Legal notices for 3-27-20 to 4-2-20

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by those certain real estate mortgage executed by Jeff L. Word and wife, Regina R. Word, to The Exchange Bank of Alabama on the 1st day of June, 2012, recorded as Instrument Number 3368133, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama; Said Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such defaults continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the powers of sale contained in said mortgage, the Mortgagee will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest and best bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of the Etowah County Courthouse, during the legal hours of sale on April 6, 2020, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama:

Part of Lot 4, all of the Reserved Area adjacent of Lot 4, Larrydale Subdivision, Unit 2, recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 99, the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, more particularly described as: Beginning at the Northwest corner of the said Reserved Area as recorded; thence Southerly along the Quarter line and the West line of said reserved area 523.14 feet to the Southwest corner of said reserved area; thence Easterly turning an interior angel of 100 degrees 55 minutes go along the South line of said reserved area and the South line of said Lot 4, 178.35 feet to a point; thence Northerly turning an interior angle 89 degrees 54 minutes go a distance of 224.83 feet to a point on the North line of said Lot 4; thence Westerly turning an interior angle of 90 degrees 04 minutes go a distance of 60 feet along the North line of said Lot 4 to a point; thence Westerly turning an interior angle of 185 degrees 49 minutes go along the North line of said Lot 4 24.9 feet to the Northwest corner of said Lot 4; thence Northwesterly turning an interior angel of 229 degrees 00 minutes go along Dale Drive 196.31 feet, having a chord distance of 172.61 feet to a point; thence Northerly turning an interior angle of 215 degrees 09 minutes go along the West line of Dale Drive 150 feet to the North line of said reserved area; thence Northwesterly along the North line of reserved area turning an interior angle of 99 degrees 27 minutes a distance of 93.78 feet to the point of beginning.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the mortgage, and said foreclosure sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Liens and/or special assessments, if any, and all other liens, restrictions or encumbrances on record.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help person avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

THE EXCHANGE BANK OF ALABAMA

By: /s/Laura T. Lloyd

TURNBACH, WARREN, RICE, LLOYD,

FREDERICK & SMITH, P.C.

P. O. Box 129/200 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35902-0129

(256) 543-3664

March 13, 20 and 27, 2020

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by those certain real estate mortgage executed by Shelby J. Prater, an unmarried woman, to The Exchange Bank of Alabama on the 22nd day of January, 2014, recorded as Instrument Number 3397524, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama; Said Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such defaults continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the powers of sale contained in said mortgage, the Mortgagee will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest and best bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of the Etowah County Courthouse, during the legal hours of sale on April 6, 2020, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama:

Lots 24, 25, and 26 in Block L in South Mont Addition to Attalla, according to map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book E, Page 230-233, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in the City of Attalla, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the mortgage, and said foreclosure sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Liens and/or special assessments, if any, and all other liens, restrictions or encumbrances on record.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help person avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process

THE EXCHANGE BANK OF ALABAMA

By: /s/Laura T. Lloyd

TURNBACH, WARREN, RICE, LLOYD,

FREDERICK & SMITH, P.C.

P. O. Box 129/200 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35902-0129

256) 543-3664

March 13, 20, and 27, 2020

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF Alabama COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Gary Neil Thrower Husband Tracey R. Thrower Wife to RBMG, Inc. dated March 3, 2000; said mortgage being recorded on March 10, 2000, in Book 2000, Page 70 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to be recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 6th day of April, 2020 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A tract of land described as beginning at the Southeast corner of Lot Number 8 of the First Addition to Argyle Hills and from thence run in a Northerly direction along the East line of said lot a distance of 103.00 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 88 degrees 11 minutes 00 seconds to the left and run in a Westerly direction a distance of 144.87 feet to a point on the West line of said lot; thence deflect an angle of 91 degrees 49 minutes 00 seconds to the left and run in a Southerly direction along the West line of said lot a distance of 100.00 feet to the Southwest corner thereof; thence In an Easterly direction along the South line of said lot a distance of 145.00 feet to the point of beginning and embracing a portion of Lot Number 8 of the First Addition to Argyle Hills, as recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 91, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 2108 Argyle Place, Gadsden, AL 35904.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will

control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9121219

www.foreclosurehotline.net

March 13, 20 and 27, 2020

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by Mortgage executed by Erika Yanet Herrera and husband, Marco Antonio Herrera, to Mary Southern Wilson dated March 9, 2018, and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3464334; the undersigned mortgage owner, Mary Southern Wilson, have elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payment as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 13th day of April, 2020, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Fourteen (14) in Block Four (4) in the West Point Addition to Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Book of Town Plats “B”, Page 140 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, and being and lying in the City of Gadsden (formerly Alabama City), Etowah County, Alabama.

he proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

Mary Southern Wilson,

Mortgage Owner

Brian Keith Copeland

Copeland and Copeland, LLC.

