Legal Notices for 4/10/2020 - 4/16/2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Tammy Davis was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/04/2020 Estate Wanda Faye Mosley deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 3, 10 and 17, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Tracci Maddock Cordell and Tammi Maddock Collins was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/05/2020 Estate Gail R. Maddock deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 3, 10 and 17, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Jennifer Browning Coffey was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/28/2020 Estate Michael Eugene Browning deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 3, 10 and 17, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Zachary Scott McNair was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/11/2020 Estate Gordon Larry McNair deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 3, 10 and 17, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Sandy P. Hughes and Thomas W. Hughes was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/11/2020 Estate Llanelle Hughes deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 3, 10 and 17, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Richard Melton Smith and Donnie Mack Smith, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/28/2020 Estate Orena Marie Smith Starling. deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 3, 10 and 17, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Sandra Sue Dunnington Galloway, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/06/2020 Estate Clara Campbell Dunnington. deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 3, 10, and 17, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Brenda Ann Lumpkin Mckay and Mark Anthony Lumpkin was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/10/2020 Estate Clara B. Lumpkin deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 3, 10 and 17, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Wesley James Myrick was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/06/2020 Estate Danny Wesley Myrick. deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 3, 10, and 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

IN THE PROBATE C OURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: S-10872

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF WILLIE MERLE HAMES, DECEASED

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Clare Dianne Hames and Claude Dean Hames, Co-Personal Representatives on the 5th day of March, 2020,by the Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Judge of Probate of Etowah County, notices is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Rodney Edmondson

Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives

McLaughlin Edmondson & Hicks, LLC

321 Blount Avenue

Guntersville, AL. 35976

256-582-2520

April 3, 10, and 17, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Donna Jo Wrenn was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/12/2020 Estate Evelyn H. Bellamy deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 10, 17 and 24, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Jonathan Butler was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/25/2020 Estate Arthur Frank Woodget deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 10, 17 and 24, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Phyllis Charlotte Wilson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/06/2020 Estate Marvin James Wilson deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 10, 14 and 24, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

William Kent Walker was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/21/2020 Estate Louise F. Thornton deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 10, 17 and 24, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Jan Darnell Posey Joslyn, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/25/2020 Estate of Joann Havene Turley Posey deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 10, 17 & 24, 2020

________________

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM, a hearing is set to be heard in The Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama on the disposition of the remains of Carrie Quianna Henderson, DOB: 10/13/1982, DOD: 03/04/2020, Her last known address was: 2130 11th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35234.

April 10, 2020

________________

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO S-7600

IN RE: MARY LEWIS

ORDER GRANTING PAYMENT OF COST BILL

A Petition for Guardianship and Conservatorship for the estate of Mary Lewis pursuant to the ALABAMA UNIFORM GUARDIANSHIP AND PROTECTIVE PROCEEDINGS ACT; it now appears to the Court that there are not any funds in the estate of MARY LEWIS, for the payment of the Cost Bill in the amount of $260.00 and;

Upon due consideration of the evidence adduced in the matter the Court does find that the total Cost Bill is just and fair and due to be paid.

It is therefore ORDERED, ADJUDGED AND DECREED by the Court, that the above fee be taxed against the Etowah County Department of Human Resources, Petitioner herein.

This the 1st day of April, 2020.

April 10, 2020

________________

PUBLICATION ON ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ADOPTION OF A CHILD BORLN TO ALANNAH NICOLE TURLEY

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN FATHER, WHOSE WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN.

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a child born April 22, 2019 to ALLANAH NICOLE TURLEY, natural mother, set to be heard on June 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

Please be advised that should you intent to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with John W. Jennings, Jr., whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Done this 6th day of April, 2020.

John W. Jennings, Jr.

Jennings & Messer, P.C.

111 South 10th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

April 10, 17, 24 & May 1, 2020

________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given that Lakeshore Environmental Contractors, LLC, contractor, has completed the Contract for Public Works 20-01 Jarvis Hall Mold Remediation project at the EAST BROAD CAMPUS for Gadsden State Community College, Gadsden, Alabama for the State of Alabama and the (County) of Etowah, Gadsden, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claims on for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify: Kevin McFry, Dean of Financial and Administrative Services, Gadsden State Community College, PO Box 227, Gadsden, AL 35902.

