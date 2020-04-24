Three cheers for our volunteers!

By Vicki Scott

This finishes up COVID-19, year 2020, in what seems like week number 6,915. I have not seen my family except for my husband for 150 years. Shopping has become obsolete but I do not like to shop anyway. I praise God that everyone seems okay and that we at the George Wallace Senior Center in Glencoe have been able to continue to send out hot meals to our seniors.

Without anything better to do, my husband Alan has been forced to volunteer at the center on a regular basis. He is on the calendar to work with John Parks, John Leach, Steven Dial, Lamar Parker and several other volunteers. Ray St. John, Troy Word, Wayne Rhodes, David Gober, Pat Griffith, Judy Clontz, Phillip Scott, Ken Means and Richard Wright are some of our volunteers on the van that make delivery of our homebound meals possible during this corona time. They all have been instructed on the precautionary measures to use in the delivery process. The only complaints we have had were from our drivers, who cannot talk to our seniors like they are accustomed to.

Shirley Pollard, Carolyn Elkins, Peggy Kilgo, Margaret Long, Phillip Scott, Jennifer Long, Debra Sokol, Liz Cline, Betty Woodward and Vicki Spelce are some of the volunteers in the center’s kitchen (I will not disclose the names of the ones who threatened bodily harm at the thought of not letting them continue our mission of feeding our seniors). I praise God for all of our volunteers and my prayers are with them throughout all of this.

I must admit that not being able to visit family has been draining. However, we have been Face Timed almost every night, and I praise God for Face Time. Addie Girl, my nine-month-old grandchild, will try to grab my face with both hands like she does when I see her in person. Her smile just makes my day. She can sit up by herself now and, like the others, is growing so fast.

T.K., my daughter’s youngest, is a year and a half old and full of life and energy. She makes her mother call us so she can talk to her Papa. Soon after she giggles with Papa, she hollers for her Nana. I reply with, “Hey Baby.” T.K. will see me and say “Nana” again. I will ask her what she is doing, and she will reply with “umm.”

Saylor Rhea and Ava Jaymes will give me a few minutes of their time just to keep me from going through the DT’s. Our children try to talk to us in between our conversations with the “grands,” who end up running to another room excepts for Addie. She keeps grabbing the phone and cooing. It is so adorable.

Thankfully, our children and my mother understand the importance of staying quarantined. I have to remind my mom, but she then says she forgot and moves on to tell me what activities they are doing. Hopefully, it will not be much longer before I can see everyone face to face.

I have seen our seniors for a short moment while doing curbside meal service. I pray for the time when we once again can enjoy fun and fellowship equipped with lots of hugs for everyone! I love all of y’all and miss you terribly. Stay safe! This too shall pass. Focus on the eternal.

2 Corinthians 4:17-18: “For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, worketh for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory; (18) While we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen: for the things which are seen are temporal; but the things which are not seen are eternal.”