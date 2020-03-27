Pondering Life with Pious Bob - He Gives the Whole World with His Hands

By Robert Halsey Pine

“For the wisdom of this world is foolishness with God…So let no one boast about human leaders. For all things are yours, whether Paul or Apollos or Cephas or the world or life or death or the present or the future – all belong to you, and you belong to Christ, and Christ belongs to God.” (1 Corinthians 3:10-11,16-23 NRSV).

We forget that eternal life through our salvation in Christ Jesus is not only a promise to be fulfilled but also something to be lived in this life. Knowledge of this eternal life that we are called to allows us to live out our natural existence in anticipation and joy, and to share in this with our brothers and sisters in Christ.

We know our reward before we receive it and when we fulfill God’s commandments we are already participating in our eternal reward.

What a wonderful family we belong to. Together we share in all things for all things belong to us and we belong to Christ, and Christ belongs to God. This is no slick “rent-to-own” deal because we can’t wear out the love of God. When God gets ready to collect our final payment, our death buys something brand new. There is no investment in our natural lives that can compare to this. Las Vegas has no table or machine that pays off like the table of the Lord.

The beauty part is that we don’t have to be wise, or rich, or famous in worldly terms. We can take our place in the anticipation and joy of God’s kingdom beside the human leaders that have earned their pla-ces just like we have. The gates of Heaven open the same for the large and the small.

Those who have surrendered to God through Christ Jesus are share-holders in the love that has no end. This is a stock that requires no watching. It is always there at full value for all that turn to Him and follow Him obeying His commandments.

Thanks be to God for His Son and Holy Ghost. Thanks be to God for the Heavenly Host. Thank you, God, for letting us see a sample of what your kingdom will be.

Thanks for the grace, and peace, and joy that you’ve loaned each faithful girl and boy. Thanks in advance for our permanent glee to be with you in eternity.

Robert Halsey Pine was born at Newark, Ohio in 1943. He is a graduate of Northeastern University and completed the program of Theological Education by Extension: Education for Ministry, School of Theology, the University of the South.