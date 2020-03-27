Inspiration from God’s Word - Standing together with faith in God

By Toni Ford

I pray that each of you reading this article is safe and healthy. Each week, I continue to pray Psalm 91 over you and your families, especially verses 9-11, which say, “If you make the Lord your refuge, if you make the Most High your shelter, no evil will conquer you; no plague will come near your home. For he will order his angels to protect you wherever you go.”

As we have continued to persevere through the COVID-19 issues, the Lord continues to remind me of two major thoughts. I pray you are encouraged today by these same thoughts – Jehovah God, He alone is greater than COVID-19, and America is and will continue to come together as a nation to fight COVID-19.

I have been reading in Exodus a good bit this month, and in my reading I am reminded that it was faith in God’s word that had brought Moses back to Egypt to lead his people, that it was faith that took him out of Egypt and that it was faith that separated him and his people from Egypt as they crossed the Red Sea. No matter what our circumstances may be, we can trust God to bring us out and take us through. I encourage us all to stay in God’s Word and stand on His promises!

I also want to share a post I read on Facebook. Although the author is anonymous, I thought this writing was a beautiful picture of how our nation is standing together during this time:

* Nurses and doctors are putting themselves at risk to help the infected.

* Police, firefighters, first responders and military are standing strong and continuing to protect, serve and work while everyone else is safe in their homes.

* Truckers are driving days on end getting supplies to the stores.

* Store workers are stocking the shelves all night, while store managers are letting elderly people shop first in the mornings.

* General Motors is retrofitting its manufacturing equipment and making ventilators instead of cars.

* Restaurants kitchens and staff are feeding kids whose parents need some help.

* NBA basketball players are writing checks to help pay arena staff.

* The wealthy are donating funds for the research and support of beating the virus.

* Teachers are virtually teaching our children in conducting online lessons.

* Crafters are sitting at sewing machines for hours a day, sewing masks and caps for nurses and home health care workers.

* Moms put together blogs and activity ideas for their children. Let’s stand together in staying home with our kids.

* Young Americans are volunteering to run errands and deliver food to the vulnerable.

We sometimes look like a nation divided, but we are a nation that will stand and will fight together!

Remember to thank those who are risking their lives and their health to keep us safe and healthy. Especially remember to pray for one another during this time. Look to God alone, for the answer is not in what man can do but the answer is in our Heavenly Father.

If you would like me to join you in prayer please email me at tonif77@gmail.com. I would love to pray for you!