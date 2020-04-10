Local attorney Sam Bone offers free legal services to healthcare workers

Photo: Pictured above, local attorney Sam Bone offers free services to healthcare workers to help during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo courtesy of Sam Bone.

By Katie Bohannon, Staff Writer

When Gadsden attorney Sam Bone first learned that COVID-19 reached Alabama, he understood that it was only a matter of time before the impact spread to Etowah County.

On Friday March 27 from 9 a.m. to noon, Bone hosted “Free Wills for Healthcare Workers,” an event geared towards serving those who tirelessly serve others.

After stocking up on essential groceries for his family and developing a plan to run his business as remotely as possible, Bone began considering other preparation methods. As a lawyer, Bone understands the importance of preparing oneself and loved ones for unexpected tragedies. When examining his own will’s updates, Bone discovered a way to extend generosity during a difficult time.

Bone offered free legal services for healthcare workers in Etowah County. Bone practiced precautionary measures to protect healthcare workers and himself during the event, conducting business via Skype, Zoom, Google Duo, Facetime, WhatsApp or Facebook.

“I wanted to show my appreciation to the people of our community who are going to work every day to keep us and our loved ones healthy,” said Bone. “They don’t have the luxury to socially distance or stay at home. They purposefully are exposing themselves to this deadly virus to take care of people.”

For the event, Bone organized video conferences with healthcare workers to update their wills, determine advance healthcare directives and establish power of attorney. While Bone served several individuals and their spouses, he hopes that this is not a one-time experience. Bone hopes this event will enlighten community members to their options, garnering greater attention for other similar events in the future.

Inspired by his father Dani, Bone always felt drawn to practice law. Through his profession, Bone strives to help others while becoming a tool that proves beneficial to people during stressful situations, alleviating life’s pressures and creating a sense of security for others. While local healthcare workers dedicate themselves daily to ensuring the safety and health of Etowah County, Bone commits himself to repaying their service any way he can.

“I hope that [the healthcare workers served] gained a piece of mind that they at least have one less thing to worry about during this awful pandemic,” said Bone. “It was humbling to see the stress the people in the healthcare industry are under right now. They are fighting on the front lines every day, and sometimes that involves a sacrifice of not being able to see their loved ones to prevent them from being exposed.”

For more information, visit www.danibone.com.