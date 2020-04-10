Online trivia and pizza cravings

By Vicki Scott

Last Saturday was a silent day for me as my husband Alan was occupied with his motorcycles, among other outdoorsy stuff. I just sat around, with the ultimate goal of taking a shower.

I was invited on Facebook by a precious lady to play a trivia game with Faith Worship Center. The game was scheduled to start at 5 p.m., and I got excited. I love trivia game almost as much as bingo.

My ultimate goal of a shower was postponed to the next day, but I did get some movies watched, so progress was made. After my nap, I was prepared for an intense game of trivia.

When five o’clock rolled around, my darling husband decided to come inside. I told him about the trivia game while he was getting something to drink and settling in. This was happening while the instructions and rules were explained on the live stream trivia game. I was not sure that I heard everything. There were three rounds followed by a “risk it” round. One person per family was to answer the questions in the comment section.

The first question was, “What is a cartoon character, past or present?” One hundred people were surveyed, and apparently none of them was a friend of mine. I thought about my grandchildren and answered, “Elsa and Minnie Mouse.” Mickey Mouse was one of the answers, but Minnie was not. I made zero points.

Alan wanted to know again who was doing the trivia game. After I told him, he asked if it was the church located across from the bank. I told him that I didn’t know, but I remembered after Alan said it was across from Regions Bank.

He was right. He then wanted to know the first question. I tried to tell him quickly, only to have him pop off answers that would have gotten me some points in the first round.

Alan’s phone rings when the next question was about to be read. It was my brother. I was trying to focus on the next question and swatted my hand toward the phone as my hubby tried to pass it to me. As the question was being read, Alan went to his room. I heard him tell my brother that I was playing a trivia game organized by one of our local churches.

The next question was, “In what sport might gloves be worn?” I thought of baseball, and that was it. I yelled down the hall for answers and smarty breaches won me three more points. He talked with my brother a few more minutes before coming back into the living room and sitting on the couch.

The Round 3 topic was things that beeped, and I earned all five points while Alan was on the phone again, this time with his brother Steve. Steve’s wife wanted me to call her, but I felt obligated to finish the game. I needed closure, so I told them I would call her in a little while.

The next round might have been Round 2. I had gotten so confused. There were two questions, and I earned two points out of a possible 20 points. I was getting a headache at this point.

The lady helping with the online trivia game tallied up the points. We did not get the same answers, but I was not even close to winning, so I didn’t address the issue.

I didn’t get any points in the final round. During the “risk it” round, I risked and lost all my points – proof that gambling would not be a good idea for me. I did have good time in a chaotic sort of way.

The winner won pizza, which made me crave pizza. Alan said that he would get me a pizza the next day and I feel like I won!

Thanks, Margie Chapman, for inviting me to participate in the Faith Worship Center trivia game. I’m looking forward to eating my pizza, and I will try to get a shower before then.

Stay safe, y’all!