Attorney for Owner

820 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-8678

March 13, 20, and 27, 2020

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Marcus Chad Talley and wife, Mary Margaret Talley, to Alabama Teachers Credit Union on the 31st day of March, 2014, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3400212 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 13th day of April, 2020, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A tract of land described as beginning at the Northeast corner of that certain tract conveyed by Ellen Blount to Robert H. Baker, et al, by Deed dated 7th June, 1913, and recorded in Deed Book “3-C”, Page 396, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence in a Southerly direction and along the East line of said Baker Tract a distance of 217 feet, more or less, to the New Street recently opened by the City of Gadsden, running parallel to and lying just South of Tidmore Street; thence in an Easterly direction, and along the North line of said New Street a distance of 50 feet to the East line of Lot#5, lying South of Tidmore Street in what is known as the Samson Green Lands; thence in a Northerly direction and parallel with the East line of the South ½ of the Southwest ¼ of Section 36, a distance of 217 feet, more or less, to the South line of Tidmore Street; thence in a Westerly direction and along the South line of Tidmore Street a distance of 50 feet to the point of beginning and embracing a part of the South one-half (South ½) of the Southwest Quarter (Southwest ¼) in Section Thirty-Six (36), Township Eleven (11) South of Range Six (6) East of the Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama and being further described as the North half of the East part of that part of Lot # Five (5) lying South of Tidmore Street in what is known as the Samson Green Lands.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Alabama Teachers Credit Union

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick

& Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

March 20, 27 and April 3, 2020

NOTICE OF

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Terry Rigsby and Nedra Rigsby, husband and wife, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, to American Family Mortgage LLC, on June 2, 2004, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Book 2004, Page 22956, and said mortgage being re-recorded at Book 2018, Page 29170; and subsequently transferred to Corporate Billing Inc.; and subsequently transferred to Homecomings Financial Network, Inc.; and subsequently transferred to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., it`s successors and assigns; and subsequently transferred to The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as Trustee; and subsequently transferred to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N. A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-KR2; The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-KR2, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on April 20, 2020, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A part of the NW ¼ of SW ¼ of Section 19, Township 11 South, Range 3 East, Blount County, Alabama, more particularly described as follows: From a capped iron pin found (CE Hopper) at the southwest corner of said NW ¼ of SW ¼ ; thence N 87° 37` 04” East, 230.20 feet to a capped iron set (Ashville CA514LS) on the North margin of J & K Drive, and the Point of Beginning; thence leaving road margin run N 00° 00` 00” East, 263.80 feet to a capped iron set (Ashville CA514LS); thence S 76° 18` 30” East 59.16 feet to a fence; thence along fence as follows: S 86° 09` 35” East, 118.18 feet to fence corner; S 03° 34` 11” West, 167.65 feet; S 23° 43`11” East, 14.10 feet; S 33° 16` 05” East, 71.80 feet to a capped iron set (Ashville CA514LS) on the North margin of J & K Drive; thence S 89° 33` 37” West, 210.02 feet along road margin to the Point of Beginning. Containing 1.00 acres more or less.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-KR2

Transferee

Jauregui, Lindsey, Longshore & Tingle

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (205) 970-2233

March 27, April 3 and 10, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Teresa J. Blevins was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/24/2020 Estate Doris B. Blevins, deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 20, 27, April 3, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Tracci Maddock Cordell was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/21/2020 Estate Terri R. Maddock, deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 20, 27, and April 3, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Patricia Ann Gossett was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/27/2020 Estate Leon Marlin Gossett, deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 20, 27 and April 3, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Teresa Jean Garrard was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/25/2020 Estate James Edward Roberson, deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 20, 27 and April 3, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Frank J. Muscolino was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/25/2020 Estate Joseph Charles Ciulla, deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 20, 27, April 3, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Darryl L. Hamilton was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/27/2020 Estate Henry Brim, deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 20, 27, April 3, 2020

NOTICES TO

FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF DOLORES ROBERTS SMITH, DECEASED

CASE NO: S-10716

Take notice that Letters of Testamentary having been granted to Charlene McEachern, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Dolores Roberts Smith, deceased on the 27th day of February 2020 by this Court.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or in the same will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

