Legals for 4/03/2020 - 4/09/2020

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Marcus Chad Talley and wife, Mary Margaret Talley, to Alabama Teachers Credit Union on the 31st day of March, 2014, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3400212 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 13th day of April, 2020, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A tract of land described as beginning at the Northeast corner of that certain tract conveyed by Ellen Blount to Robert H. Baker, et al, by Deed dated 7th June, 1913, and recorded in Deed Book “3-C”, Page 396, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence in a Southerly direction and along the East line of said Baker Tract a distance of 217 feet, more or less, to the New Street recently opened by the City of Gadsden, running parallel to and lying just South of Tidmore Street; thence in an Easterly direction, and along the North line of said New Street a distance of 50 feet to the East line of Lot#5, lying South of Tidmore Street in what is known as the Samson Green Lands; thence in a Northerly direction and parallel with the East line of the South ½ of the Southwest ¼ of Section 36, a distance of 217 feet, more or less, to the South line of Tidmore Street; thence in a Westerly direction and along the South line of Tidmore Street a distance of 50 feet to the point of beginning and embracing a part of the South one-half (South ½) of the Southwest Quarter (Southwest ¼) in Section Thirty-Six (36), Township Eleven (11) South of Range Six (6) East of the Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama and being further described as the North half of the East part of that part of Lot # Five (5) lying South of Tidmore Street in what is known as the Samson Green Lands.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Alabama Teachers Credit Union

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick

& Smith, P.C.

PO. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

March 20, 27 and April 3, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Teresa J. Blevins was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/24/2020 Estate Doris B. Blevins, deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 20, 27, April 3, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Tracci Maddock Cordell was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/21/2020 Estate Terri R. Maddock, deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 20, 27, and April 3, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Patricia Ann Gossett was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/27/2020 Estate Leon Marlin Gossett, deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 20, 27 and April 3, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Teresa Jean Garrard was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/25/2020 Estate James Edward Roberson, deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 20, 27 and April 3, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Frank J. Muscolino was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/25/2020 Estate Joseph Charles Ciulla, deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 20, 27, April 3, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Darryl L. Hamilton was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/27/2020 Estate Henry Brim, deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 20, 27, April 3, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Tammy Davis was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/04/2020 Estate Wanda Faye Mosley deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 3, 10 and 17, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Tracci Maddock Cordell and Tammi Maddock Collins was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/05/2020 Estate Gail R. Maddock deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 3, 10 and 17, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Jennifer Browning Coffey was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/28/2020 Estate Michael Eugene Browning deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 3, 10 and 17, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Zachary Scott McNair was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/11/2020 Estate Gordon Larry McNair deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 3, 10 and 17, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Sandy P. Hughes and Thomas W. Hughes was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/11/2020 Estate Llanelle Hughes deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 3, 10 and 17, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Richard Melton Smith and Donnie Mack Smith, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/28/2020 Estate Orena Marie Smith Starling. deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 3, 10 and 17, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Sandra Sue Dunnington Galloway, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/06/2020 Estate Clara Campbell Dunnington. deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 3, 10, and 17, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Brenda Ann Lumpkin Mckay and Mark Anthony Lumpkin was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/10/2020 Estate Clara B. Lumpkin deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 3, 10 and 17, 2020

FILE CLAIMS

Wesley James Myrick was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/06/2020 Estate Danny Wesley Myrick. deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 3, 10, and 17, 2020

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

IN THE PROBATE C OURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: S-10872

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF WILLIE MERLE HAMES, DECEASED

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Clare Dianne Hames and Claude Dean Hames, Co-Personal Representatives on the 5th day of March, 2020,by the Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Judge of Probate of Etowah County, notices is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Rodney Edmondson

Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives

McLaughlin Edmondson & Hicks, LLC

321 Blount Avenue

Guntersville, AL. 35976

256-582-2520

April 3,10, and 17, 2020

NOTICES TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF DOLORES ROBERTS SMITH, DECEASED

CASE NO: S-10716

Take notice that Letters of Testamentary having been granted to Charlene McEachern, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Dolores Roberts Smith, deceased on the 27th day of February 2020 by this Court.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or in the same will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

March 20, 27 and April 3, 2020

NOTICE OF ESTATE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF RAYMOND DENNIS GEORGE, DECEASED

CASE NO: S-10887

A Petition for Summary Distribution of the Estate of Raymond Dennis George, deceased, having been submitted to the Honorable Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate, by Petitioners Belinda George Weldon, Sherri Anise George, and Robert James George, on the 17th day of March, 2020; Notice is hereby given that all persons contesting said Petition shall file response thereto with the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, within thirty (30) days following the publication of this Notice.

