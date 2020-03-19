I want my hugs back!

By Vicki Scott

This past Sunday morning at Cove Creek Baptist Church, I almost cried.

Precautions were taken to prevent the spread of the corona virus. Hand sanitizer was everywhere, and we were instructed to try not to shake hands or touch in any way. Hugging was strongly discouraged and pretty much prohibited. During the greeting and fellowship time, we waved at each other. We are taking the same precautions at George Wallace Senior Center. These precautions are expected to take place for two and a half weeks.

I know we need to be careful, but I am already experiencing hug DT’s.

After the schools announced their closings, I just knew our center would be closed as well. The annual health fair held at the center had to be cancelled. Our main concern was getting our seniors their food, even though fellowship is very important. As I write this column, the plan is to get food to the homebound as we normally do while giving the option of to-go plates for our congregates. Cash Saver in Hokes Bluff had foam to-go plates for us to use with our congregates. I praise God that we are going to be able to feed our seniors. I still cannot hug them, but at least they will be fed!

All the nursing care and assisted living facilities are quarantined. This includes where my mother is staying. She already feels confined, but my brother was able to get her out for a while before the quarantine became official.

Mom had to miss the service at her church, where she is known as “the hugging lady.” So far, she is taking it well. Prayers are lifted for all the people who are quarantined, as well as for their caregivers.

Parents with school-aged children seem the most deeply affected. Many parents, including my own grown children, are having difficulty figuring out what to do with their children while they are at work. We are not talking about a few days here – it’s two and a half weeks! My heart goes out and prayers go up for these parents and their children.

At least Cove Creek Baptist met for Sunday School and Sunday morning service this past week, and it plans to keep meeting every Sunday morning. We just cannot hug, and I am trying to be good and follow the precaution protocol.

Peer pressure might have taken place a few times, but please don’t expect me to quit my hugging cold turkey. I announced to our seniors at the center that I would not force hug, but I would not turn one down. I don’t want anyone to get sick, but I want my hugs back. My prayer is for this virus and all the chaos involved become obsolete.

Hugs, everyone!