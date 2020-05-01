Strawberry Layer Cake, Strawberry Pie and Strawberry Trifle

By Andy Bedwell

Southern food is in my blood! Fresh fruit and vegetables are, without a doubt, my favorite part of spring and summer. I am thankful to be the beneficiary of my dad’s wonderful gardens. My mother and I enjoyed taking care of all of the wonderful vegetables that my dad’s gardens produced. He had two rows of the most beautiful strawberries that I have ever seen.

I have a picture of my dad plowing his garden, and it is among my favorite treasures. I also enjoy shopping at the wonderful farmers’ markets in my area. I am always looking for the freshest and best produce possible.

Strawberry Layer Cake

1 box white cake mix

1 cup oil

1 small box strawberry Jell-O

¼ cup warm water

¾ cup mashed

sweetened strawberries

4 eggs

Frosting:

1 box powdered sugar

¼ cup mashed

sweetened strawberries

1 stick margarine (Let this get to room temperature; do not melt)

Dissolve the Jell-O in warm water. Add all other ingredients in the mixer bowl and mix for at least eight minutes. This batter is delicious! Save a little in the mixer bowl. Pour into three eight-inch cake pans that have been greased and floured. Bake at 325 degrees for about 25 minutes. Check with toothpick for doneness. Cool completely before frosting.

Frosting: Mix powdered sugar, strawberries, and margarine together in the mixer.

Andy’s Note: In my opinion, this is the best strawberry cake EVER! It also freezes wonderfully well. I have made so many of these cakes that the number would shock you. This recipe does really well in a 9×13-inch pan. Decorate the cake with fresh strawberries dipped in white chocolate. So attractive and so good!

Strawberry Pie

1 quart of hulled

strawberries

3 tablespoons cornstarch

½ cup water

1 tablespoon lemon juice

¼ teaspoon salt

1 cup sugar

1 baked pie shell

Place one-half of berries in cooled pie crust. Mash the other one-half berries with a potato masher or fork. Mix crushed berries with cornstarch and water. Add lemon juice, salt, and sugar. Cook until thick. After cooled, pour over berries. Top with Cool Whip.

Andy’s Note: This is a great pie and so easy!

Strawberry Trifle

6 egg yolks

6 cups milk

2 ½ cups sugar

3 tablespoons vanilla

7 heaping tablespoons flour

1 stick margarine

White cake mix (Cut into irregular pieces; You can use vanilla wafers)

Large Cool Whip

Cook milk, yolks, sugar and flour until thick, stirring constantly. Add vanilla and butter. Bake the cake as directed. Cut cake into pieces. Slice about one quart of strawberries. Begin layering the cake, pudding, strawberries, and Cool Whip. The pudding and cake must be cold. I usually make my pudding the day before. Layer the top with Cool Whip.

Andy’s Note: This trifle will serve a ton of people. If you divide the recipe in half, it will fit in a 9×13-inch pan. You may layer anyway that you prefer. This is wonderful to make while strawberries are in season.

Happy Strawberry Cooking, Andy Bedwell

