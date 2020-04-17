Inspiration from God’s Word - Song of praise during Easter, Passover

By Toni Ford

Both Passover and Easter were celebrated this past week by Jews and Christians from around the world. One of the beautiful traditions the Jewish people practice at the beginning of Passover is a ritual feast called the Passover Seder. The Seder marks the beginning of the Jewish holiday of Passover and is held on the first night of Passover after nightfall, per Biblical command, symbolizing the anniversary of Israel’s miraculous exodus from Egyptian slavery more than 3,000 years ago.

The Seder is a feast and a time of celebration that includes reading from the scriptures, drinking wine, telling stories, eating special foods, singing and other Passover traditions. It is a beautiful time with family and friends remembering how the Lord fulfilled His promises of deliverance to the Jewish people.

At the very end of the Seder meal, tradition has it that everyone participates by singing a song from the Book of Psalms, known as the “Hallel Psalms.” These psalms, chapters 113-118, are sung and recited as an act of praise and thanksgiving. I thought it appropriate to continue this past week’s celebration with a continued song of praise from and keep our attention more on the promises of God’s Word and who our God is rather than the things of this world. Psalm 118 is a beautiful example of this “song of praise,” and here are some great truths to stand on during these unprecedented times.

Always give Him thanks first. Regardless of what goes on in this world or in our individual lives, God will always remain worthy of our thanks. The main reason is because of verse 1, which says, “Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good! His faithful love endures forever.” There is no situation, no virus, no economy, no medicine and no political system that is greater than God or greater than His love for each one of us. His goodness and His love have and will endure forever!

We can trust Him in every crisis. Psalm 118: 5-14 mentions “the Lord” in every verse because He is the one that delivered Israel from its enemies and protected the nation during its difficult times. The same Lord who did that for the children of Israel does so for us today. Verses 6-7 say, “The Lord is for me, so I will have no fear. What can mere people do to me? Yes, the Lord is for me; he will help me.” Again, in verse 14 we read, “The Lord is my strength and my song; he has given me victory.” How comforting to know that we can trust the Lord during times of crisis. He alone is able and faithful to deliver and protect us just as he did for Israel over 3,000 years ago.

He is our cornerstone. Psalm 118: 22 says, “The stone that the builders rejected has now become the cornerstone.” The Hebrew word for “rejected” also means despised and abhorred. So, the despised and rejected man on the cross would end up becoming the cornerstone of faith, of civilization, of history and of the world. For those who choose to believe, Jesus is our cornerstone, our very foundation!

Lord, we begin today by thanking you, for you are a good Father and your love for us never changes or goes away. We surrender our lives afresh to you today and choose to trust you above all else. You are our cornerstone, our foundation, and our rock, and we give thanks for your faithfulness!

If you would like me to join you in prayer please email me at tonif77@gmail.com. I would love to pray for you!