March 20, 27 and April 3, 2020

NOTICE OF

COMPLAINT

FOR BILL TO QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

1929 LOOKOUT LAND TRUST, Plaintiff,

CV-2019

VS A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

LOT NUMBER TWENTY-TOW (22) IN THE BLOCK THEREE (3), IN MITCHELL PARK, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEROF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “F”, PAGE 87, PROBATE OFFICE ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND LYING AND BEING IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

and

RANDALL LAMAR FARLEY, INCLUDING ANY DEVISEES OF THE SAME, MONTGOMERY RADIOLOGY ASSOCIATION AND THOSE WHO ADDRESSES ARE UNKOWN AND ANY AND ALL UNKOWN PARTIES, including any persons claiming any present interest therein and including any person claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest therein, who may claim any interest in the above described property,

Defendants

The Defendants, Randall Lamar Farley and/or his heirs or next of kin, and any other individuals who may claim an interest in the aforementioned property, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Bill of Quiet Title filed by 1929 Lookout Land Trust within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the aforementioned case.

Done the 29th day of August, 2019.

Cassandra Johnson,

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Etowah County

Knowles & Sullivan LLC

400 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-7200

March 6, 13 20, and 27, 2020

NOTICE OF

COMPLAINT

FOR BILL TO QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

EVELYN L. STROPE, PLAINTIFF

CASE NO: CV-20-900090-CDR

VS.

RICKEY RAKESTRAW, ET ALS

DEFENDANTS.

TO: Rickey Rakestraw; Rebecca Rakestraw; unknown persons claiming any interest in real property located in the SW ¼, Section 1, Township 11 South Range 5 East, Etowah County, are notified that a Suit of Quiet Title to the above described lands, Strope, Vs. Rickey Rakestraw, et. als, Case No. CV-20-900090 Circuit Court, Etowah County, was filed against you seeking to Quiet Title to the above property. You are directed and required to file answer with the Circuit Clerk, or default will be entered against you.

Cassandra Johnson,

Circuit Clerk

Floyd Law Firm

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 3591

256-547-6328

March 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2020

NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE

ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF STATE OF ALABAMA,

CASE NO: CV-19-900822-GCD

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$23,714.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: CHRISTOPHER ARIS, MARVIN SIMMONS, CLIFFORD MATHIS, JEFFERY JACKSON, RANDALL BOATWRIGHT, JUSTIN BREWSTER, TERESA WHITAKER, TAROD HARVEY, DARIUS HICKS, LEWIS JONES, MELIEAH PATTERSON, RICHARD WALTON, JERMAINE FITZPATRICK, JEFFERY JACKSON, TOSTIG MOORE, BRANDON WINSTON, TABRELLE MOORE, ERIC LINDSEY, EDDIE LOWERY, DEMETRIE LINDSEY, JALYN BREWSTER, TRAVONTAY DUDLEY, ANTONIO KELLEY, JORDAN HIGGINS, SANDRA GOLDEN, XATHAN COOK, QUARTEZ MARSHALL, MALCOLM MARBURY, AKAISUS VAUGHN, GAVIN NELSON, APRIL GROSS, JAMI WRIGHT, THADEOUS STRONG, JEREMY PINKARD, COREY CARLISLE, DAVITICA SATCHER, BRANDON HALE, WILLIAM BROWN, MARLANDO HIGGINS, WILLIAM CRAIG, TERRANCE HEARD, MARK SALMON, KIESHA WOODS, DENEZ ANSLEY, JONATHON GOODRICH, TIFFANY HILLSMAN, CHRISTOPHER LEACH, MISTY RICHARDSON, AUTURO MAYO, TIMOTHY BURTON, DAVITICA SATCHER, GLEN WILLIAMS, JR., TRENTON THOMPSON, DENEZ ANSLEY, DEMARCUS BURNHART, RODERICK ORR, BRANDON MCCURDY, ANQUAVIOUS MORRIS, LORALIE JOHNSON, TORRANCE JAMES

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 8th day of May, 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the November 16, 2019

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

March 13, 20, 27 and April 3, 2020

NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE

ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900048-SJS

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,275.00. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Andrew Dan Smith

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 9h day of May 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said Property.

DONE this the 10h day of March, 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

March 13, 20, 27 and April 3, 2020

NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE

ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900047-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$555.00 U.S. Currency

2004 CHEVROLET TAHOE

VIN: 1GNEC1 3V74J327626

SCCY CPX-2 9MM PISTOL

SERIAL # 393845

DEFENDANT

In Re: Sharmeta Lashay Gamble

Michael Anthony Taylor

Lienholder: Alabama Title Loans

2301 W. Meighan Blvd.

Gadsden, AL. 35904

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY, VEHICLE, AND FIREARM:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency and property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said

Complaint by the 9th day of May, 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said property.

DONE this the 10th day of March, 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

March 13, 20, 27 and April 3, 2020

NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE

ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900046-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$908.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Ridge Embry

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency and property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said

Complaint by the 9th day of May 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said property.

