Baked Marinated Chicken, Fried Meatballs and Stuffed Large Pasta Shells

This week I am continuing recipes that I collected from people who attended Cottontail’s Village in Birmingham. Even though I have not yet tried any of these, they sound delicious! I plan to try all of these this week.

Baked Marinated Chicken

Four boneless chicken breasts

Lemon pepper

Bottle of Italian dressing

One tablespoon

Dale’s steak marinate

¼ cup water

Quickly brown chicken in a little oil. Drain chicken and place in a 9×13-inch dish. Cover chicken in lemon pepper. Pour Italian dressing over chicken. Mix one tablespoon of Dale’s sauce with one-fourth cup water and pour slowly over chicken. Cover with foil and bake 40 minutes at 350 degrees.

Andy’s Note: This recipe was given to me by Barbara Emerson of Hamilton.

Fried Meatballs

Two pounds ground chuck

One pound sage sausage

One package Lipton

dried onion soup mix

8-ounce

cheddar cheese, grated

Three slices

of torn loaf bread

Mix all ingredients and form into balls. Fry in oil.

Andy’s Note: I know all sausage has sage, but Cindy said this was the name of this sausage. If you can not find this, use regular sausage and add some extra sage.

This recipe was given to us by Cindy Petty of Ball Ground, Ga.

Stuffed Large Pasta Shells

1 ½ pounds ground chuck

8 ounces Ricotta cheese

2 ounce package

dry zesty Italian mix

4 ounce cream

cheese, softened

1 cup Parmesan cheese

3/4 cup Mozzarella cheese

One jar of Parmesan

Romano Ragu

(black label)

Two eggs

Large box of

shells, cooked and cooled

Brown ground chuck and drain. Mix ground chuck, Ricotta cheese, cream cheese, zesty dry Italian mix and two eggs. Mix 1 cup Parmesan cheese and three-fourths cup Mozzarella cheese together. Stuff the brown chuck mixture into the large pasta shells. Pour some of the Parmesan/Romano Ragu in the bottom of a 9×13-inch baking pan. Place stuffed shells in the dish and pour remaining Ragu over the pasta shells.

Cover the shells with the Parmesan/Mozzarella mixture. Cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes. Dried Italian dressing can be sprinkled on top to decorate.

Andy’s Note: This recipe was given to us by Donna Bradford of Hay-den. My bunch will love this recipe.

Happy Cooking, Andy Bedwell