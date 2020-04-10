Inspiration from God’s Word - The Month of New Life

By Toni Ford

I’m not sure what your favorite time of the year might be or what your favorite holiday is, but springtime and Easter are by far my favorite. The month we call April the Hebrew calendar calls “Nisan.” Nisan means “beginning” and is the month of new life. It is no coincidence that our Lord chose this month to be the month He entered Jerusalem, died on the cross, rose from the dead and brought redemption for all people. The Messiah’s coming brings new life….a new birth!

Currently, we continue to face uncertain times with COVID-19, which leaves us unsure of what tomorrow looks like regarding our economy, our health and even our peace of mind. However, one thing we can celebrate and be sure of is that our Lord and Messiah is alive. He came and settled any uncertainties about death and life over 2,000 years ago by His death and resurrection! For the believer, this is the greatest month of celebration! Lately, we could definitely use some celebrations. So, let’s take time today to focus on the importance of the resurrection.

Let’s celebrate these truths regarding the resurrection:

Assures the truth of Scripture. Isaiah 53:5-6 says, “But he was pierced for our rebellion, crushed for our sins. He was beaten so we could be whole. He was whipped so we could be healed. All of us, like sheep, have strayed away. We have left God’s paths to follow our own. Yet the Lord laid on him the sins of us all.” Also in Luke 24:39 the Word says, “Look at my hands. Look at my feet. You can see that it’s really me. Touch me and make sure that I am not a ghost, because ghosts don’t have bodies as you see that I do.” Jesus’ death and resurrection is taught and prophesied in both the Old and New Testament. If Jesus had not come out of the tomb then these Scriptures would not be true!

Assures our own future resurrection. 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18 is often referred to as the “hope of the resurrection” and that because of Jesus’ death and resurrection, we as believers will one day be raised to be like Him, having eternal life. As verse 17-18 says, “Then we will be with the Lord forever. So encourage each other with these words.”

Assures our future inheritance. 1 Peter 1: 3-5 says, “All praise to God, the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ. It is by his great mercy that we have been born again, because God raised Jesus Christ from the dead. Now we live with great expectation, and we have a priceless inheritance – an inheritance that is kept in heaven for you, pure, and undefiled, beyond the reach of change and decay. And through your faith, God is protecting you by his power until you receive this salvation, which is ready to be revealed on the last day for all to see.” Because our Savior, Jesus Christ is alive, we have a living hope and a glorious future!

A friend just shared this message which I think is ever so appropriate for the week we are facing: “They’re predicting this will be a rough week for America pertaining to COVID-19. This was a rough week for Jesus, too. But just look at the outcome!” Look who came out victorious…Jesus! And as a result, we as believers are also victorious!

Thank you Jesus for your death and resurrection – a month of New Life!

If you would like me to join you in prayer, please email me at tonif77@gmail.com. I would love to pray for you!