DONE this the 10h day of March, 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

March 13, 20, 27 and April 3, 2020

PUBLICATION

NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION

PETITION

NOTICE TO:

Unknown Father

ADDRESS:

Unknown

You will take notice that Petition for Adoption of children born to Jennifer Lin Burbanks, were filed on March 10, 2020, and are set to be heard on the 13th day of May, 2020 at 10:30 AM, alleging that the whereabouts of the natural parent of said minor children is unknown and has not be disclosed to the Court. The minor children’s dates of birth are: August 31, 2013 and August 4, 2014.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest these adoptions, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for petitioner, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah county, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL. 35902

This the 11th day of March, 2020

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

Attorney for the Petitioner:

Jack Floyd, Esquire

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

March 13, 20, 27 and April 3, 2020

ADOPTION

NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF:

THE ADOPTION PETITION OF: JMAES TRAVIS WATKINS, SR., AND SHERI JEAN WATKINS

CASE NO: A-1578

NOTICE TO ALL UNKNOWN FATHERS WHOSE WEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN:

You will take notice that the Adoption Petition of James Travis Watkins, SR., and wife Sheri Jean Watkins, set to be heard on the 2nd day of June, 2020, at 10:00 am, was filed on the 24 day of February, 2020. Minor child’s birth date is January 4, 2019 who was born to Chelsea Lauren Watkins.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein (with Stephanie L. Gillian, Attorney at Law, whose name and address is shown below), and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this the 16th day of March 2020

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

Attorney for the Petitioner:

Stephanie L. Gillian, Esquire

834 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

March 20, 27, April 3 and 10, 2020

NOTICE OF

DIVORCE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Megan Denise Graham, Plaintiff

Case No: DR-2020-900062.00

VS.

Carlos Huerta Duran, Defendant

Carlos Huerta Duran, whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the complaint of Meagan Denise Graham, seeking a divorce and other relief by May 3, 2020, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Civil Action No.: 31-DR-2020-900062 Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Dated this the 4th day of March 2020.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Court

Dani V. Bone

Attorney for Plaintiff

1031 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-1005

March 13, 20, 27 and April 3, 2020

NOTICE OF

PETITION FOR

DIVORCE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASSIE MARIE KING, PLAINTIFF

VS

CARLTON L. KING, DEFENDANT

CASE NO: DR-2020-900085.00

Carlton L. King, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Cassie Marie King Petition for Divorce and other relief by April 17, 2020 or thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No. DR-2020-900085.00 in the Circuit Court of Etowah County.

Done the 18th day of March 2020

Haley K. Tucker (TUC045)

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

400 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-7200

haley@kkslawgroup.com

March 20, 27, April 3 and 10, 2020

LEGAL NOTICE

ADVERTISEMENT

OF JOB

COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975 notice is hereby given that Greer Building Contractors, LLC has completed the Contract for Construction of A New Maintenance Facility at Forrest Cemetery for the City of Gadsden, Alabama, Gadsden Bid Request No. 3403 for The City of Gadsden 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Thomas M. McElrath, Architect, 717 Merit Springs Road, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Greer Building Contractor, LLC.

110 Thomas Drive

Gadsden, AL. 35904

March 20, 27, April 3 and 10, 2020

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 4/24/2020

2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer

VIN: 1GNDT1 3S932249103

Twenty Four Seven Towing and Recovery

1912 3rd Street SW

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-630-2015

March 20 and 27, 2020

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 4/24/2020

1995 Chevrolet

Caprice

VIN: 1G1BL52P3SR161781

1996 Chevrolet

Caprice

VIN: 1G1BL52P3TR185175

Dennis Stewart

2406 Norris Ave

Gadsden, AL 35904

(256) 390-3426

March 20 and 27, 2020

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Pursuant to the provisions of Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicles Act: Section 32-13-4 Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders and other interested parties that the following vehicles were taken into custody by AUTOW’S to which:

2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor (Maroon)

4A4MM21 S34E098301

2012 Chevrolet Impala (Black)

2G1WC5E 35C1138233

2003 Toyota Corolla (Gray)

1NXBR32E3 3Z150346

1997 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight (Green)

1G3HN52K 8V4802456

Will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at 3574 SHADY GROVE RD, BOAZ, AL 35956 on 4/29/2020 at 10:00 AM. The Seller shall have the right to reject any and all bids if in the opinion of the Seller, the bid is unreasonably low. Call AUTOW’S at 256-490-7237 for more information. Vehicles will be available for viewing 1 hour prior to sale on the date of sale.

March 27 & April 3, 2020