Belinda George Weldon, Sherri Anise George, and Robert James George

Petitioners for Summary Distribution of the Estate of Raymond Dennis George

Scott Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 3, 2020

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF STATE OF ALABAMA,

CASE NO: CV-19-900822-GCD

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

PLAINTIFF

$23,714.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: CHRISTOPHER ARIS, MARVIN SIMMONS, CLIFFORD MATHIS, JEFFERY JACKSON, RANDALL BOATWRIGHT, JUSTIN BREWSTER, TERESA WHITAKER, TAROD HARVEY, DARIUS HICKS, LEWIS JONES, MELIEAH PATTERSON, RICHARD WALTON, JERMAINE FITZPATRICK, JEFFERY JACKSON, TOSTIG MOORE, BRANDON WINSTON, TABRELLE MOORE, ERIC LINDSEY, EDDIE LOWERY, DEMETRIE LINDSEY, JALYN BREWSTER, TRAVONTAY DUDLEY, ANTONIO KELLEY, JORDAN HIGGINS, SANDRA GOLDEN, XATHAN COOK, QUARTEZ MARSHALL, MALCOLM MARBURY, AKAISUS VAUGHN, GAVIN NELSON, APRIL GROSS, JAMI WRIGHT, THADEOUS STRONG, JEREMY PINKARD, COREY CARLISLE, DAVITICA SATCHER, BRANDON HALE, WILLIAM BROWN, MARLANDO HIGGINS, WILLIAM CRAIG, TERRANCE HEARD, MARK SALMON, KIESHA WOODS, DENEZ ANSLEY, JONATHON GOODRICH, TIFFANY HILLSMAN, CHRISTOPHER LEACH, MISTY RICHARDSON, AUTURO MAYO, TIMOTHY BURTON, DAVITICA SATCHER, GLEN WILLIAMS, JR., TRENTON THOMPSON, DENEZ ANSLEY, DEMARCUS BURNHART, RODERICK ORR, BRANDON MCCURDY, ANQUAVIOUS MORRIS, LORALIE JOHNSON, TORRANCE JAMES

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 8th day of May, 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the November 16, 2019

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

March 13, 20, 27 and April 3, 2020

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900048-SJS

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,275.00. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Andrew Dan Smith

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 9h day of May 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said Property.

DONE this the 10h day of March, 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

March 13, 20, 27 and April 3, 2020

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900047-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$555.00 U.S. Currency

2004 CHEVROLET TAHOE

VIN: 1GNEC1 3V74J327626

SCCY CPX-2 9MM PISTOL

SERIAL # 393845

DEFENDANT

In Re: Sharmeta Lashay Gamble

Michael Anthony Taylor

Lienholder:Alabama Title Loans

2301 W. Meighan Blvd.

Gadsden, AL. 35904

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY, VEHICLE, AND FIREARM:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency and property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said

Complaint by the 9th day of May, 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said property.

DONE this the 10th day of March, 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

March 13, 20, 27 and April 3, 2020

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900046-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$908.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Ridge Embry

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency and property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said

Complaint by the 9th day of May 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said property.

