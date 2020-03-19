Inspiration from God’s Word - Psalm 91: The Soldier’s Psalm

By Toni Ford

Last week our nation was called to a “Day of Prayer” concerning the coronavirus that has since been identified as a pandemic. Many churches across our country sent out a message encouraging everyone to pray Psalm 91. While praying that psalm over my family, our country and our nation as a whole, I began to do further research and study regarding this particular psalm. I discovered that it is referred to as the Soldier’s Psalm.

We are told that the 91st Infantry Brigade of the U.S. Expeditionary Army in World War I recited Psalm 91 daily. Legend has it that the men of the 91st Infantry Brigade had never seen combat. Their commander, a devout Christian, called an assembly of his men where he gave each a little card on which was printed the 91st Psalm. They agreed to recite the Soldiers’ Psalm daily. As word got out, they were nicknamed the “91st Brigade” by other soldiers. This brigade engaged in three of the war’s bloodiest battles. While other American units similarly engaged had up to 90 percent casualties, it is said that the 91st Brigade did not suffer a single combat related casualty!

Still today, God is willing and able to keep His words of covenant promise. Plead God’s Psalm 91 shield daily as we continue to walk through these unprecedented times. Confidently claim His rest, refuge, safety, covering, faithfulness, freedom from fear, deliverance and protection!

I encourage each of us to read Psalm 91 each morning when we awaken and before we close our eyes for the night! Remember – Prayer is the War and God’s Word is the Weapon.

The 91st Psalm:

Those who live in the shelter of the Most High will find rest in the shadow of the Almighty.

This I declare about the Lord: He alone is my refuge, my place of safety, he is my God, and I trust him. For he will rescue you from every trap and protect you from deadly disease.

He will cover you with his feathers. He will shelter you with his wings. His faithful promises are your armor and protection.

Do not be afraid of the terrors of the night, nor the arrow that flies in the day. Do not dread the disease that stalks in darkness, nor the disaster that strikes at midday.

Though a thousand fall at your side, though ten thousand are dying around you, these evils will not touch you. Just open your eyes and see how the wicked are punished.

If you make the Lord your refuge, if you make the Most High your shelter, no evil will conquer you; no plague will come near your home.

For he will order his angels to protect you wherever you go.

They will hold you up with their hands so you won’t even hurt your foot on a stone.

You will trample upon lions and cobras; you will crush fierce lions and serpents under your feet!

The Lord says, “I will rescue those who love me. I will protect those who trust in my name.

When they call on me, I will answer; I will be with them in trouble. I will rescue and honor them.

I will reward them with a long life and give them my salvation.”

Know that I am praying for each of you every day and remember our God is greater!

If you would like me to join you in prayer please email me at tonif77@gmail.com. I would love to pray for you!