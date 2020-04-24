Local attorney assists unemployed citizens

Photo: Pictured above, Gadsden attorney Philip E. Miles works to alleviate the stress of COVID-19 through offering legal services to unemployed individuals. Photo courtesy of Philip E. Miles.

By Katie Bohannon, Staff Writer

During a time when some people might feel prompted to focus on their own safety, Gadsden attorney Philip Miles considers how he can protect others.

After witnessing the disturbing increase in unemployment numbers, Miles un-derstood that with a system so overwhelmed, the chances of someone being wrongfully denied benefits would rise.

With past experience representing individuals trying to draw unemployment benefits, Miles discovered a way he can help in the present.

If people are currently unemployed and have been denied unemployment compensation benefits due to COVID-19, Miles is offering free legal services to help them gain their benefits. Miles hopes that through his actions, people will recognize that despite the turmoil in the world, there are still those who can and will help alleviate burdens and encourage optimism. Miles strives for success and he aspires to acquire benefits for all deserving individuals who seek them during this pandemic.

“I wanted to give back to the community which has given so much to me in my twenty-eight years of law practice here in Gadsden,” said Miles.

Miles understands that sometimes an attorney is necessary to reach the most beneficial outcome. While attending school in Tuscaloosa, a railroad crossing arm arbitrarily fell on his car and destroyed his windshield. Miles contacted the railroad company to get his windshield fixed, but he never had any luck. When he threatened to hire a lawyer, the railroad company cut Miles a check.

“Sometimes it takes a lawyer to get the job done,” said Miles.

The Tuscaloosa railroad incident enlightened Miles to the power attorneys hold to produce goodness and assist those in need, and it is that moment that first inspired him to practice law. Through extending his services to provide free support to unemployed individuals affected by COVID-19, Miles hopes to achieve what he enjoys the most about his profession—the satisfaction of justice.

“I have always been inspired by the biblical story of David and Goliath,” said Miles. “I have come to see the law as an equalizer between the rich and the powerful and those not so blessed. In a courtroom, in front of a jury of 12 of our peers, we all become equal. That is the way that justice can be achieved.”

Interested individuals can contact Philip Miles by phone at 256-543-9777, via email at pemllc@bellsouth.net or visit at www.philipmileslaw.com for more information.