from people who attended Cottontail’s Village in Birmingham. Even though I have not yet tried any of these, they sound delicious! I plan to try all of these this week.
Baked Marinated Chicken
Four boneless chicken breasts
Lemon pepper
Bottle of Italian dressing
One tablespoon
Dale’s steak marinate
¼ cup water
Quickly brown chicken in a little oil. Drain chicken and place in a 9×13-inch dish. Cover chicken in lemon pepper. Pour Italian dressing over chicken. Mix one tablespoon of Dale’s sauce with one-fourth cup water and pour slowly over chicken. Cover with foil and bake 40 minutes at 350 degrees.
Andy’s Note: This recipe was given to me by Barbara Emerson of Hamilton.
Fried Meatballs
Two pounds ground chuck
One pound sage sausage
One package Lipton
dried onion soup mix
8-ounce
cheddar cheese, grated
Three slices
of torn loaf bread
Mix all ingredients and form into balls. Fry in oil.
Andy’s Note: I know all sausage has sage, but Cindy said this was the name of this sausage. If you can not find this, use regular sausage and add some extra sage.
This recipe was given to us by Cindy Petty of Ball Ground, Ga.
Stuffed Large Pasta Shells
1 ½ pounds ground chuck
8 ounces Ricotta cheese
2 ounce package
dry zesty Italian mix
4 ounce cream
cheese, softened
1 cup Parmesan cheese
3/4 cup Mozzarella cheese
One jar of Parmesan
Romano Ragu
(black label)
Two eggs
Large box of
shells, cooked and cooled
Brown ground chuck and drain. Mix ground chuck, Ricotta cheese, cream cheese, zesty dry Italian mix and two eggs. Mix 1 cup Parmesan cheese and three-fourths cup Mozzarella cheese together. Stuff the brown chuck mixture into the large pasta shells. Pour some of the Parmesan/Romano Ragu in the bottom of a 9×13-inch baking pan. Place stuffed shells in the dish and pour remaining Ragu over the pasta shells.
Cover the shells with the Parmesan/Mozzarella mixture. Cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes. Dried Italian dressing can be sprinkled on top to decorate.
Andy’s Note: This recipe was given to us by Donna Bradford of Hay-den. My bunch will love this recipe.
Happy Cooking, Andy Bedwell