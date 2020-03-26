Absolute Fitness exercises precautionary measures in response to COVID-19 closures

Photo: Pictured above, Absolute Fitness trainers and coaches direct gym members on exercises during a group workout session in one of the gym’s training rooms. Photo courtesy of Dawn Gregerson / Absolute Fitness.

By Katie Bohannon, Staff Writer

Despite business and school closures disrupting schedules left and right, one local gym strives to maintain a sense of normalcy while ensuring its members remain healthy and safe. Absolute Fitness battles COVID-19 one workout at a time, creating an atmosphere that motivates individuals to prioritize their physical fitness without compromising their health.

Located at 115 West Grand Avenue in Rainbow City, Absolute Fitness caters to community members throughout Etowah County. Until there is a mandate to completely close the facility, Absolute Fitness plans to remain open for as long as possible, committing itself to providing its members with a sterile and secure environment. Though Absolute Fitness prides itself on promoting clean facilities and equipment, the gym recently increased its cleaning methods during the day and night, adding additional hand sanitizer stations and sanitizing wipes throughout the building.

Absolute Fitness remains afloat via the endless dedication and support of its employees, who constantly do all they can to safeguard the gym members’ health during this stressful time. While continuously cleaning the facility, Absolute Fitness employees encourage safety precautions to members, asking each member to sanitize equipment before and after use, wash their hands and use hand sanitizer regularly.

“Absolute Fitness is taking all precautions to make sure your gym is as clean as possible,” said Absolute Fitness owner Dawn Gregerson. “We are following all safety precautions that have been released by the governor and other official groups. We ask that our members do their part by following all guidelines that have been put in place.”

Due to Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s order to close daycare facilities and the recent school closures, Absolute Fitness temporarily postponed childcare services to follow the established protocol. As an active program with thriving attendance, Absolute Kids staff strives to ensure that each child receives safe and proper care. The Absolute Kids staff has taken all essential precautions to create a clean environment that awaits the children’s return.

While Absolute Fitness currently operates under its normal schedule and remains open 24/7 for members, the gym temporarily postponed group fitness classes and Pilates Reformer training that is regularly held in a closed room. Though the 40,000 square foot facility provides ample space for fitness-lovers to practice social distancing, Absolute Fitness is offering two different classes per day via Facebook Live for members who wish to exercise at home.

“We are trying to give our members a variety of options for their home workouts,” said Gregerson. “Exercise helps to reduce stress, and we want our members that are not able to come in and workout to still have assurance and guidance from our instructors and trainers on their workouts. We hope that our members will be able to continue with their personal fitness regimens and to relieve some of the stress of this nationwide health crisis.”

Absolute Fitness holds its mission as an obligation and exists to constantly challenge its members to achieve the highest level of sustainable fitness they can reach. In a time when stress, concern and worry seem rampant, Absolute Fitness remains an encouraging source of optimism, providing a positive outlet for its members to assure them that they can protect and improve themselves without hindrance.

“Absolute Fitness has an obligation to our members to provide a safe environment and to help as many as we can reach their goals and beyond,” said Gregerson. “We always strive to be ‘the best part of your day everyday.’ We will continue to stay open for our members until mandates require otherwise.”