DONE this the 10h day of March, 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

March 13, 20, 27 and April 3, 2020

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION

PETITION

NOTICE TO: Unknown Father

ADDRESS: Unknown

You will take notice that Petition for Adoption of children born to Jennifer Lin Burbanks, were filed on March 10, 2020, and are set to be heard on the 13th day of May, 2020 at 10:30 AM, alleging that the whereabouts of the natural parent of said minor children is unknown and has not be disclosed to the Court. The minor children’s dates of birth are: August 31, 2013 and August 4, 2014.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest these adoptions, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for petitioner, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah county, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL. 35902

This the 11th day of March, 2020

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

Attorney for the Petitioner:

Jack Floyd, Esquire

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

March 13, 20, 27 and April 3, 2020

ADOPTION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF:

THE ADOPTION PETITION OF: JMAES TRAVIS WATKINS, SR., AND SHERI JEAN WATKINS

CASE NO: A-1578

NOTICE TO ALL UNKNOWN FATHERS WHOSE WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN:

You will take notice that the Adoption Petition of James Travis Watkins, SR., and wife Sheri Jean Watkins, set to be heard on the 2nd day of June, 2020, at 10:00 am, was filed on the 24 day of February, 2020. Minor child’s birth date is January 4, 2019 who was born to Chelsea Lauren Watkins.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein (with Stephanie L. Gillian, Attorney at Law, whose name and address is shown below), and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this the 16th day of March 2020

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

Attorney for the Petitioner:

Stephanie L. Gillian, Esquire

834 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

March 20, 27, April 3 and 10, 2020

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Megan Denise Graham, Plaintiff

Case No: DR-2020-900062.00

Carlos Huerta Duran, Defendant

Carlos Huerta Duran, whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the complaint of Meagan Denise Graham, seeking a divorce and other relief by May 3, 2020, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Civil Action No.: 31-DR-2020-900062 Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Dated this the 4th day of March 2020.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Court

Dani V. Bone

Attorney for Plaintiff

1031 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-1005

March 13, 20, 27 and April 3, 2020

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR DIVORCE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASSIE MARIE KING, PLAINTIFF

VS

CARLTON L. KING, DEFENDANT

CASE NO: DR-2020-900085.00

Carlton L. King, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Cassie Marie King Petition for Divorce and other relief by April 17, 2020 or thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No. DR-2020-900085.00 in the Circuit Court of Etowah County.

Done the 18th day of March 2020

Haley K. Tucker (TUC045)

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

400 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-7200

haley@kkslawgroup.com

March 20, 27, April 3 and 10, 2020

LEGAL NOTICE ADVERTISEMENT OF JOB COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975 notice is hereby given that Greer Building Contractors, LLC has completed the Contract for Construction of A New Maintenance Facility at Forrest Cemetery for the City of Gadsden, Alabama, Gadsden Bid Request No. 3403 for The City of Gadsden 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Thomas M. McElrath, Architect, 717 Merit Springs Road, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Greer Building Contractor, LLC.

110 Thomas Drive

Gadsden, AL. 35904

March 20, 27, April 3 and 10, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Pursuant to the provisions of Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicles Act: Section 32-13-4 Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders and other interested parties that the following vehicles were taken into custody by AUTOW’S to which:

2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor (Maroon) VIN: 4A4MM21 S34E098301

2012 Chevrolet Impala (Black): VIN: 2G1WC5E 35C1138233

2003 Toyota Corolla (Gray) – VIN: 1NXBR32E3 3Z150346

1997 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight (Green) – VIN: 1G3HN52K 8V4802456

Will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at 3574 SHADY GROVE RD, BOAZ, AL 35956 on 4/29/2020 at 10:00 AM. The Seller shall have the right to reject any and all bids if in the opinion of the Seller, the bid is unreasonably low. Call AUTOW’S at 256-490-7237 for more information. Vehicles will be available for viewing 1 hour prior to sale on the date of sale.

March 27 & April 3, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 05/08/2020

2001 Suzuki GSX-R750K1 – VIN: JS1GR7HAX12102545

Twenty Four Seven Towing & Recovery

1912 3rd Street SW

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-630-2015

April 3 and 10, 2020

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 05/08/2020

1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass – VIN: 1G3G M11Y3HP301930

1998 Dodge Ram 1500 – VIN: 1B7HC16Y1WS755619

2002 Nissan Sentra – VIN: 3N1C B51A82L551894

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-546-9994

April 3 and 10, 2020