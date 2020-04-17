Strawberry Salad, Hamburger Quiche, Turnip Green Casserole and Easy Mississippi Mud

“You don’t have to cook fancy or complicated masterpieces…just good food from fresh ingredients.” – Julia Child

Strawberry Salad

1 (3 oz.) package

strawberry gelatin

¼ cup sugar

1 cup boiling water

1 ½ cups Cool Whip

1 cup fresh

strawberries, sliced

¼ cup cool water

Dissolve gelatin and sugar in boiling water. Add cool water; chill until thick. Fold in strawberries and Cool Whip.

Andy’s Note: This recipe is quick, easy and delicious! It needs to always be doubled and can always be served as a dessert. Doug will love this! Substitute sugar-free gelatin and Splenda and sugar-free Cool Whip for those who do not need sugar. Can you imagine this recipe using those beautiful Norris Farm strawberries?

Hamburger Quiche

1 pound ground chuck

½ cup chopped onion

2 eggs

2 cups cheddar

cheese, shredded

½ cup mayonnaise

½ cup milk

1 tablespoon flour

salt and pepper to taste

1 deep-dish pie

crust (unbaked)

In a skillet, brown ground chuck and onion until meat and onion are tender. Drain. Add mayonnaise, milk, eggs, cheese, flour, salt and pepper. Blend well. Pour into pie crust and bake at 325 degrees for 25-30 minutes or until set.

Andy’s Note: I am seeing on a lot of food chats that everyone is trying to find different recipes using ground chuck. I love this recipe! It is different and good with simple ingredients. A green salad and a fresh veggie (squash for me) is all that you need.

Turnip Green Casserole

3 cups cooked turnip greens

1 medium onion, chopped

1 jalapeno pepper, chopped

3 cups cornbread, crumbled

1 can cream of chicken soup

½ stick butter

Spread turnip greens in a casserole dish. Spread onions on top of greens. Place chopped pepper on top of onions. Spoon soup on top of pepper. Sprinkle cornbread crumbs on top of soup. Slice butter and place on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until onions are done and cornbread is brown.

Andy’s Note: Will someone who loves turnip greens, please try this recipe and let me know what you think? My family will not eat turnip greens, but this dish sounded so good and interesting. Looking forward to hearing from one of you.

Easy Mississippi Mud

1 package brownie

supreme mix

1 jar marshmallow cream

1 tub of fudge frosting

Prepare brownies as directed. Heat the marshmallow cream in the microwave. Pour marshmallow cream over the brownies. Heat frosting and pour over marshmallow cream. Cool at least (if you can wait that long) for one hour in the refrigerator. Very, very rich!

Andy’s Note: These are delicious! I haven’t seen a kid or an adult that didn’t love these. Your children can even make these.

I know this virus has been terrible for all of us, but I am so glad to see so many people cooking. When you see empty shelves where sugar and flour once was, somebody is cooking! Please stay safe!

Happy Cooking, Andy

“Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell” can be purchased at Alabama Gift Company in Downtown Gadsden and the Messenger on Rainbow Drive.