April 10, 2020

________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given that ERG Environmental, Inc., contractor, has completed the Contract for Public Works 20-01 Jarvis Hall Mold Remediation project at the EAST BROAD CAMPUS for Gadsden State Community College, Gadsden, Alabama for the State of Alabama and the (County) of Etowah, Gadsden, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claims on for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify: Kevin McFry, Dean of Financial and Administrative Services, Gadsden State Community College, PO Box 227, Gadsden, AL 35902.

April 10, 2020

________________

NOTICE OFCONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900166-CDR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,581.00 U.S. Currency,

Defendant

In Re: Ryan Gauthier

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 5th day of June 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 2nd day of April, 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

April 10, 17, 24 & May 1, 2020

________________

NOTICE OFCONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900165-CDR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

1999 Toyota 4Runner

VIN# JT3GN87R7X0124610,

Defendant

In Re: Gary Blake Whitt, David E. Williams

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED VEHICLE:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described vehicle. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 5th day of June 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said vehicle.

DONE this the 2nd day of April, 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

April 10, 17, 24 & May 1, 2020

________________

NOTICE OFCONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900198-CDR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,479.00 U.S. Currency,

Defendant

In Re: Kristopher Yow, Jr.

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 5th day of June 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 2nd day of April, 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

April 10, 17, 24 & May 1, 2020

________________

ADOPTION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF:

THE ADOPTION PETITION OF: JMAES TRAVIS WATKINS, SR., AND SHERI JEAN WATKINS

CASE NO: A-1578

NOTICE TO ALL UNKNOWN FATHERS WHOSE WEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN:

You will take notice that the Adoption Petition of James Travis Watkins, SR., and wife Sheri Jean Watkins, set to be heard on the 2nd day of June, 2020, at 10:00 am, was filed on the 24 day of February, 2020. Minor child’s birth date is January 4, 2019 who was born to Chelsea Lauren Watkins.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein (with Stephanie L. Gillian, Attorney at Law, whose name and address is shown below), and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this the 16th day of March 2020

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

Attorney for the Petitioner:

Stephanie L. Gillian, Esquire

834 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

March 20, 27, April 3 and 10, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR DIVORCE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASSIE MARIE KING, PLAINTIFF

VS

CARLTON L. KING, DEFENDANT

CASE NO: DR-2020-900085.00

Carlton L. King, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Cassie Marie King Petition for Divorce and other relief by April 17, 2020 or thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No. DR-2020-900085.00 in the Circuit Court of Etowah County.

Done the 18th day of March 2020

Haley K. Tucker (TUC045)

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

400 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-7200

haley@kkslawgroup.com

March 20, 27, April 3 and 10, 2020

________________

LEGAL NOTICE ADVERTISEMENT OF JOB COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975 notice is hereby given that Greer Building Contractors, LLC has completed the Contract for Construction of A New Maintenance Facility at Forrest Cemetery for the City of Gadsden, Alabama, Gadsden Bid Request No. 3403 for The City of Gadsden 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Thomas M. McElrath, Architect, 717 Merit Springs Road, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Greer Building Contractor, LLC.

110 Thomas Drive

Gadsden, AL. 35904

March 20, 27, April 3 and 10, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 05/08/2020

2001 Suzuki GSX-R750K1 – VIN: JS1GR7HAX1 2102545

Twenty Four Seven Towing & Recovery

1912 3rd Street SW

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-630-2015

April 3 and 10, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 05/08/2020

1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass – VIN: 1G3G M11Y3HP301930

1998 Dodge Ram 1500 – VIN: 1B7HC16Y1WS755619

2002 Nissan Sentra – VIN: 3N1C B51A82L551894

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-546-9994

April 3 and 10, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 05/15/2020

2013 KIA OPTIMA – VIN: KNAGM 4AD1D5044252

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 546-9994

April 10 & 17, 2020